Pega Delivers Record Cash Flow in the First Half of 2023

Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 3:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
  • Operating cash flow exceeds $110 million (Free Cash Flow exceeds $120 million)
  • Annual contract value (ACV) grows 13% year over year
  • Pega Cloud gross margin expands to 73%

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc., the low-code platform provider empowering the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®, released its financial results for the second quarter of 2023.

ACV Growth
ACV Growth(PRNewswire)

"In this uncertain and changing environment, focusing on client success is more important than ever," said Alan Trefler, founder and CEO. "Our low-code platform for AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation uniquely empowers clients to embrace emerging trends like generative AI and, at the same time, reduce costs and improve customer engagement."

"Achieving record cash flow in the first half of 2023 reflects solid execution by our team to better balance growth and free cash flow," said Ken Stillwell, COO & CFO. "This significant shift in cash flow generation is a benefit of our successful move to a subscription model. In the second half of 2023, we will be looking to further increase operating effectiveness with additional improvements in our go-to-market alignment."

Financial and performance metrics (1)

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV

(in millions, except percentages)

Q2 22


Q3 22


Q4 22


Q1 23


Q2 23


1 Year Change

ACV

$          1,026


$          1,040


$          1,126


$          1,174


$          1,164


13 %

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

$               —


$               24


$                (1)


$                (5)


$                (5)



Constant Currency ACV

$          1,026


$          1,064


$          1,125


$          1,169


$          1,159


13 %

Note: Constant currency ACV and Backlog are calculated by applying the Q2 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

(Dollars in thousands,

except per share amounts)

Three Months Ended

June 30,




Six Months Ended

June 30,



2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Total revenue

$           298,268


$           274,337


9 %


$           623,740


$           650,644


(4) %

Net (loss) - GAAP

$            (46,804)


$          (286,296)


84 %


$            (67,578)


$          (286,675)


76 %

Net income (loss) - non-GAAP

$               1,203


$            (31,406)


*


$             20,423


$             18,768


9 %

Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$                (0.56)


$                (3.50)


84 %


$                (0.82)


$                (3.51)


77 %

Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP

$                 0.01


$                (0.38)


*


$                 0.24


$                 0.22


9 %


* not meaningful

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

June 30,


Change


Six Months Ended

June 30,


Change

2023


2022



2023


2022


Pega Cloud

$ 115,063

39 %


$  93,506

34 %


$  21,557

23 %


$ 222,942

36 %


$ 183,823

28 %


$  39,119

21 %

Maintenance

82,042

27 %


78,326

29 %


3,716

5 %


161,672

26 %


158,042

24 %


3,630

2 %

Subscription services

197,105

66 %


171,832

63 %


25,273

15 %


384,614

62 %


341,865

52 %


42,749

13 %

Subscription license

41,197

14 %


41,600

15 %


(403)

(1) %


125,724

20 %


179,133

28 %


(53,409)

(30) %

Subscription

238,302

80 %


213,432

78 %


24,870

12 %


510,338

82 %


520,998

80 %


(10,660)

(2) %

Perpetual license

1,579

1 %


2,266

1 %


(687)

(30) %


1,982

— %


9,706

1 %


(7,724)

(80) %

Consulting

58,387

19 %


58,639

21 %


(252)

— %


111,420

18 %


119,940

19 %


(8,520)

(7) %


$ 298,268

100 %


$ 274,337

100 %


$  23,931

9 %


$ 623,740

100 %


$ 650,644

100 %


$ (26,904)

(4) %

1 Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Quarterly conference call

A conference call and audio-only webcast will be conducted the following day at 8:00 a.m. EDT on Thursday, July 27, 2023.

Members of the public and investors are invited to join the call and participate in the question and answer session by dialing 1-877-407-9039 (domestic), 1-201-689-8470 (international), or via webcast (https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1622243&tp_key=962bdef8e2) by logging onto www.pega.com at least five minutes prior to the event's broadcast and clicking on the webcast icon in the Investors section.

