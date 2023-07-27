HERTZ REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS: REVENUE OF $2.4 BILLION, NET INCOME OF $139 MILLION AND ADJUSTED CORPORATE EBITDA OF $347 MILLION

"Results for the second quarter were strong, reflecting continued high demand for our services and elevated levels of fleet utilization," said Stephen Scherr, Chair and CEO of Hertz. "Our focus on asset returns continues to yield tangible results, enabling us to advance the growth of our rideshare business and the revitalization of the Dollar brand, in addition to facilitating ongoing investments in technology and electrification. Through the hard work and dedication of Hertz employees, we are positioned well to serve our customers through the busy summer season."

ESTERO, Fla., July 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) ("Hertz", "Hertz Global" or the "Company") today reported results for its second quarter 2023.

HIGHLIGHTS

  • Total revenues of $2.4 billion
  • GAAP net income of $139 million, a 6% margin, or $0.44 per diluted share
  • Adjusted Net Income of $227 million, or $0.72 per adjusted diluted share
  • Adjusted Corporate EBITDA of $347 million, a 14% margin
  • Operating cash flow of $497 million, adjusted operating cash flow of $91 million
  • Adjusted free cash outflow of $423 million
  • Corporate liquidity of $1.4 billion at June 30, including $682 million in unrestricted cash
  • Company utilized $100 million to repurchase 6.3 million common shares during the quarter

SECOND QUARTER RESULTS

Second quarter revenue of $2.4 billion was characterized by continued strength in demand. Volume increased 12% year over year while average fleet was up 9%. Monthly revenue per unit in the quarter of $1,516 benefited from utilization of 82%, an increase of 230 bps relative to Q2 2022. Fleet depreciation was $329 million, reflecting a year over year increase of $223 million attributable to a reduction in vehicle disposition gains which were at elevated levels in 2022.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA was $347 million in the quarter, reflecting a healthy 14% margin.

Adjusted free cash outflow of $423 million in the quarter reflected an investment in fleet to meet spring and summer demand.

The Company's liquidity position was $1.4 billion at June 30, 2023, of which $682 million was unrestricted cash.

SUMMARY RESULTS


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

 Inc/(Dec)

2023 vs 2022

($ in millions, except earnings per share or where noted)

2023


2022


Hertz Global - Consolidated






Total revenues

$          2,437


$          2,344


4 %

Adjusted net income (loss)(a)

$             227


$             520


(56) %

Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share(a)

$            0.72


$            1.22


(41) %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA(a)

$             347


$             764


(55) %

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin(a)

14 %


33 %









Average Vehicles (in whole units)

561,277


513,307


9 %

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

533,813


490,236


9 %

Vehicle Utilization

82 %


79 %



Transaction Days (in thousands)

39,705


35,444


12 %

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)

$          61.14


$          65.79


(7) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$          1,516


$          1,586


(4) %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$             195


$               68


NM







Americas RAC Segment






Total revenues

$          2,015


$          1,973


2 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$             331


$             770


(57) %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

16 %


39 %









Average Vehicles (in whole units)

457,405


422,113


8 %

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

431,921


399,588


8 %

Vehicle Utilization

83 %


80 %



Transaction Days (in thousands)

32,469


29,160


11 %

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)

$          62.03


$          67.52


(8) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$          1,554


$          1,643


(5) %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$             198


$               49


NM







International RAC Segment






Total revenues

$             422


$             371


14 %

Adjusted EBITDA

$               96


$               92


4 %

Adjusted EBITDA Margin

23 %


25 %









Average Vehicles (in whole units)

103,872


91,194


14 %

Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

101,892


90,648


12 %

Vehicle Utilization

78 %


76 %



Transaction Days (in thousands)

7,237


6,284


15 %

Total RPD (in dollars)(b)

$          57.16


$          57.77


(1) %

Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$          1,353


$          1,335


1 %

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)(b)

$             180


$             160


13 %


NM - Not meaningful

(a)   Represents a non-GAAP measure. See the accompanying reconciliations included in Supplemental Schedule II.

