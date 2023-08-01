Avelo Airlines Announces First Caribbean Destination with Exclusive Nonstop Service Between Puerto Rico and Southern Connecticut

One-way fares between New Haven and San Juan start at $99 Avelo now offers 18 nonstop destinations from its New Haven base Avelo surpasses 10,000 flights since arriving at HVN

HOUSTON, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Avelo Airlines today announced nonstop service between Southern Connecticut's most convenient airport - Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN) - and Puerto Rico's San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU). San Juan is Avelo's first destination outside the continental United States.

Introductory one-way fares between HVN and SJU start at $99*. Customers can make reservations at AveloAir.com.

Avelo Airlines Chairman and CEO Andrew Levy said, "A lot of people have been eagerly awaiting this news. With a large and increasing number of Puerto Ricans calling Connecticut home, this service will make reconnecting with friends and family easier and more affordable than ever. And with winter right around the corner, this Caribbean island treasure is the latest example of how Avelo is inspiring travel in new and exciting ways for Southern Connecticut. At the same time, we expect the affordability and convenience of this new route will inspire a meaningful number of travelers to visit Connecticut from Puerto Rico. This is a win-win opportunity for Connecticut and Puerto Rico. I want to thank Governor Lamont, Senator Blumenthal and so many others from across Connecticut for the leadership and vision they have demonstrated that made today possible."

Beginning on November 15, 2023, Avelo will operate this route twice weekly on Wednesdays and Saturdays, utilizing Boeing Next-Generation (NG) 737 aircraft. Avelo is the first and only airline offering nonstop service between Southern Connecticut and the Island of Enchantment.

Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont said, "I am excited by the continued growth of Avelo Airlines at Tweed Airport, particularly with this new route to San Juan. With a location that is easily accessible for many people in southern Connecticut, Tweed offers quick and convenient travel. The addition of routes like this strengthens the region as a whole, improving our economic competitiveness and quality of life."

U.S. Senator Richard Blumenthal said, "This new route is a major milestone for Avelo, but also a big win for Connecticut's sizeable Puerto Rican population who now have another affordable and convenient way to travel home to see friends and family. I have been pleased to see Avelo's growth over the last two years and will continue fighting to advance our state's air travel infrastructure and local airports."

Avelo announced the news at a Puerto Rico-themed ceremony at Tweed Airport on Tuesday morning that included Puerto Rican food and entertainment by Movimiento Cultural Bomba Band amidst a backdrop of Puerto Rican flags and red, white & blue balloons. The event was hosted by Avelo leaders accompanied by local and state political, community and business officials, including Avelo Airlines Chief Financial Officer Hunter Keay, Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont, and United States Senator Richard Blumenthal.

San Juan is Avelo's first Caribbean destination – expanding the airline's route map to 47 destinations spanning 25 states and one U.S. territory.

Puerto Rico: The Heart & Soul of the Caribbean

San Juan Luis Muñoz Marín International Airport (SJU) is the most accessible airport in Puerto Rico. Located in Isla Verde – in the Carolina district – this airport is just minutes away from San Juan. Puerto Rico is a place where the Old World is mashed up with the new on an island that is small in size but offers an immense bounty of one-of-a-kind experiences. Rich history and culture, exceptional food, pristine beaches, majestic mountains, relaxation, adventure — all packed into one sun-kissed Caribbean paradise. Visitors feel like family and around every corner there's a celebration of life, a vibrant cultural experience, food for the soul and a captivating rhythm.

Connecticut's Most Convenient and Affordable Gateway

Amidst the crowds, long lines, lengthy walks and traffic congestion encountered at other airports frequented by Connecticut travelers, HVN offers a refreshingly smooth and simple alternative hometown airport experience. HVN's adjacency to multiple major highways and commuter railways makes it the region's most convenient and travel-friendly airport.

Since commencing service at HVN in November 2021, Avelo has flown more than 1.3 million Customers on more than 10,000 flights. With the addition of this new route to Puerto Rico, Avelo will now serve 18 nonstop destinations from Southern Connecticut spanning seven states and one U.S. territory.

America's Affordable, Convenient and Reliable Airline

Avelo was founded with a vision to help its Customers save money and time. Since taking flight on April 28, 2021, Avelo has flown nearly three million Customers on over 20,000 flights.

Over the past two years, the airline has unlocked a new era of convenience, choice and competition in air travel by flying unserved routes to primarily underserved communities across the country. At least one airport on every Avelo flight is a small hometown airport – making every Avelo journey easier and more enjoyable.

In addition to offering Customers everyday low fares on every route, Avelo Customers can always change or cancel their itineraries with no extra fees. Avelo also offers several unbundled travel-enhancing options that give Customers the flexibility to pay for what they value, including priority boarding, checked bags, carry-on overhead bags and bringing a pet in the cabin.

Additionally, the 15 American-made Boeing 737 jets Avelo flies offer a more spacious and comfortable experience than the small regional aircraft currently operating at most of the airports Avelo serves. Customers who value an advance seat assignment can choose from several modestly priced seating options, including seats with extra leg room, as well as pre-reserved window and aisle seating. One third of seats on Avelo aircraft are available for Customers who appreciate the comfort of extra legroom.

At Avelo, every flight is also nonstop. This connection-free travel experience not only provides Avelo Customers with faster and simpler travel, but also minimizes delays, cancellations and lost bags. In fact, Avelo has established itself as one of America's most reliable airlines. In the first six months of 2023, Avelo has achieved the lowest flight cancellation rate and the second best on-time performance in the U.S. airline industry.

Avelo is distinguished by its Soul of Service culture. The culture is grounded in Avelo's One Crew Value which promotes a welcoming and caring experience. By caring for one another and owning their commitments, Avelo Crewmembers focus on anticipating and understanding Customer needs on the ground and in the air.

About Avelo Airlines

Avelo Airlines was founded with a simple purpose — to Inspire Travel. The airline offers Customers time and money-saving convenience, low everyday fares and a refreshingly smooth and caring experience through its Soul of Service culture. Operating a fleet of Boeing Next-Generation 737 aircraft, Avelo serves 47 popular destinations across the U.S. and Puerto Rico. This includes its five bases at Los Angeles' Hollywood Burbank Airport (BUR), Southern Connecticut's Tweed-New Haven Airport (HVN), Orlando International Airport (MCO), the Philadelphia and Delaware Valley region's Wilmington Airport (ILG) and Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU). Avelo will open a sixth base at Las Vegas' Harry Reid International Airport (LAS) in September. For more information visit AveloAir.com or the Avelo Newsroom at AveloAir.com/Newsroom.

*Introductory one-way fares include government taxes and fees. Fares start at $99 between HVN and SJU for travel completed by February 14, 2024. Fares must be booked by August 5, 2023. Fares are available on a limited number of flights and seats. Additional fees for carry-on and checked bags, assigned seats and other optional services may apply. A $20 charge per seated traveler applies to all bookings or changes made through Avelo's Customer Support Center. For full terms and conditions, please see Avelo's Contract of Carriage.