Discussion of non-GAAP financial measures

Our non-GAAP financial measures should only be read in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with GAAP. We believe these measures help investors understand our core operating results without the effect of often one-time charges and other items outside normal operations. They are not a substitute for financial measures prepared under U.S. GAAP.

Refer to the schedules at the end of this release for additional information, including a reconciliation of our GAAP to non-GAAP measures.

Forward-looking statements

Certain statements in this press release may be "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995.

Words such as expects, anticipates, intends, plans, believes, will, could, should, estimates, may, targets, strategies, intends to, projects, forecasts, guidance, likely, and usually or variations of such words and other similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made and are based on current expectations and assumptions.

Forward-looking statements deal with future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, including, but not limited to:

  • our future financial performance and business plans;
  • the adequacy of our liquidity and capital resources;
  • the continued payment of our quarterly dividends;
  • the timing of revenue recognition;
  • management of our transition to a more subscription-based business model;
  • variation in demand for our products and services, including among clients in the public sector;
  • reliance on key personnel;
  • global economic and political conditions and uncertainty, including impacts from public health emergencies and the war in Ukraine;
  • reliance on third-party service providers, including hosting providers;
  • compliance with our debt obligations and covenants;
  • the potential impact of our convertible senior notes and Capped Call Transactions;
  • foreign currency exchange rates;
  • the potential legal and financial liabilities and damage to our reputation due to cyber-attacks;
  • security breaches and security flaws;
  • our ability to protect our intellectual property rights, costs associated with defending such rights, intellectual property rights claims, and other related claims by third parties against us, including related costs, damages, and other relief that may be granted against us;
  • our ongoing litigation with Appian Corp.;
  • our client retention rate; and
  • management of our growth.

These risks and others that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in such forward-looking statements are described further in Part I of our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022, and other filings we make with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Investors are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements, and there are no assurances that the results included in such statements will be achieved. Although subsequent events may cause our view to change, except as required by applicable law, we do not undertake and expressly disclaim any obligation to publicly update or revise these forward-looking statements whether as the result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

Any forward-looking statements in this presentation represent our views as of July 26, 2023.

About Pegasystems

Pega provides a powerful low-code platform that empowers the world's leading enterprises to Build for Change®. Clients use our AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation to solve their most pressing business challenges - from personalizing engagement to automating service to streamlining operations. Since 1983, we've built our scalable and flexible architecture to help enterprises meet today's customer demands while continuously transforming for tomorrow. For more information on Pegasystems (NASDAQ: PEGA), visit www.pega.com.

Press contact:

Lisa Pintchman
VP, Corporate Communications
lisapintchman.rogers@pega.com
617-866-6022
Twitter: @pega

Investor contact:

Peter Welburn
VP, Corporate Development & Investor Relations
PegaInvestorRelations@pega.com
617-498-8968

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS

(in thousands, except per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Revenue








Subscription services

$          197,105


$          171,832


$               384,614


$               341,865

Subscription license

41,197


41,600


125,724


179,133

Consulting

58,387


58,639


111,420


119,940

Perpetual license

1,579


2,266


1,982


9,706

Total revenue

298,268


274,337


623,740


650,644

Cost of revenue








Subscription services

36,783


36,533


73,647


68,563

Subscription license

623


673


1,342


1,295

Consulting

58,710


57,873


119,058


113,384

Perpetual license

24


36


27


70

Total cost of revenue

96,140


95,115


194,074


183,312

Gross profit

202,128


179,222


429,666


467,332

Operating expenses








Selling and marketing

143,858


157,198


293,655


319,434

Research and development

73,931


74,341


149,307


145,831

General and administrative

23,462


32,723


46,572


68,487

Restructuring

2,167



3,628


Total operating expenses

243,418


264,262


493,162


533,752

(Loss) from operations

(41,290)


(85,040)


(63,496)


(66,420)

Foreign currency transaction (loss) gain

(3,290)


1,713


(5,965)


4,589

Interest income

1,814


309


3,299


516

Interest expense

(1,778)