(b)   Based on  December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL DATA, SUPPLEMENTAL SCHEDULES, NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

Following is selected financial data of Hertz Global. Also included are Supplemental Schedules, which are provided to present segment results, and reconciliations of non-GAAP measures to their most comparable GAAP measures. Following the Supplemental Schedules, the Company provides definitions for terminology used throughout the earnings release and its view of the usefulness of non-GAAP measures to investors and management.

ABOUT HERTZ

The Hertz Corporation, a subsidiary of Hertz Global Holdings, Inc., operates the Hertz, Dollar and Thrifty vehicle rental brands throughout North America, Europe, the Caribbean, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand. The Hertz Corporation is one of the largest worldwide vehicle rental companies, and the Hertz brand is one of the most recognized globally. Additionally, The Hertz Corporation owns and operates the Firefly vehicle rental brand and Hertz 24/7 car sharing business in international markets and sells vehicles through Hertz Car Sales. For more information about The Hertz Corporation, visit www.hertz.com.

UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

 

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

 


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per share data)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenues

$              2,437


$             2,344


$              4,484


$              4,154

Expenses:








Direct vehicle and operating

1,347


1,199


2,568


2,252

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

329


106


710


47

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

32


36


67


69

Selling, general and administrative

285


257


506


492

Interest expense, net:








  Vehicle

132


45


243


50

  Non-vehicle

56


41


107


80

Total interest expense, net

188


86


350


130

Other (income) expense, net

(2)


2


7


(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets



(162)


Change in fair value of Public Warrants

100


(461)


218


(511)

Total expenses

2,279


1,225


4,264


2,479

Income (loss) before income taxes

158


1,119


220


1,675

Income tax (provision) benefit

(19)


(179)


115


(309)

Net income (loss)

$                 139


$                940


335


1,366









Weighted average number of shares outstanding:








  Basic

314


398


318


415

  Diluted

315


424


319


443

Earnings (loss) per share:








  Basic

$                0.44


$               2.36


$                1.06


$                3.29

  Diluted

$                0.44


$               1.13


$                1.05


$                1.93

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS 

 

(In millions, except par value and share data)

June 30, 2023


December 31,

2022

ASSETS




Cash and cash equivalents

$                  682


$                  943

Restricted cash and cash equivalents:




Vehicle

190


180

Non-vehicle

294


295

Total restricted cash and cash equivalents

484


475

Total cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

1,166


1,418

Receivables:




Vehicle

132


111

Non-vehicle, net of allowance of $39 and $45, respectively

1,160


863

Total receivables, net

1,292


974

Prepaid expenses and other assets

1,031


1,155

Revenue earning vehicles:




Vehicles

17,833


14,281

Less: accumulated depreciation

(1,988)


(1,786)

Total revenue earning vehicles, net

15,845


12,495

Property and equipment, net

665


637

Operating lease right-of-use assets

2,169


1,887

Intangible assets, net

2,883


2,887

Goodwill

1,044


1,044

Total assets

$             26,095


$             22,497

LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY




Accounts payable:




Vehicle

$                  358


$                    79

Non-vehicle

577


578

Total accounts payable

935


657

Accrued liabilities

971


911

Accrued taxes, net

229


170

Debt:




Vehicle

13,100


10,886

Non-vehicle

3,470


2,977

Total debt

16,570


13,863

Public Warrants

835


617

Operating lease liabilities

2,072


1,802

Self-insured liabilities

451


472

Deferred income taxes, net

1,193


1,360

Total liabilities

23,256


19,852

Commitments and contingencies




Stockholders' equity:




Preferred stock, $0.01 par value, no shares issued and outstanding


Common stock, $0.01 par value, 479,126,125 and 478,914,062 shares issued, respectively,

and 311,692,986 and 323,483,178 shares outstanding, respectively

5


5

Treasury stock, at cost, 167,433,139 and 155,430,884 common shares, respectively

(3,338)


(3,136)

Additional paid-in capital

6,369


6,326

Retained earnings (Accumulated deficit)

79


(256)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(276)


(294)

Total stockholders' equity

2,839


2,645

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$             26,095


$             22,497

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

 


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Cash flows from operating activities:








Net income (loss)

