OTIS REPORTS SECOND QUARTER 2023 RESULTS

Delivers high-single digit organic sales growth in both segments and mid-single digit adjusted EPS growth

2Q Net sales up 6.7% and organic sales up 9.5%. GAAP EPS up 18.4% and adjusted EPS up 7.0%

2Q New Equipment orders down 12%; backlog flat, adjusted backlog up 5% at constant currency

Maintenance portfolio units increased 4.2%; 2Q Mod orders up 16%, backlog up 14% at constant currency

2Q GAAP cash flow from operations of $446 million ; free cash flow of $409 million , or 109% of net income

Otis launches UpLift program to improve operating model, with expected cost savings of $150 million within two years

Updated full-year outlook1 with sales up 3.5 to 5.5% at actual currency, adjusted EPS of $3.45 to $3.50 and reiterating free cash flow of $1.5 to $1.55 billion . Full-year share repurchase target increased to $800 million .

FARMINGTON, Conn., July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Otis Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:OTIS) reported second quarter 2023 net sales of $3.7 billion with 9.5% organic growth. GAAP diluted earnings per share (EPS) of $0.90 was up 18.4% versus the prior year and adjusted EPS increased 7.0% to $0.92.

"Otis delivered a strong second quarter, with high-single digit organic sales growth in both segments, 20 basis points of adjusted operating margin expansion and mid-single digit adjusted EPS growth, in addition to growing our maintenance portfolio over 4% for the third consecutive quarter," said Judy Marks, Chair, CEO & President. "With our strong performance in the first half, and with confidence in our strategic execution, we are raising guidance, both top and bottom line, and increasing our share repurchases." Judy continued, "Leveraging our strengths, we are pleased to announce program UpLift, which will create further scale and efficiency benefits for Otis, enhancing our position to better serve our customers, and boosting our sustainable earnings trajectory. This program takes our ability to execute to the next level – enabling our strategy and our organizational capability to deliver even more for our shareholders, as we execute on our growing backlog and Service portfolio."

Key Figures

($ millions, except per share amounts) Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, 2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX) Net sales $ 3,720

$ 3,488

6.7 %

8.8 %

$ 7,066

$ 6,902

2.4 %

5.6 % Adjusted net sales $ 3,720

$ 3,454

7.7 %

9.8 %

$ 7,066

$ 6,814

3.7 %

6.9 % Organic sales growth











9.5 %













6.6 %































GAAP Operating profit $ 580

$ 487

$ 93





$ 1,093

$ 1,013

$ 80



Operating profit margin 15.6 %

14.0 %

160 bps





15.5 %

14.7 %

80 bps



Net income $ 376

$ 321

17.1 %





$ 707

$ 632

11.9 %



Earnings per share $ 0.90

$ 0.76

18.4 %





$ 1.70

$ 1.48

14.9 %



































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit $ 590

$ 541

$ 49

$ 60

$ 1,108

$ 1,078

$ 30

$ 67 Operating profit margin 15.9 %

15.7 %

20 bps





15.7 %

15.8 %

(10) bps



Net income $ 383

$ 365

4.9 %





$ 718

$ 689

4.2 %



Earnings per share $ 0.92

$ 0.86

7.0 %





$ 1.72

$ 1.62

6.2 %





Second quarter net sales of $3.7 billion increased 6.7% versus the prior year with a 9.5% increase in organic sales, partially offset by a 2.1% headwind from foreign exchange.

Second quarter GAAP operating profit of $580 million increased $93 million and adjusted operating profit of $590 million increased $49 million. Excluding an $11 million impact from foreign exchange translation, operating profit increased $60 million driven by strong performance in both segments. GAAP operating profit margin expanded 160 basis points to 15.6% and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 20 basis points to 15.9%, driven by favorable segment performance and mix, partially offset by headwinds in corporate costs.