(1,944)


(3,696)


(3,890)

(Loss) income on capped call transactions

(1,361)


(18,945)


1,845


(49,505)

Other income, net

5,702


3,785


12,285


6,526

(Loss) before provision for income taxes

(40,203)


(100,122)


(55,728)


(108,184)

Provision for income taxes

6,601


186,174


11,850


178,491

Net (loss)

$          (46,804)


$         (286,296)


$               (67,578)


$              (286,675)

(Loss) per share








Basic

$             (0.56)


$             (3.50)


$                  (0.82)


$                  (3.51)

Diluted

$             (0.56)


$             (3.50)


$                  (0.82)


$                  (3.51)

Weighted-average number of common shares outstanding








Basic

83,039


81,847


82,823


81,764

Diluted

83,039


81,847


82,823


81,764

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(in thousands)



June 30, 2023


December 31, 2022

Assets




Current assets:




Cash and cash equivalents

$                   186,874


$                  145,054

Marketable securities

125,939


152,167

Total cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities

312,813


297,221

Accounts receivable

163,915


255,150

Unbilled receivables

182,257


213,719

Other current assets

78,526


80,388

Total current assets

737,511


846,478

Unbilled receivables

70,486


95,806

Goodwill

81,593


81,399

Other long-term assets

302,848


333,989

Total assets

$                 1,192,438


$                1,357,672

Liabilities and stockholders' equity




Current liabilities:




Accounts payable

$                      8,438


$                   18,195

Accrued expenses

53,110


50,355

Accrued compensation and related expenses

70,965


127,728

Deferred revenue

311,330


325,212

Other current liabilities

17,269


17,450

Total current liabilities

461,112


538,940

Convertible senior notes, net

498,140


593,609

Operating lease liabilities

72,886


79,152

Other long-term liabilities

14,904


15,128

Total liabilities

1,047,042


1,226,829

Total stockholders' equity

145,396


130,843

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$                 1,192,438


$                1,357,672

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(in thousands)



Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022

Net (loss)

$                   (67,578)


$                  (286,675)

Adjustments to reconcile net (loss) to cash provided by (used in) operating activities




Non-cash items

119,371


314,231

Change in operating assets and liabilities, net

61,959


(32,625)

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

113,752


(5,069)

Cash provided by (used in) investing activities

15,979


(1,523)

Cash (used in) financing activities

(86,988)


(41,191)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

1,010


(2,907)

Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash

43,753


(50,690)

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period

145,054


159,965

Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period

$                   188,807


$                  109,275

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF SELECTED GAAP AND NON-GAAP MEASURES

(in thousands, except percentages and per share amounts)



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023


2022


Change


2023


2022


Change

Net (loss) - GAAP

$     (46,804)


$   (286,296)


84 %


$     (67,578)


$   (286,675)


76 %

Stock-based compensation (1)

36,227


31,300




78,784


59,527



Capped call transactions

1,361


18,945




(1,845)


49,505



Legal fees

2,842


10,582




4,318


27,950



Repurchases of convertible senior notes

(5,074)





(7,855)




Restructuring

2,167





3,628




Interest on convertible senior notes

647


720




1,375


1,439



Amortization of intangible assets

963


1,025




2,012


1,997



Foreign currency transaction loss (gain)

3,290


(1,713)




5,965


(4,589)



Other

(678)


(1,001)




(4,471)


(3,583)



Income tax effects (2)

6,262


195,032




6,090


173,197



Net income (loss) - non-GAAP

$       1,203


$     (31,406)


*


$      20,423


$      18,768


9 %













Diluted (loss) per share - GAAP

$         (0.56)


$         (3.50)


84 %


$         (0.82)


$         (3.51)


77 %

non-GAAP adjustments

0.57


3.12




1.06


3.73



Diluted earnings (loss) per share - non-GAAP

$         0.01


$        (0.38)