$             139


$             940


$              335


$          1,366

Adjustments to reconcile net income (loss) to net cash provided by (used in) operating activities:








Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net

418


165


884


145

Depreciation and amortization, non-vehicle

32


36


67


69

Amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discount (premium)

15


14


29


25

Stock-based compensation charges

22


36


43


64

Provision for receivables allowance

20


10


40


23

Deferred income taxes, net

(28)


146


(163)


249

(Gain) loss on sale of non-vehicle capital assets

(3)


(1)


(165)


(3)

Change in fair value of Public Warrants

100


(461)


218


(511)

Changes in financial instruments

(2)


(21)


106


(65)

Other

5


(1)


5


Changes in assets and liabilities:








Non-vehicle receivables

(284)


(157)


(334)


(200)

Prepaid expenses and other assets

(50)


(47)


(98)


(87)

Operating lease right-of-use assets

87


7


165


79

Non-vehicle accounts payable

33


(83)


6


(32)

Accrued liabilities

39


109


68


233

Accrued taxes, net

55


22


56


52

Operating lease liabilities

(94)


(13)


(178)


(93)

Self-insured liabilities

(7)


7


(25)


15

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

497


708


1,059


1,329

Cash flows from investing activities:








Revenue earning vehicles expenditures

(3,719)


(3,104)


(6,543)


(6,089)

Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles

1,560


1,416


2,766


2,887

Non-vehicle capital asset expenditures

(78)


(29)


(123)


(59)

Proceeds from non-vehicle capital assets disposed of

1


5


176


6

Collateral returned in exchange for letters of credit


2



19

Return of (investment in) equity investments

(1)



(1)


(15)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(2,237)


(1,710)


(3,725)


(3,251)

Cash flows from financing activities:








Proceeds from issuance of vehicle debt

1,960


2,699


4,021


7,379

Repayments of vehicle debt

(682)


(1,332)


(1,872)


(4,824)

Proceeds from issuance of non-vehicle debt

825



1,250


Repayments of non-vehicle debt

(329)


(5)


(759)


(10)

Payment of financing costs

(9)


(14)


(17)


(38)

Proceeds from exercises of Public Warrants




3

Share repurchases

(104)


(881)


(222)


(1,647)

Other

1




(4)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

1,662


467


2,401


859

Effect of foreign currency exchange rate changes on cash and cash

   equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents

2


(24)


13


(25)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and

   cash equivalents during the period

(76)


(559)


(252)


(1,088)

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at

   beginning of period

1,242


2,122


1,418


2,651

Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash and cash equivalents at end

   of period

$          1,166


$          1,563


$           1,166


$          1,563

Supplemental Schedule I

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

Unaudited

 


Three Months Ended June 30, 2023


Three Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In millions)

Americas

 RAC


International
RAC


Corporate


Hertz

 Global


Americas

 RAC


International
RAC


Corporate


Hertz

 Global

Revenues

$       2,015


$             422


$            —


$       2,437


$       1,973


$             371


$            —


$       2,344

Expenses:
















Direct vehicle and operating

1,139


211


(3)


1,347


1,002


197



1,199

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

272


57



329


61


45



106

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

27


3


2


32


30


4


2


36

Selling, general and administrative

148


45


92


285


99


47


111


257

Interest expense, net:
















  Vehicle

113


19



132


35


10



45

  Non-vehicle

(4)


(5)


65


56


(13)



54


41

  Total interest expense, net

109


14


65


188


22


10


54


86

Other (income) expense, net


(4)


2


(2)


(1)


(4)


7


2

Change in fair value of Public Warrants



100


100




(461)


(461)

  Total expenses

1,695


326


258


2,279


1,213


299


(287)


1,225

Income (loss) before income taxes

$          320


$               96


$        (258)


158


$         760


$               72


$         287


1,119

Income tax (provision) benefit







(19)








(179)

Net income (loss)







$          139








$          940

Supplemental Schedule I (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED STATEMENT OF OPERATIONS BY SEGMENT

Unaudited

 


Six Months Ended June 30, 2023


Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

(In millions)