GAAP EPS of $0.90 increased 18.4% compared to prior year and adjusted EPS of $0.92 increased 7.0% as strong operational performance and a lower share count led to 12 cents of adjusted EPS growth, partially offset by foreign exchange and tax headwinds of 3 cents each.

New Equipment





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX) Net sales

$ 1,604

$ 1,534

4.6 %

8.0 %

$ 2,911

$ 2,956

(1.5) %

2.6 % Adjusted net sales

$ 1,604

$ 1,509

6.3 %

9.6 %

$ 2,911

$ 2,884

0.9 %

5.0 % Organic sales













9.5 %













4.9 %

































GAAP Operating profit

$ 116

$ 99

$ 17





$ 183

$ 192

$ (9)



Operating profit margin

7.2 %

6.5 %

70 bps





6.3 %

6.5 %

(20) bps





































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit

$ 119

$ 113

$ 6

$ 15

$ 188

$ 206

$ (18)

$ (4) Operating profit margin

7.4 %

7.5 %

(10) bps





6.5 %

7.1 %

(60) bps





In the second quarter, net sales of $1.6 billion increased 4.6% with a 9.5% increase in organic sales that was partially offset by a 3.4% headwind from foreign exchange driven by strong organic sales growth in all regions including low teens growth in Asia and high-single digit growth in EMEA and the Americas.

GAAP operating profit increased $17 million to $116 million and adjusted operating profit increased $15 million at constant currency as higher volume, favorable price, improved productivity, and commodity tailwinds were partially offset by unfavorable regional and product mix, transactional foreign exchange impact, and SG&A expense. GAAP operating profit margin expanded 70 basis points to 7.2% and adjusted operating profit margin contracted 10 basis points to 7.4%.

New Equipment orders were down 12% at constant currency with 3% growth in Asia. EMEA declined 12% and the Americas declined 32%, compared with a strong second quarter in the prior year. New equipment adjusted backlog increased 5% at constant currency versus the prior year and 3% versus the first quarter.

Service





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX)

2023

2022

Y/Y

Y/Y

(CFX) Net sales

$ 2,116

$ 1,954

8.3 %

9.4 %

$ 4,155

$ 3,946

5.3 %

8.1 % Adjusted net sales

$ 2,116

$ 1,945

8.8 %

9.9 %

$ 4,155

$ 3,930

5.7 %

8.5 % Organic sales













9.4 %













7.9 %

































GAAP Operating profit

$ 492

$ 435

$ 57





$ 968

$ 882

$ 86



Operating profit margin

23.3 %

22.3 %

100 bps





23.3 %

22.4 %

90 bps





































Adjusted non-GAAP comparison Operating profit

$ 499

$ 449

$ 50

$ 52

$ 978

$ 908

$ 70

$ 92 Operating profit margin

23.6 %

23.1 %

50 bps





23.5 %

23.1 %

40 bps





In the second quarter, net sales of $2.1 billion increased 8.3% with a 9.4% increase in organic sales that was partially offset by a 1.1% headwind from foreign exchange. Organic maintenance and repair sales increased 9.1% and organic modernization sales increased 10.9%.

GAAP operating profit of $492 million increased $57 million and adjusted operating profit of $499 million increased $52 million at constant currency as higher volume, favorable pricing and productivity were partially offset by annual wage inflation and higher material costs. GAAP operating profit margin expanded 100 basis points and adjusted operating profit margin expanded 50 basis points to 23.6%.

Cash flow





Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30, ($ millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y

2023

2022

Y/Y Cash flow from operations

$ 446

$ 353

$ 93

$ 724

$ 857

$ (133) Free cash flow

$ 409

$ 326

$ 83

$ 662

$ 800

$ (138) Free cash flow conversion

109 %

102 %





94 %

127 %





Second quarter cash from operations of $446 million increased $93 million and free cash flow of $409 million increased $83 million versus prior year driven by net income and working capital, partially offset by higher capital expenditures.

