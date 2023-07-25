Streann Media gets USPTO patent for disruptive ad tech

New non-intrusive advertising technology brings exponential returns to both brands and media companies.

MIAMI, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Streann Media, the most innovative streaming platform in the world, has announced the approval of a patent for non-intrusive video advertising for different screen formats and devices. This is a groundbreaking step towards Streann's vision of TV 3.0, which includes new ad technologies and business models for the upcoming era of content.

Inside-Ad represents a significant breakthrough in targeted advertising for content providers and brands, as AVOD models and Connected TVs continue to grow. Streann leverages advanced data analytics, machine learning, and user behavior insights to deliver highly personalized advertisements to viewers, ensuring that they watch non-intrusive video commercials that are not only relevant but also tailored to their specific interests. Inside-ad brings advertisers significantly superior results in conversions, allowing media companies to obtain returns of up to 350% in their investment.

Unlike traditional advertising methods that disrupt the viewing experience, Inside-Ad seamlessly integrates advertisements into the content, maintaining the flow of the programming while delivering targeted messages to viewers. This approach not only improves user satisfaction but also increases the effectiveness of advertising campaigns by reaching audiences that are genuinely interested in the promoted products or services.

"We just solved the Skip-Ad problem. The number one reason why people leave a video player is pre-roll ads, which are commonly called 'Skip-Ads'. This technology represents a significant milestone in our mission to revolutionize the streaming landscape, as we aim to create a win-win situation for advertisers, viewers, and content creators," commented Gio Punzo, CEO of Streann Media.

"Streann has been a great partner for a number of years. We implemented several monetization features, and now we are looking forward to licensing Streann's Inside-Ad SDK and integrating the technology with several of our apps and partners," commented Antonio Brito General Manager of JBFM, one of Brazil and America's major media groups.

"We believe patent portfolio development and protection is a critical component of Streann's growth strategy, and this is particularly important in an increasingly iterative and rapidly expanding sector. With the issuance of this core patent, we are excited that the novel and proprietary aspects of Streann's non-intrusive video advertising across various screen formats have been recognized as such by the USPTO," said William Fitzpatrick, Managing Partner at Fitzpatrick P.C.

The Miami-tech company is expected to release an SDK version of the patent by Q4 2023, to allow any video player to integrate and increase revenues 10x with ads. With Inside-Ad, content providers can say goodbye to ineffective "Skip Ad".

About Streann

Streann Media provides a comprehensive suite of ownership-centric products that empower content creators and media companies to easily produce, distribute, engage, and monetize live-streaming content on any screen. With Streann suite of tools, including a browser-based content creation platform, a multi-camera streaming app, and an OTT platform builder, Streann offers an end-to-end solution for content success implementation, simplifying the workflow and reducing the need for multiple vendors. By taking a decentralized approach to content management, Streann enables users to take ownership of their content and data and build their own media empires with ease. Established in Miami, Florida, the company has won multiple industry awards, has millions of active users, and has been deployed in 141 countries. For more information, visit www.streann.com.