Americas

 RAC


International
RAC


Corporate


Hertz

Global


Americas

 RAC


International
RAC


Corporate


Hertz

 Global

Revenues

$       3,745


$             739


$            —


$       4,484


$       3,531


$             623


$            —


$       4,154

Expenses:
















Direct vehicle and operating

2,178


393


(3)


2,568


1,905


348


(1)


2,252

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net

621


89



710


(32)


79



47

Depreciation and amortization of non-vehicle assets

55


5


7


67


56


7


6


69

Selling, general and administrative

253


82


171


506


185


89


218


492

Interest expense, net:
















  Vehicle

206


37



243


37


13



50

  Non-vehicle

(22)


(7)


136


107


(21)



101


80

  Total interest expense, net

184


30


136


350


16


13


101


130

Other (income) expense, net

(1)


2


6


7


(2)


(7)


9


(Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets

(162)




(162)





Change in fair value of Public Warrants



218


218




(511)


(511)

  Total expenses

3,128


601


535


4,264


2,128


529


(178)


2,479

Income (loss) before income taxes

$          617


$             138


$        (535)


220


$       1,403


$               94


$          178


1,675

Income tax (provision) benefit







115








(309)

Net income (loss)







$          335








$       1,366

Supplemental Schedule II

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED NET INCOME (LOSS), ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS (LOSS) PER SHARE AND ADJUSTED

 CORPORATE EBITDA

Unaudited

 


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions, except per share data)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share:








Net income (loss)

$                139


$                940


$                335


$             1,366

Adjustments:








  Income tax provision (benefit)

19


179


(115)


309

  Vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges(a)(k)

15


14


29


26

  Restructuring and restructuring related charges(b)

5


15


8


21

  Acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization(c)

1



1


1

  Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(d)

(2)


(21)


106


(65)

  (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(e)



(162)


  Change in fair value of Public Warrants

100


(461)


218


(511)

  Other items(f)(l)

(10)


27


4


83

Adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(g)

267


693


424


1,230

Income tax (provision) benefit on adjusted pre-tax income (loss)(h)

(40)


(173)


(64)


(307)

Adjusted Net Income (Loss)

$                227


$                520


$                360


$                923

Weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding

315


424


319


443

Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share(i)

$               0.72


$               1.22


$               1.13


$               2.08

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA:








Net income (loss)

$                139


$                940


$                335


$             1,366

Adjustments:








  Income tax provision (benefit)

19


179


(115)


309

  Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization(j)

32


36


67


69

  Non-vehicle debt interest, net of interest income 

56


41


107


80

  Vehicle debt-related charges(a)(k)

10


9


20


16

  Restructuring and restructuring related charges(b)

5


15


8


21

  Unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments(d)

(2)


(21)


106


(65)

  (Gain) on sale of non-vehicle capital assets(e)



(162)


  Change in fair value of Public Warrants

100


(461)


218


(511)

  Other items(f)(m)

(12)


26



93

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA

$                347


$                764


$                584


$             1,378



(a)

Represents debt-related charges relating to the amortization of deferred financing costs and debt discounts and premiums.

(b)

Represents charges incurred under restructuring actions as defined in U.S. GAAP. Also includes restructuring related charges such as incremental costs incurred directly supporting business transformation initiatives. For 2023, charges incurred related primarily to International RAC and Corporate. For 2022, charges incurred related primarily to International RAC.

(c)

Represents incremental expense associated with the amortization of other intangible assets and depreciation of property and equipment relating to acquisition accounting.


Supplemental Schedule II (continued)



(d)

Represents unrealized gains (losses) on derivative financial instruments, primarily associated with Americas RAC. In the six months ended June 30, 2023, also includes the realization of $88 million of previously unrealized gains resulting from the unwind of certain interest rate caps in Americas RAC.

(e)

Represents gain on the sale of certain non-vehicle capital assets sold in March 2023 in Americas RAC.

(f) 

Represents miscellaneous items. For 2023, primarily includes a loss recovery settlement in Americas RAC, partially offset by certain IT related charges primarily in Corporate. For 2022, primarily includes bankruptcy claims, certain professional fees and charges related to the settlement of bankruptcy claims.