2023 Outlook1

Otis is revising its full year outlook:

Adjusted net sales of $14.0 to $14.3 billion , up 3.5 to 5.5%

Organic sales up 4.5 to 6%

Adjusted operating profit of $2.25 to $2.28 billion , up $155 to $175 million at constant currency; up $125 to $155 million at actual currency

Adjusted EPS of $3.45 to $3.50 , up 9 to 10%; adjusted effective tax rate of 26.0 to 26.5%

Free cash flow of $1.5 to $1.55 billion with conversion of 105 to 115% of GAAP net income

Share repurchases of $800 million

1Note: When we provide outlook for organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted effective tax rate and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures generally is not available without unreasonable effort. See "Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures" below for additional information.

About Otis

Otis is the world's leading elevator and escalator manufacturing, installation and service company. We move 2 billion people a day and maintain approximately 2.2 million customer units worldwide, the industry's largest maintenance portfolio. Headquartered in Connecticut, USA, Otis is 69,000 people strong, including 41,000 field professionals, all committed to meeting the diverse needs of our customers and passengers in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide. For more information, visit www.otis.com and follow us on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter @OtisElevatorCo.

Use and Definitions of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Otis Worldwide Corporation ("Otis") reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States ("GAAP"). We supplement the reporting of our financial information determined under GAAP with certain non-GAAP financial information. The non-GAAP information presented provides investors with additional useful information, but should not be considered in isolation or as substitutes for the related GAAP measures. Moreover, other companies may define non-GAAP measures differently, which limits the usefulness of these measures for comparisons with such other companies. We encourage investors to review our financial statements and publicly filed reports in their entirety and not to rely on any single financial measure. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures (referenced in this press release) to the corresponding amounts prepared in accordance with GAAP appears in the attached tables. These tables provide additional information as to the items and amounts that have been excluded from the adjusted measures.

Adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted selling, general and administrative ("SG&A") expense, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted remaining performance obligation ("RPO"), constant currency and free cash flow are non-GAAP financial measures.

Adjusted net sales represents net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding significant items of a non-recurring and/or nonoperational nature ("other significant items").

Organic sales represents consolidated net sales (a GAAP measure), excluding the impact of foreign currency translation, acquisitions and divestitures completed in the preceding twelve months and other significant items. Management believes organic sales is a useful measure in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Adjusted SG&A expense represents SG&A expense (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted general corporate expenses and other represents general corporate expenses and other (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted operating profit represents income from continuing operations (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted net interest expense represents net interest expense (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the impacts of non-recurring acquisition related financing costs and related net interest expense pending the completion of a transaction.

The adjusted effective tax rate represents the effective tax rate (a GAAP measure) adjusted for other significant items and the tax impact of restructuring costs and other significant items.

Adjusted net income represents net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation (a GAAP measure), excluding restructuring costs and other significant items, including related tax effects. Adjusted EPS represents diluted earnings per share attributable to common shareholders (a GAAP measure), adjusted for the per share impact of restructuring and other significant items, including related tax effects.

Adjusted RPO or Adjusted Backlog represents RPO (otherwise referred to herein as backlog from time to time) (a GAAP measure) excluding other significant items.

Management believes that adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted SG&A, adjusted general corporate expenses and other, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted EPS, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted RPO are useful measures in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Additionally, GAAP financial results include the impact of changes in foreign currency exchange rates ("AFX"). We use the non-GAAP measure "at constant currency" or "CFX" to show changes in our financial results without giving effect to period-to-period currency fluctuations. Under U.S. GAAP, income statement results are translated in U.S. dollars at the average exchange rate for the period presented. Management believes that this non-GAAP measure is useful in providing period-to-period comparisons of the results of the Company's ongoing operational performance.

Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents cash flow from operations (a GAAP measure) less capital expenditures. Management believes free cash flow is a useful measure of liquidity and an additional basis for assessing Otis' ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt service, repurchases of common stock and distribution of earnings to shareholders.

