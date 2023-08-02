Remark Holdings Sets Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results Call for August 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. ET

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Remark Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: MARK), a diversified global technology company with leading artificial intelligence ("AI") solutions and digital video analytics, today announced the company's conference call to review financial results for its fiscal second quarter ended June 30, 2023, will be held on Monday, August 14, 2023, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern time. In addition to the second quarter of 2023 financial results, management will provide an update on the company's AI businesses in Asia, Europe, and the United States and the progress made across its AI platform.

The live conference may be accessed via telephone or online webcast.

Date: Monday, August 14, 2023

Time: 4:30 p.m. Eastern time (1:30 p.m. Pacific time)

Toll-Free Number: 844.826.3033

International Number: 412.317.5185

Conference ID: 10181544

Online Webcast: https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1627436&tp_key=d61b36621d

Participants are advised to log in for the live webcast 10 minutes prior to the scheduled start time.

A replay of the call will be available after 7:30 p.m. Eastern time on the same day through August 18, 2023.

Toll-Free Replay Number: 844.512.2921

International Replay Number: 412.317.6671

Replay ID: 10181544

About Remark Holdings, Inc.

Remark Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: MARK), the industry leader in AI powered analytics computer vision and smart agent solutions, delivers an integrated suite of AI tools that help organizations understand their customer demographics and behavior, while monitoring, understanding and acting on potential security threats in real time. Remark consists of an international team of sector experienced professionals that have created award winning video analytics. The company's GDPR-compliant and CCPA-compliant solutions focus on sectors including government agencies, hospitality, public safety, retail and transportation. The company's headquarters are in Las Vegas, Nevada, USA, with operational offices in New York and international offices in London, England. For more information, please visit our home page at www.remarkholdings.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may contain forward-looking statements, including information relating to future events, future financial performance, strategies, expectations, competitive environment, and regulations. Words such as "may," "should," "could," "would," "predicts," "potential," "continue," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates," and similar expressions, as well as statements in the future tense, identify forward-looking statements. These statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including those discussed in Part I, Item 1A. Risk Factors in Remark Holdings' Annual Report on Form 10-K and Remark Holdings' other filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statements reflect Remark Holdings' current views concerning future events, are based on assumptions, and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Given such uncertainties, you should not rely on any forward-looking statements, which represent Remark Holdings' estimates and assumptions only as of the date hereof. Except as required by law, Remark Holdings undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements after the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Company Contacts

Fay Tian

Vice President of Investor Relations

F.Tian@remarkholdings.com

(+1) 626-623-2000

(+65) 8715-8007