(g)

Adjustments by caption on a pre-tax basis were as follows:



Increase (decrease) to expenses

Three Months Ended June 30,


Six Months Ended June 30,

(In millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

Direct vehicle and operating

$                    17


$                   (19)


$                    17


$                   (21)

Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges, net



2


Selling, general and administrative

(13)


(6)


(27)


(11)

Interest expense, net:








  Vehicle

(3)


(9)


(122)


(16)

  Non-vehicle

(9)


(8)


(17)


(14)

    Total interest expense, net

(12)


(17)


(139)


(30)

Other income (expense), net

(1)


7


(1)


(4)

Gain on sale non-vehicle capital assets



162


Change in fair value of Public Warrants

(100)


461


(218)


511

  Total adjustments

$                 (109)


$                  426


$                 (204)


$                  445



(h)

Derived utilizing a combined statutory rate of 15% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2023 and 25% for the three and six months ended June 30, 2022 applied to the respective Adjusted Pre-tax Income (Loss). The decrease in rate is primarily resulting from EV-related tax credits anticipated to be used to decrease the Company's U.S. federal tax provision throughout 2023 based on the Company's expected purchases of electric vehicles.

(i) 

Adjustments used to reconcile diluted earnings (loss) per share on a GAAP basis to Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share are comprised of the same adjustments, inclusive of the tax impact, used to reconcile net income (loss) to Adjusted Net Income (Loss) divided by the weighted-average diluted shares outstanding during the period.

(j) 

Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the three months ended June 30, 2023 was $27 million, $3 million and $2 million, respectively. For the three months ended June 30, 2022 was $30 million, $4 million, and $2 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate, respectively. Non-vehicle depreciation and amortization expense for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate for the six months ended June 30, 2023 was $55 million, $5 million and $7 million, respectively. For the six months ended June 30, 2022 was $56 million, $7 million and $6 million for Americas RAC, International RAC and Corporate, respectively

(k)

Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the three months ended June 30, 2023 were $9 million and $1 million, respectively, and were $3 million and $6 million, respectively, for the three months ended June 30, 2022. Vehicle debt-related charges for Americas RAC and International RAC for the six months ended June 30, 2023 were $17 million and $3 million, respectively, and were $9 million and $7 million, respectively, for the six months ended June 30, 2022.

(l) 

Also includes letter of credit fees recorded primarily in Corporate.

(m)

In 2022, also includes an adjustment for certain non-cash stock-based compensation charges recorded in Corporate.

Supplemental Schedule III

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURE - ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW

AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW

Unaudited

 


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

(In millions)

2023


2022


2023


2022

ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW AND ADJUSTED FREE CASH FLOW:



Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$             497


$             708


$         1,059


$          1,329

Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net

(418)


(165)


(884)


(145)

Bankruptcy related payments (post emergence) and other payments

12


42


20


78

Adjusted operating cash flow

91


585


195


1,262

Non-vehicle capital asset proceeds (expenditures), net

(77)


(24)


53


(53)

Adjusted operating cash flow before vehicle investment

14


561


248


1,209

Net fleet growth after financing

(437)


(77)


(754)


(646)

Adjusted free cash flow

$           (423)


$             484


$           (506)


$             563









CALCULATION OF NET FLEET GROWTH AFTER FINANCING:



Revenue earning vehicles expenditures

$         (3,719)


$         (3,104)


$        (6,543)


$         (6,089)

Proceeds from disposal of revenue earning vehicles

1,560


1,416


2,766


2,887

Revenue earning vehicles capital expenditures, net

(2,159)


(1,688)


(3,777)


(3,202)

Depreciation and reserves for revenue earning vehicles, net

418


165


884


145

Financing activity related to vehicles:








Borrowings

1,960


2,699


4,021


7,379

Payments

(682)


(1,332)


(1,872)


(4,824)

Restricted cash changes, vehicle

26


79


(10)


(144)

Net financing activity related to vehicles

1,304


1,446


2,139


2,411

Net fleet growth after financing

$           (437)


$             (77)


$           (754)


$           (646)

Supplemental Schedule IV

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

NET DEBT CALCULATION

Unaudited

 