When we provide our expectations for adjusted net sales, organic sales, adjusted operating profit, adjusted net interest expense, adjusted net income, adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted EPS and free cash flow on a forward-looking basis, a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP expectations and the corresponding GAAP measures (expected diluted EPS from continuing operations, operating profit, the effective tax rate, net sales and expected cash flow from operations) generally is not available without unreasonable effort due to potentially high variability, complexity and low visibility as to the items that would be excluded from the GAAP measure in the relevant future period, such as unusual gains and losses, the ultimate outcome of pending litigation, fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates, the impact and timing of potential acquisitions and divestitures, and other structural changes or their probable significance. The variability of the excluded items may have a significant, and potentially unpredictable, impact on our future GAAP results.

Cautionary Statement

This communication contains statements which, to the extent they are not statements of historical or present fact, constitute "forward-looking statements" under the securities laws. From time to time, oral or written forward-looking statements may also be included in other information released to the public. These forward-looking statements are intended to provide management's current expectations or plans for Otis' future operating and financial performance, based on assumptions currently believed to be valid. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as "believe," "expect," "expectations," "plans," "strategy," "prospects," "estimate," "project," "target," "anticipate," "will," "should," "see," "guidance," "outlook," "medium-term," "near-term," "confident," "goals" and other words of similar meaning in connection with a discussion of future operating or financial performance. Forward-looking statements may include, among other things, statements relating to future sales, earnings, cash flow, results of operations, uses of cash, dividends, share repurchases, tax rates, research & development spend, credit ratings, net indebtedness and other measures of financial performance or potential future plans, strategies or transactions, or statements that relate to climate change and our intent to achieve certain environmental, social and governance targets or goals, including operational impacts and costs associated therewith, and other statements that are not historical facts. All forward-looking statements involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. For those statements, Otis claims the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such risks, uncertainties and other factors include, without limitation: (1) the effect of economic conditions in the industries and markets in which Otis and its businesses operate and any changes therein, including financial market conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices and other inflationary pressures, interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, levels of end market demand in construction, pandemic health issues (including COVID-19 and variants thereof), natural disasters, whether as a result of climate change or otherwise, and the financial condition of Otis' customers and suppliers; (2) the effect of changes in political conditions in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate, including the effects of the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine and increased tensions between the U.S. and China, on general market conditions, commodity costs, global trade policies and related sanctions and export controls, and currency exchange rates in the near term and beyond; (3) challenges in the development, production, delivery, support, performance and realization of the anticipated benefits of advanced technologies and new products and services; (4) future levels of indebtedness, capital spending and research and development spending; (5) future availability of credit and factors that may affect such availability or costs, including credit market conditions and Otis' capital structure; (6) the timing and scope of future repurchases of Otis' common stock ("Common Stock"), which may be suspended at any time due to various factors, including market conditions and the level of other investing activities and uses of cash; (7) fluctuations in prices and delays and disruption in delivery of materials and services from suppliers, whether as a result of COVID-19, the ongoing conflict between Russia and Ukraine or otherwise; (8) cost reduction or containment actions, restructuring costs and related savings and other consequences thereof; (9) new business and investment opportunities; (10) the outcome of legal proceedings, investigations and other contingencies; (11) pension plan assumptions and future contributions; (12) the impact of the negotiation of collective bargaining agreements and labor disputes and labor inflation in the markets in which Otis and its businesses operate globally; (13) the effect of changes in tax, environmental, regulatory (including among other things import/export) and other laws and regulations in the U.S. and other countries in which Otis and its businesses operate; (14) the ability of Otis to retain and hire key personnel; (15) the scope, nature, impact or timing of acquisition and divestiture activity, the integration of acquired businesses into existing businesses and realization of synergies and opportunities for growth and innovation and incurrence of related costs; (16) the determination by the Internal Revenue Service and other tax authorities that the distribution or certain related transactions should be treated as taxable transactions in connection with the separation (the "Separation") of Otis and Carrier Global Corporation ("Carrier") from United Technologies Corporation (now known as Raytheon Technologies Corporation ("RTX"); and (17) our obligations and disputes that have or may hereafter arise under the agreements we entered into with RTX and Carrier in connection with the Separation. The above list of factors is not exhaustive or necessarily in order of importance. For additional information on identifying factors that may cause actual results to vary from those stated in forward-looking statements, see Otis' registration statement on Form 10 and the reports of Otis on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K filed with or furnished to the SEC from time to time. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Otis assumes no obligation to update or revise such statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations









Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,





(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (amounts in millions, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Net Sales

$ 3,720

$ 3,488

$ 7,066

$ 6,902 Costs and Expenses:

















Cost of products and services sold

2,637

2,505

4,987

4,913

Research and development

36

38

71

75

Selling, general and administrative

479

439

934

898

Total Costs and Expenses

3,152

2,982

5,992

5,886 Other income (expense), net

12

(19)

19

(3) Operating profit

580

487

1,093

1,013

Non-service pension cost (benefit)

1

1

1

1

Interest expense (income), net

37

35

70

72 Net income before income taxes

542

451

1,022

940

Income tax expense

135

103

263

239 Net income

407

348

759

701

Less: Noncontrolling interest in subsidiaries' earnings

31

27

52

69 Net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation

$ 376

$ 321

$ 707

$ 632



















Earnings Per Share of Common Stock:

















Basic

$ 0.91

$ 0.76

$ 1.71

$ 1.49

Diluted

$ 0.90

$ 0.76

$ 1.70

$ 1.48 Weighted Average Number of Shares Outstanding:

















Basic shares

412.7

421.4

413.5

422.8

Diluted Shares

416.0

424.2

416.9

425.9

Otis Worldwide Corporation Segment Net Sales and Operating Profit







Quarter Ended June 30,

Quarter Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022



Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted * Net Sales















New Equipment

$ 1,604

$ 1,604

$ 1,534

$ 1,509 Service

2,116

2,116

1,954

1,945 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 3,720

$ 3,720

$ 3,488

$ 3,454

















Operating Profit















New Equipment

$ 116

$ 119

$ 99

$ 113 Service

492

499

435

449 Segment Operating Profit

608

618

534

562 General corporate expenses and other

(28)

(28)

(47)

(21) Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 580

$ 590

$ 487

$ 541

















Segment Operating Profit Margin















New Equipment

7.2 %

7.4 %

6.5 %

7.5 % Service

23.3 %

23.6 %

22.3 %

23.1 % Total Operating Profit Margin

15.6 %

15.9 %

14.0 %

15.7 %





Six Months Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022



Reported

Adjusted

Reported

Adjusted Net Sales















New Equipment

$ 2,911

$ 2,911

$ 2,956

$ 2,884 Service

4,155

4,155

3,946

3,930 Consolidated Net Sales

$ 7,066

$ 7,066

$ 6,902

$ 6,814

















Operating Profit















New Equipment

$ 183

$ 188

$ 192

$ 206 Service

968

978

882

908 Segment Operating Profit

1,151

1,166

1,074

1,114 General corporate expenses and other

(58)

(58)

(61)

(36) Consolidated Operating Profit

$ 1,093

$ 1,108

$ 1,013

$ 1,078

















Segment Operating Profit Margin















New Equipment

6.3 %

6.5 %

6.5 %

7.1 % Service

23.3 %

23.5 %

22.4 %

23.1 % Total Operating Profit Margin

15.5 %

15.7 %

14.7 %

15.8 %

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted Operating Profit & Operating Profit Margin







Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022

















New Equipment















GAAP Net sales

$ 1,604

$ 1,534

$ 2,911

$ 2,956 Russia sales

—

(25)