*


$         0.24


$         0.22


9 %













Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - GAAP

83,039


81,847


1 %


82,823


81,764


1 %

Stock-based compensation

1,289





1,026


2,063



Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding - non-GAAP

84,328


81,847


3 %


83,849


83,827


— %


* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP financial measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Stock-based compensation: We have excluded stock-based compensation from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Although stock-based compensation is a key incentive offered to our employees, and we believe such compensation contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and is expected to contribute to our future revenues, we continue to evaluate our business performance, excluding stock-based compensation.
  • Capped call transactions: We have excluded gains and losses related to our capped call transactions held at fair value under U.S. GAAP. The capped call transactions are expected to reduce common stock dilution and/or offset any potential cash payments we must make, other than for principal and interest, upon conversion of the Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Repurchases of convertible senior notes: We have excluded gains from the repurchases of Convertible Senior Notes. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe that excluding the amortization of issuance costs provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Amortization of intangible assets: We have excluded the amortization of intangible assets from our non-GAAP operating expenses and profitability measures. Amortization of intangible assets fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of acquisitions. Investors should note that intangible assets contributed to our revenues recognized during the periods presented and are expected to contribute to future revenues. Amortization of intangible assets is likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Foreign currency transaction loss (gain): We have excluded foreign currency transaction gains and losses from our non-GAAP profitability measures. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses fluctuate in amount and frequency and are significantly affected by foreign exchange market rates. Foreign currency transaction gains and losses are likely to recur in future periods. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Other: We have excluded gains and losses from our venture investments, capital advisory expenses, and incremental expenses incurred integrating acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Diluted weighted-average number of common shares outstanding:

(1) Stock-based compensation:



Three Months Ended

June 30,


Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022


2023


2022

Cost of revenue

$                 7,174


$                 6,579


$               16,087


$             12,957

Selling and marketing

15,349


12,633


33,009


23,591

Research and development

7,851


7,355


16,911


14,701

General and administrative

5,853


4,733


12,777


8,278


$               36,227


$               31,300


$               78,784


$             59,527

Income tax benefit

$                   (581)


$                   (543)


$                (1,253)


$                 (905)

(2) Effective income tax rates:



Six Months Ended

June 30,


2023


2022

GAAP

(21) %


(165) %

non-GAAP

22 %


22 %

Our GAAP effective income tax rate is subject to significant fluctuations due to several factors, including excess tax benefits generated by our stock-based compensation plans, gains and losses on our capped call transactions, tax credits for stock-based compensation awards to research and development employees, and unfavorable foreign stock-based compensation adjustments. We determine our non-GAAP income tax rate using applicable rates in taxing jurisdictions and assessing certain factors, including historical and forecasted earnings by jurisdiction, discrete items, and ability to realize tax assets. We believe it is beneficial for our management to review our non-GAAP results consistent with our annual plan's effective income tax rate as established at the beginning of each year, given tax rate volatility.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF FREE CASH FLOW

(in thousands, except percentages)



Six Months Ended

June 30,

2023


2022


Change

Cash provided by (used in) operating activities

$     113,752


$       (5,069)


*

Investment in property and equipment

(13,933)


(11,863)



Legal fees

2,950


26,437



Restructuring

17,521




Interest on convertible senior notes

2,250


2,250



Other


167



Free cash flow

$     122,540


$       11,922


928 %







Total revenue

$     623,740


$     650,644



Free cash flow margin

20 %


2 %




* not meaningful

Our non-GAAP free cash flow measures reflect the following adjustments:

  • Investment in property and equipment: Investment in property and equipment fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of investments in our facilities. We believe excluding these amounts provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Legal fees: Includes legal and related fees arising from proceedings outside the ordinary course of business. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the disputes giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Restructuring: We have excluded restructuring from our non-GAAP financial measures. Restructuring fluctuates in amount and frequency and is significantly affected by the timing and size of our restructuring activities. We believe excluding the impact from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as these amounts are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operational performance.
  • Interest on convertible senior notes: In February 2020, we issued convertible senior notes, due March 1, 2025, in a private placement. We believe excluding the interest payments provides a useful comparison of our operational performance in different periods.
  • Other: We have excluded fees incurred due to the cancellation of in-person sales and marketing events, and incremental expenses incurred from the integration of acquisitions. We believe excluding these amounts from our non-GAAP financial measures is useful to investors as the types of events giving rise to them are not representative of our core business operations and ongoing operating performance.