As of June 30, 2023


As of December 31, 2022

(In millions)

Vehicle


Non-Vehicle


Total


Vehicle


Non-Vehicle


Total

Term loans

$                    —


$               1,519


$               1,519


$                    —


$               1,526


$               1,526

First Lien RCF


500


500




Senior notes


1,500


1,500



1,500


1,500

U.S. vehicle financing (HVF III)

11,095



11,095


9,406



9,406

International vehicle financing (Various)

1,982



1,982


1,466



1,466

Other debt

80


4


84


76


9


85

Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums

(57)


(53)


(110)


(62)


(58)


(120)

Debt as reported in the balance sheet

13,100


3,470


16,570


10,886


2,977


13,863

Add:












Debt issue costs, discounts and premiums

57


53


110


62


58


120

Less:












Cash and cash equivalents


682


682



943


943

Restricted cash

190



190


180



180

Restricted cash and restricted cash equivalents associated with Term C Loan


245


245



245


245

Net Debt

$             12,967


$               2,596


$             15,563


$             10,768


$               1,847


$             12,615













Corporate leverage ratio(a)



1.7x






0.8x




(a)   Corporate leverage ratio is calculated as non-vehicle net debt divided by LTM Adjusted Corporate EBITDA.

Supplemental Schedule V

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

Unaudited

 

Global RAC

 


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Inc/(Dec)


Six Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted)

2023


2022



2023


2022


Total RPD












Revenues

$      2,437


$      2,344




$      4,484


$      4,154



Foreign currency adjustment(a)

(9)


(12)




(13)


(29)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$      2,428


$      2,332




$      4,471


$      4,125



Transaction Days (in thousands)

39,705


35,444




73,493


66,065



Total RPD (in dollars)

$      61.14


$      65.79


(7) %


$      60.84


$      62.43


(3) %













Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month












Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$      2,428


$      2,332




$      4,471


$      4,125



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

533,813


490,236




508,550


472,871



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)

$      4,548


$      4,757




$      8,792


$      8,722



Number of months in period (in whole units)

3


3




6


6



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)

$      1,516


$      1,586


(4) %


$      1,465


$      1,454


1 %













Vehicle Utilization












Transaction Days (in thousands)

39,705


35,444




73,493


66,065



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

533,813


490,236




508,550


472,871



Number of days in period (in whole units)

91


91




181


181



Available Car Days (in thousands)

48,576


44,615




92,079


85,616



Vehicle Utilization(b)

82 %


79 %




80 %


77 %















Depreciation Per Unit Per Month












Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,

   net

$         329


$         106




$         710


$           47



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 

(1)


(1)




(1)


(3)



   Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

   charges

$         328


$         105




$         709


$           44



Average Vehicles (in whole units)

561,277


513,307




532,903


497,259



   Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

   charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)

$         584


$         205




$      1,331


$           89



Number of months in period (in whole units)

3


3




6


6



   Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)

$         195


$           68


NM


$         222


$           15


NM


Note: Global RAC represents Americas RAC and International RAC segment information on a combined basis and excludes Corporate

NM - Not meaningful

(a)  Based on  December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.

(b)  Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

Unaudited

 

Americas RAC

 


Three Months Ended

 June 30,


Percent

Inc/(Dec)


Six Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted)

2023


2022



2023


2022


Total RPD












Revenues

$      2,015


$      1,973




$      3,745


$      3,531



Foreign currency adjustment(a)

(1)


(4)




(2)


(7)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$      2,014


$      1,969




$      3,743


$      3,524



Transaction Days (in thousands)

32,469


29,160




60,348


54,739



Total RPD (in dollars)

$      62.03


$      67.52


(8) %


$      62.03


$      64.39


(4) %













Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month












Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$      2,014


$      1,969




$      3,743


$      3,524



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

431,921


399,588




412,717


386,363



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)

$      4,663


$      4,928




$      9,070


$      9,122



Number of months in period (in whole units)

3


3




6


6



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)

$      1,554


$      1,643


(5) %


$      1,512


$      1,520


(1) %













Vehicle Utilization












Transaction Days (in thousands)