—

(72) Adjusted New Equipment Sales

$ 1,604

$ 1,509

$ 2,911

$ 2,884

















GAAP Operating profit

$ 116

$ 99

183

192 Restructuring

3

12

5

16 Russia operations

—

2

—

(2) Adjusted New Equipment Operating Profit

$ 119

$ 113

$ 188

$ 206

















Reported New Equipment Operating Profit Margin

7.2 %

6.5 %

6.3 %

6.5 % Adjusted New Equipment Operating Profit Margin

7.4 %

7.5 %

6.5 %

7.1 %

















Service















GAAP Net sales

$ 2,116

$ 1,954

$ 4,155

$ 3,946 Russia sales

—

(9)

—

(16) Adjusted Service Sales

$ 2,116

$ 1,945

$ 4,155

$ 3,930

















GAAP Operating profit

$ 492

$ 435

968

882 Restructuring

7

13

10

23 Russia operations

—

1

—

3 Adjusted Service Operating Profit

$ 499

$ 449

$ 978

$ 908

















Reported Service Operating Profit Margin

23.3 %

22.3 %

23.3 %

22.4 % Adjusted Service Operating Profit Margin

23.6 %

23.1 %

23.5 %

23.1 %

















General Corporate Expenses and Other















GAAP General corporate expenses and other

$ (28)

$ (47)

$ (58)

$ (61) Russia other expense

—

8

—

6 Russia investment impairment

—

18

—

18 One-time separation costs, net and other

—

—

—

1 Adjusted General corporate expenses and other

$ (28)

$ (21)

$ (58)

$ (36)

















Total Otis















GAAP Operating profit

$ 580

$ 487

$ 1,093

$ 1,013 Restructuring

10

25

15

39 Russia operations

—

11

—

7 Russia investment impairment

—

18

—

18 One-time separation costs, net and other

—

—

—

1 Adjusted Total Operating Profit

$ 590

$ 541

$ 1,108

$ 1,078

















Reported Total Operating Profit Margin

15.6 %

14.0 %

15.5 %

14.7 % Adjusted Total Operating Profit Margin

15.9 %

15.7 %

15.7 %

15.8 %

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Reported (GAAP) to Adjusted (Non-GAAP) Net Income, Earnings Per Share, and Effective Tax Rate







Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 590

$ 541

$ 1,108

$ 1,078 Non-service pension cost (benefit)

1

1

1

1 Net interest expense 1, 2

37

35

70

68 Adjusted income from operations before income taxes

552

505

1,037

1,009 Income tax expense

135

103

263

239 Tax impact on restructuring and non-recurring items

3

9

4

11 Non-recurring tax items

—

1

—

1 Adjusted net income from operations

414

392

770

758 Noncontrolling interest

31

27

52

69 Adjusted net income attributable to Otis Worldwide Corporation

$ 383

$ 365

$ 718

$ 689

















GAAP net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 376

$ 321

$ 707

$ 632 Restructuring

10

25

15

39 Zardoya Otis Tender Offer finance costs 1

—

—

—

5 Russia operations 2

—

11

—

6 Russia investment impairment

—

18

—

18 One-time separation costs, net and other

—

—

—

1 Tax effects of restructuring, non-recurring items and other adjustments

(3)

(9)

(4)

(11) Non-recurring tax items

—

(1)

—

(1) Adjusted net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 383

$ 365

$ 718

$ 689

















Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.90

$ 0.76

$ 1.70

$ 1.48 Impact to diluted earnings per share

0.02

0.10

0.02

0.14 Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

$ 0.92

$ 0.86

$ 1.72

$ 1.62

















Effective Tax Rate

24.9 %

22.8 %

25.7 %

25.4 % Impact of adjustments on effective tax rate

0.1 %

(0.4) %

— %

(0.5) % Adjusted Effective Tax Rate

25.0 %

22.4 %

25.7 %

24.9 %



1 Otis incurred interest costs associated with financing the Zardoya Otis Tender Offer. Net interest expense for the six months ended June 30, 2022 is reflected as adjusted without those costs. 2 Net interest expense is reflected as adjusted, without $1 million of interest income from its operations in Russia in the six months ended June 30, 2022.

