Food Safety Net Services (FSNS) Moves to New Laboratory in Logan, Utah

Location Provides Essential and Time Sensitive Information for Food & Beverage Companies

LOGAN, Utah, July 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), A Certified Group Company, has moved to a new state-of-the-art laboratory with increased capabilities in Logan, Utah. The lab is equipped with the latest scientific instruments to provide a full range of microbiology and chemistry assays to companies across the food and beverage industry, including protein, poultry & egg, ready-to-eat, beverage, produce, refrigerated, frozen, pet food, and more.

FSNS (PRNewswire)

The new laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited and uses validated methods to provide customers with accurate results.

Current and potential customers are invited to tour the new laboratory by emailing UTFSNS@fsns.com or by visiting https://info.fsns.com/tour-our-logan-ut-lab.

The new laboratory is ISO 17025 accredited and uses validated methods to provide customers with accurate results with fast turnaround times. It operates 24/7/365, offers same-day courier service, and is staffed with experts in their fields committed to helping customers meet their food safety goals.

"Our new Logan lab is the latest example of our commitment to providing food and beverage companies with the essential and timely information they need to verify product safety," said Nick Buschur, Certified Group Food & Beverage Business Unit President. "The lab's increased capabilities will help us better serve our customers in the Utah and surrounding area, and we're thrilled to add this location to our North American network of testing labs."

FSNS is the leader in food safety, with 30+ ISO 17025 accredited laboratories in North America. FSNS' team of experts provides a full range of services to support food safety initiatives for companies across multiple industries, including regulatory consulting, education & training, certification & audit services, and contract research. For more information, visit www.fsns.com.

About Certified Group

Certified Group is a leading North American provider of laboratory testing, regulatory consulting, and certification & audit services. The Certified Group of companies includes Food Safety Net Services (FSNS), Certified Laboratories, EAS Consulting Group, and Labstat International Inc. The Certified Group provides analytical testing and regulatory guidance services in the food & beverage, dietary supplements & NHP, cosmetics, OTC, personal care, tobacco/nicotine, and cannabis/hemp industries.

Contact

Nishat Jones

Chief Marketing Officer

nishat.jones@certifiedgroup.com

Certified Group (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Food Safety Net Services (FSNS)