32,469


29,160




60,348


54,739



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

431,921


399,588




412,717


386,363



Number of days in period (in whole units)

91


91




181


181



Available Car Days (in thousands)

39,304


36,366




74,725


69,952



Vehicle Utilization(b)

83 %


80 %




81 %


78 %















Depreciation Per Unit Per Month












Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,

   net

$         272


$           61




$         621


$        (32)



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 


1




1




Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges

$         272


$           62




$         622


$        (32)



Average Vehicles (in whole units)

457,405


422,113




435,194


409,867



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and

lease charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)

$         595


$         146




$      1,429


$        (77)



Number of months in period (in whole units)

3


3




6


6



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)

$         198


$           49


NM


$         238


$        (13)


NM


NM - Not meaningful

(a)  Based on December 31, 2022 foreign exchange rates.

(b)  Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

Supplemental Schedule V (continued)

HERTZ GLOBAL HOLDINGS, INC.

KEY METRICS CALCULATIONS

REVENUE, UTILIZATION AND DEPRECIATION

Unaudited

 

International RAC

 


Three Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Inc/(Dec)


Six Months Ended

June 30,


Percent

Inc/(Dec)

($ in millions, except where noted)

2023


2022



2023


2022


Total RPD












Revenues

$         422


$         371




$         739


$         623



Foreign currency adjustment(a)

(8)


(8)




(11)


(23)



Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$         414


$         363




$         728


$         600



Transaction Days (in thousands)

7,237


6,284




13,145


11,326



Total RPD (in dollars)

$      57.16


$      57.77


(1) %


$      55.37


$      52.98


5 %













Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month












Total Revenues - adjusted for foreign currency

$         414


$         363




$         728


$         600



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

101,892


90,648




95,834


86,508



Total revenue per unit (in whole dollars)

$      4,060


$      4,005




$      7,595


$      6,936



Number of months in period (in whole units)

3


3




6


6



Total RPU Per Month (in whole dollars)

$      1,353


$      1,335


1 %


$      1,266


$      1,156


10 %













Vehicle Utilization












Transaction Days (in thousands)

7,237


6,284




13,145


11,326



Average Rentable Vehicles (in whole units)

101,892


90,648




95,834


86,508



Number of days in period (in whole units)

91


91




181


181



Available Car Days (in thousands)

9,271


8,248




17,354


15,664



Vehicle Utilization (b)

78 %


76 %




76 %


72 %















Depreciation Per Unit Per Month












Depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease charges,

   net

$           57


$           45




$           89


$           79



Foreign currency adjustment(a) 

(1)


(1)




(2)


(3)



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

   charges

$           56


$           44




$           87


$           76



Average Vehicles (in whole units)

103,872


91,194




97,709


87,392



Adjusted depreciation of revenue earning vehicles and lease

   charges divided by Average Vehicles (in whole dollars)

$         539


$         479




$         895


$         869



Number of months in period (in whole units)

3


3




6


6



Depreciation Per Unit Per Month (in whole dollars)

$         180


$         160


13 %


$         149


$         145


3 %


(a)  Based on December 31, 2022  foreign exchange rates.

(b)  Calculated as Transaction Days divided by Available Car Days.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND KEY METRICS

The term "GAAP" refers to accounting principles generally accepted in the United States. Adjusted EBITDA is the Company's segment measure of profitability and complies with GAAP when used in that context.

NON-GAAP MEASURES

Non-GAAP measures are not recognized measurements under GAAP. When evaluating the Company's operating performance or liquidity, investors should not consider non-GAAP measures in isolation of, superior to, or as a substitute for measures of the Company's financial performance as determined in accordance with GAAP.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted Diluted Earnings (Loss) Per Share ("Adjusted EPS")

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; vehicle and non-vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; acquisition accounting-related depreciation and amortization; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments, gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items on a pre-tax basis. Adjusted Net Income (Loss) includes a provision (benefit) for income taxes derived utilizing a combined statutory rate. The combined statutory rate is management's estimate of the Company's long-term tax rate. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted EPS represents Adjusted Net Income (Loss) on a per diluted share basis using the weighted-average number of diluted shares outstanding for the period. Its most comparable GAAP measure is diluted earnings (loss) per share.