PEGASYSTEMS INC.

ANNUAL CONTRACT VALUE

(in thousands, except percentages)


Annual contract value ("ACV") - ACV represents the annualized value of our active contracts as of the measurement date. The contract's total value is divided by its duration in years to calculate ACV. ACV is a performance measure that we believe provides useful information to our management and investors. In 2023, we changed our ACV calculation methodology for maintenance and all contracts less than 12 months to align with other contract types. Previously disclosed ACV amounts have been updated to allow for comparability.



June 30, 2023


June 30, 2022


Change

Pega Cloud

$                 498,860


$                 408,331


$                  90,529

22 %

Maintenance

315,232


307,223


8,009

3 %

Subscription services

814,092


715,554


98,538

14 %

Subscription license

349,713


310,431


39,282

13 %


$                1,163,805


$                1,025,985


$                 137,820

13 %

Reconciliation of ACV and Constant Currency ACV


(in millions, except percentages)

Q2 22


Q3 22


Q4 22


Q1 23


Q2 23


1 Year Change

ACV

$          1,026


$          1,040


$          1,126


$          1,174


$          1,164


13 %

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

$               —


$              24


$               (1)


$               (5)


$               (5)



Constant Currency ACV

$          1,026


$          1,064


$          1,125


$          1,169


$          1,159


13 %

PEGASYSTEMS INC.
BACKLOG
(in thousands, except percentages)


Remaining performance obligations ("Backlog") - Expected future revenue from existing non-cancellable contracts:


As of June 30, 2023:



Subscription services


Subscription
license


Perpetual
license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       214,579


$       397,183


$         35,616


$          4,979


$         37,355


$       689,712

55 %

1-2 years

58,551


238,691


3,026


2,252


6,772


309,292

24 %

2-3 years

25,103


124,616


6,764



1,523


158,006

12 %

Greater than 3 years

7,592


101,494





109,086

9 %


$       305,825


$       861,984


$         45,406


$          7,231


$         45,650


$     1,266,096

100 %

% of Total

23 %


68 %


4 %


1 %


4 %


100 %


Change since June 30, 2022













$         (3,861)


$       163,817


$        (15,921)


$         (6,207)


$           2,574


$       140,402



(1) %


23 %


(26) %


(46) %


6 %


12 %


As of June 30, 2022:



Subscription services


Subscription
license


Perpetual
license


Consulting


Total

Maintenance


Pega Cloud





1 year or less

$       204,974


$       320,102


$         46,810


$          6,681


$         32,159


$       610,726

54 %

1-2 years

57,862


200,135


10,711


4,505


7,919


281,132

25 %

2-3 years

28,403


96,861


2,126


2,252


2,574


132,216

12 %

Greater than 3 years

18,447


81,069


1,680



424


101,620

9 %


$       309,686


$       698,167


$         61,327


$         13,438


$         43,076


$     1,125,694

100 %

% of Total

28 %


62 %


5 %


1 %


4 %


100 %


PEGASYSTEMS INC.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP BACKLOG AND CONSTANT CURRENCY BACKLOG

(in millions, except percentages)



Q2 2023


1 Year Growth Rate

Backlog - GAAP

$                    1,266


12 %

Impact of changes in foreign exchange rates

(8)


— %

Backlog - Constant Currency

$                    1,258


12 %

  Note: Constant currency Backlog is calculated by applying the Q2 2022 foreign exchange rates to all periods shown.

Cash Flow Growth
Cash Flow Growth(PRNewswire)
Backlog Growth
Backlog Growth(PRNewswire)
The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)
The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pega-delivers-record-cash-flow-in-the-first-half-of-2023-301886676.html

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.