Otis Worldwide Corporation Components of Changes in Net Sales



Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Quarter Ended June 30, 2022























Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures,

net and Other

Total New Equipment

9.5 %

(3.4) %

(1.5) %

4.6 % Service

9.4 %

(1.1) %

— %

8.3 % Maintenance and Repair

9.1 %

(1.0) %

(0.2) %

7.9 % Modernization

10.9 %

(1.6) %

0.8 %

10.1 % Total Net Sales

9.5 %

(2.1) %

(0.7) %

6.7 %



































Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2022















Factors Contributing to Total % Change in Net Sales



Organic

FX Translation

Acquisitions / Divestitures,

net and Other

Total New Equipment

4.9 %

(4.1) %

(2.3) %

(1.5) % Service

7.9 %

(2.8) %

0.2 %

5.3 % Maintenance and Repair

8.0 %

(2.7) %

— %

5.3 % Modernization

7.1 %

(2.7) %

0.8 %

5.2 % Total Net Sales

6.6 %

(3.2) %

(1.0) %

2.4 %

Components of Changes in New Equipment Backlog







June 30, 2023



Y/Y Growth % New Equipment Backlog increase at actual currency

— % Russia

3 % Foreign exchange impact to New Equipment Backlog

2 % Adjusted New Equipment Backlog increase at constant currency

5 %

Components of Changes in Modernization Backlog







June 30, 2023



Y/Y Growth % Modernization Backlog increase at actual currency

14 % Russia

— % Foreign exchange impact to Modernization Backlog

— % Adjusted Modernization Backlog increase at constant currency

14 %

Otis Worldwide Corporation Reconciliation of Adjusted Operating Profit at Constant Currency



Quarter Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Quarter Ended June 30, 2022

















(dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y













New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 119

$ 113

$ 6 Impact of foreign exchange

9

—

9 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 128

$ 113

$ 15













Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 499

$ 449

$ 50 Impact of foreign exchange

2

—

2 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 501

$ 449

$ 52













Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 590

$ 541

$ 49 Impact of foreign exchange

11

—

11 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 601

$ 541

$ 60



























Six Months Ended June 30, 2023 Compared with Six Months Ended June 30, 2022

















(dollars in millions)

2023

2022

Y/Y













New Equipment











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 188

$ 206

$ (18) Impact of foreign exchange

14

—

14 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 202

$ 206

$ (4)













Service











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 978

$ 908

$ 70 Impact of foreign exchange

22

—

22 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 1,000

$ 908

$ 92













Otis Consolidated











Adjusted Operating Profit

$ 1,108

$ 1,078

$ 30 Impact of foreign exchange

37

—

37 Adjusted Operating Profit at constant currency

$ 1,145

$ 1,078

$ 67

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet







June 30, 2023

December 31, 2022 (amounts in millions)

(Unaudited)



Assets







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 1,219

$ 1,189 Accounts receivable, net

3,497

3,357 Contract assets

735

664 Inventories

640

617 Other current assets

326

316 Total Current Assets

6,417

6,143 Future income tax benefits

284

285 Fixed assets, net

715

719 Operating lease right-of-use assets

438

449 Intangible assets, net

355

369 Goodwill

1,579

1,567 Other assets

347

287 Total Assets

$ 10,135

$ 9,819









Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)