Adjusted Net Income (Loss) and Adjusted EPS are important operating metrics because they allow management and investors to assess operational performance of the Company's business, exclusive of the items mentioned above that are not operational in nature or comparable to those of the Company's competitors.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA and Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA represents income or loss attributable to the Company as adjusted to eliminate the impact of GAAP income tax; non-vehicle depreciation and amortization; non-vehicle debt interest, net; vehicle debt-related charges; restructuring and restructuring related charges; change in fair value of Public Warrants; unrealized (gains) losses on financial instruments; gain on sale of non-vehicle capital assets and certain other miscellaneous items.

Adjusted Corporate EBITDA Margin is calculated as the ratio of Adjusted Corporate EBITDA to total revenues.

Management uses these measures as operating performance metrics for internal monitoring and planning purposes, including the preparation of the Company's annual operating budget and monthly operating reviews, and analysis of investment decisions, profitability and performance trends. These measures enable management and investors to isolate the effects on profitability of operating metrics most meaningful to the business of renting and leasing vehicles. They also allow management and investors to assess the performance of the entire business on the same basis as its reportable segments. Adjusted Corporate EBITDA is also utilized in the determination of certain executive compensation. Its most comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss) attributable to the Company.

Adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow

Adjusted operating cash flow represents net cash provided by operating activities net of the non-cash add back for vehicle depreciation and reserves, and exclusive of bankruptcy related payments made post emergence. Adjusted operating cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash generated from operations when fully burdened by fleet costs.

Adjusted free cash flow represents adjusted operating cash flow plus the impact of net non-vehicle capital expenditures and net fleet growth after financing. Adjusted free cash flow is important to management and investors as it provides useful information about the amount of cash available for, but not limited to, the reduction of non-vehicle debt, share repurchase and acquisition.

The most comparable GAAP measure for adjusted operating cash flow and adjusted free cash flow is net cash provided by (used in) operating activities.

KEY METRICS

Available Rental Car Days

Available Rental Car Days represents Average Rentable Vehicles multiplied by the number of days in a given period.

Average Vehicles ("Fleet Capacity" or "Capacity")

Average Vehicles is determined using a simple average of the number of vehicles in the fleet whether owned or leased by the Company at the beginning and end of a given period.

Average Rentable Vehicles

Average Rentable Vehicles reflects Average Vehicles excluding vehicles for sale on the Company's retail lots or actively in the process of being sold through other disposition channels.

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month ("Depreciation Per Unit" or "DPU")

Depreciation Per Unit Per Month represents the amount of average depreciation expense and lease charges per vehicle per month, exclusive of the impacts of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it reflects how effectively the Company is managing the costs of its vehicles and facilitates comparisons with other participants in the vehicle rental industry.

Total Revenue Per Transaction Day ("Total RPD"or "RPD"; also referred to as "pricing")

Total RPD represents revenue generated per transaction day, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents a measure of changes in the underlying pricing in the vehicle rental business and encompasses the elements in vehicle rental pricing that management has the ability to control.

Total Revenue Per Unit Per Month ("Total RPU", "RPU" or "Total RPU Per Month")

Total RPU Per Month represents the amount of revenue generated per vehicle in the rental fleet each month, excluding the impact of foreign currency exchange rates so as not to affect the comparability of underlying trends. This metric is important to management and investors as it provides a measure of  revenue productivity relative to the number of vehicles in our rental fleet whether owned or leased, or asset efficiency.

Transaction Days ("Days"; also referred to as "volume")

Transaction Days represents the total number of 24-hour periods, with any partial period counted as one Transaction Day, that vehicles were on rent (the period between when a rental contract is opened and closed) in a given period. Thus, it is possible for a vehicle to attain more than one Transaction Day in a 24-hour period. This metric is important to management and investors as it represents the number of revenue-generating days.

Vehicle Utilization ("Utilization")

Vehicle Utilization represents the ratio of Transaction Days to Available Rental Car Days. This metric is important to management and investors as it is the measurement of the proportion of vehicles that are being used to generate revenues relative to rentable fleet capacity.

