Portworx by Pure Storage Recognized as a Leader in Kubernetes Storage by GigaOm for Fourth Consecutive Year

Pure Storage and Portworx by Pure Storage identified in GigaOm Radar Reports for leadership in Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage

SANTA CLARA, Calif., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pure Storage® (NYSE: PSTG), the IT pioneer that delivers the world's most advanced data storage technology and services, today announced it was named a leader for the fourth consecutive year in the GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzes enterprise storage systems with support for Kubernetes-based workloads, and its companion report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage, which analyzed Kubernetes-native storage solutions built specifically to support stateful containers with scalable, distributed architectures.

According to the GigaOm Radar Report for Cloud-Native Kubernetes Storage, Portworx, positioned as a Leader and Outperformer in the report, continues to be "one of the most advanced solutions for cloud-native Kubernetes Storage" and "remains the gold standard in cloud-native Kubernetes storage for the enterprise." Across key criteria and evaluation metrics, Portworx was ranked by GigaOm as a "exceptional" in native storage integrations, data replication services, telemetry, visibility and insights, and the developer experience, with "outstanding focus and execution" to deliver premier architecture, scalability, flexibility, manageability and overall performance.

The GigaOm Radar Report for Enterprise Kubernetes Storage identified Portworx Essentials as a core strength for Pure Storage, allowing existing customers "to get acquainted with the Portworx experience without re-architecturing their storage." According to GigaOm, Portworx Essentials delivers a "consistent experience" for customers, while offering "excellent data efficiency and management with good monitoring capabilities." Pure Storage received the highest scores among all deployment models and criteria metrics in the analysis.

"Enterprises are ramping Kubernetes Platform Engineering teams to run Kubernetes across multiple environments and provide a highly available platform with built-in disaster recovery, backups, encryption, and security governance controls for their developer users to run containerized applications. Portworx's continued position as a Leader in the latest Gigaom Radar Reports is a testament to our commitment to solve these challenges with a scalable, consistent cloud-native Kubernetes storage and management platform. We're incredibly honored for Portworx to be recognized and ranked especially high in for the fourth consecutive year." – Murli Thirumale, VP, GM Cloud Native Business Unit, Pure Storage

To learn more, read the full GigaOm Radar Reports for Enterprise Kubernetes Data Storage and Cloud-Native Kubernetes Data Storage

About Pure Storage

Pure Storage (NYSE: PSTG) uncomplicates data storage, forever. Pure delivers a cloud experience that empowers every organization to get the most from their data while reducing the complexity and expense of managing the infrastructure behind it. Pure's commitment to providing true storage as-a-service gives customers the agility to meet changing data needs at speed and scale, whether they are deploying traditional workloads, modern applications, containers, or more. Pure believes it can make a significant impact in reducing data center emissions worldwide through its environmental sustainability efforts, including designing products and solutions that enable customers to reduce their carbon and energy footprint. And with a certified customer satisfaction score in the top one percent of B2B companies, Pure's ever-expanding list of customers are among the happiest in the world. For more information, visit www.purestorage.com .