Short-term borrowings and current portion of long-term debt

$ 746

$ 670 Accounts payable

1,744

1,717 Accrued liabilities

1,779

1,794 Contract liabilities

2,889

2,662 Total Current Liabilities

7,158

6,843 Long-term debt

6,117

6,098 Future pension and postretirement benefit obligations

398

392 Operating lease liabilities

308

315 Future income tax obligations

278

279 Other long-term liabilities

501

556 Total Liabilities

14,760

14,483









Redeemable noncontrolling interest

126

135 Shareholders' Equity (Deficit):







Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

183

162 Treasury Stock

(1,927)

(1,575) Accumulated deficit

(2,419)

(2,865) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(689)

(592) Total Shareholders' Equity (Deficit)

(4,852)

(4,870) Noncontrolling interest

101

71 Total Equity (Deficit)

(4,751)

(4,799) Total Liabilities and Equity (Deficit)

$ 10,135

$ 9,819

Otis Worldwide Corporation Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows







Quarter Ended June 30,

Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022

2023

2022 Operating Activities:















Net income from operations

$ 407

$ 348

$ 759

$ 701 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

52

49

99

97 Deferred income tax expense (benefit)

(14)

(11)

(16)

6 Stock compensation cost

19

15

34

28 Change in:















Accounts receivable, net

(218)

(53)

(204)

(104) Contract assets and liabilities, current

(109)

(144)

154

134 Inventories

(1)

(25)

(21)

(39) Other current assets

(26)

(56)

(38)

— Accounts payable

261

171

43

135 Accrued liabilities

70

38

(85)

(140) Pension contributions

(10)

(9)

(24)

(21) Other operating activities, net

15

30

23

60 Net cash flows provided by operating activities

446

353

724

857 Investing Activities:















Capital expenditures

(37)

(27)

(62)

(57) Acquisitions of businesses and intangible assets, net of cash

(4)

(20)

(20)

(28) Proceeds from sale of (investments in) marketable securities, net

—

—

—

(7) Other investing activities, net

(29)

54

(9)

82 Net cash flows used in investing activities

(70)

7

(91)

(10) Financing Activities:















Increase (decrease) in short-term borrowings, net

89

31

57

57 Repayment of long-term debt

—

—

—

(500) Dividends paid on Common Stock

(141)

(122)

(261)

(224) Repurchases of Common Stock

(175)

(200)

(350)

(400) Dividends paid to noncontrolling interest

(6)

(8)

(15)

(41) Acquisition of Zardoya Otis shares

—

(1,802)

—

(1,802) Other financing activities, net

(11)

(13)

(16)

(27) Net cash flows provided by (used in) financing activities

(244)

(2,114)

(585)

(2,937) Summary of Activity:















Net cash provided by operating activities

446

353

724

857 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities

(70)

7

(91)

(10) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

(244)

(2,114)

(585)

(2,937) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents

(26)

(59)

(16)

(122) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash

106

(1,813)

32

(2,212) Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period

1,121

3,078

1,195

3,477 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period

1,227

1,265

1,227

1,265 Less: Restricted cash

8

13

8

13 Less: Cash and cash equivalents in held for sale assets

—

34

—

34 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$ 1,219

$ 1,218

$ 1,219

$ 1,218

Otis Worldwide Corporation Free Cash Flow Reconciliation







Quarter Ended June 30,



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022













Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 376



$ 321

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 446



$ 353

Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net

income attributable to common shareholders



119 %



110 % Capital expenditures

(37)



(27)

Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



(10) %



(8) % Free cash flow

$ 409



$ 326

Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to common shareholders



109 %



102 %

















Six Months Ended June 30,



(Unaudited) (dollars in millions)

2023

2022













Net income attributable to common shareholders

$ 707



$ 632

Net cash flows provided by operating activities

$ 724



$ 857

Net cash flows provided by operating activities as a percentage of net

income attributable to common shareholders



102 %



136 % Capital expenditures

(62)



(57)

Capital expenditures as a percentage of net income attributable to

common shareholders



(9) %



(9) % Free cash flow

$ 662



$ 800

Free cash flow as a percentage of net income attributable to

common shareholders



94 %



127 %

