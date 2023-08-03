Surefire Local Welcomes New CFO, Paving the Path for the Next Stage of Growth

Experienced B2B SaaS executive joins the company to accelerate growth and innovation

VIENNA, Aug. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GenNext Media, dba Surefire Local ( www.surefirelocal.com ), the leading business intelligence marketing software for small businesses to attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency, is excited to announce the appointment of Michael Flint as its new Chief Financial Officer (CFO).

Michael Flint is an accomplished financial strategist with an extensive background in driving growth and optimizing financial performance for SaaS companies. Michael brings a breadth of experience with over 25 years of financial and management experience, including CFO, VP of Finance, Corporate Controller, and Auditor positions. He has helped dozens of SaaS companies, assisting them with financial modeling and forecasting, financial reporting, process improvement and automation, technical accounting compliance, cash flow analysis, profitability analysis, accounting systems, and higher-level strategic decision-making. Michael's leadership will be instrumental as he sets out to revamp the company's position for accelerated growth and attract growth capital that'll empower the company to achieve its ambitious goals.

"We're beyond excited to welcome Michael Flint to the Surefire Local family," said Michael Pierce, CEO of Surefire Local. "His strategic vision and hands-on approach will undoubtedly help us drive transformative growth, enhance customer experience, and seize new growth opportunities."

The appointment of Michael Flint is the beginning of Surefire Local's broader strategy to fortify its executive team, strengthening its position in the SaaS industry. With a renewed focus on innovation, customer-centric marketing solutions, and operational efficiency, Surefire Local is poised for accelerated growth in 2023 and beyond, working towards its vision – fueling local business success with innovative digital marketing tools that ignite growth in today's dynamic world.

"I'm thrilled to embark on this incredible journey with Surefire Local," said Michael Flint. "The passion and dedication of the executive team, combined with the company's culture, have already left an indelible impression on me. I'm excited for the next era of Surefire Local we'll be working so hard together to achieve."

About Surefire Local

Surefire Local provides business intelligence marketing software for small businesses helping them attract customers, grow profits, and maximize efficiency. Through its flagship product, Surefire Local Marketing Platform™, locally-focused businesses of all sizes can remove digital roadblocks hindering growth, gain insights, and take action to attract and engage new and current customers through measurable, multi-channel marketing.

