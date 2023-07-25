LivePerson Marketplace puts conversations at the center of your business via innovative integrations and apps

New hub for integrations extends the capabilities of LivePerson's Conversational Cloud, making it simple to unlock the full potential of AI-powered conversations

NEW YORK, July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivePerson (Nasdaq: LPSN), a global leader in Conversational AI, today announced the launch of LivePerson Marketplace, a hub for cutting-edge integrations that extend the capabilities of the company's award-winning Conversational Cloud. With an array of apps built by LivePerson and its trusted partners, LivePerson Marketplace empowers businesses to unlock the full potential of AI-powered conversations at massive scale.

LivePerson Logo (PRNewsfoto/LivePerson, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

LivePerson Marketplace makes it easy to seamlessly integrate the Conversational Cloud with other leading enterprise software platforms — putting conversations at the center of your business. Bringing these powerful solutions together means enterprises can get the most value out of LivePerson's open platform, create improved end-customer experiences, and drive better business outcomes.

"The debut of LivePerson Marketplace represents a major milestone in our commitment to power better digital conversations for the world's top brands," said Dan Sincavage, Senior Vice President, Global Partnerships at LivePerson. "As an open platform, the Conversational Cloud already connects to CRMs, third-party NLUs, telephony systems, personalization engines, all of the communication channels that customers prefer, and other CX tools. We're excited to introduce this dynamic ecosystem to create even more powerful integrations for businesses working with us and our trusted partners."

LivePerson Marketplace launches with several apps that connect LivePerson's Conversational Cloud to other leading CX platforms. Integrations available now include Adobe, Afiniti, Alvaria, Celonis, Cisco, Contentsquare, Helium, Medallia, Microsoft Dynamics, Salesforce Marketing Cloud, ServiceNow, and Yext Search. Vertical-specific integrations for retail, travel, financial services, and more will come online in the following months.

"We're thrilled to become a launch partner for LivePerson Marketplace," said Alex Glanz, Executive Vice President of Strategy at Medallia, a market leader in customer and employee experience. "Our integration makes it simple for businesses to seamlessly merge Conversational AI with customer experience management to deliver exceptional personalized experiences at scale."

"As customer preferences for digital-first experiences continue to grow, enterprise brands must embrace strategies for empowering digital-first and digital-only workforces," said Darryl Kelly, Chief Strategy Officer at Alvaria, a leader in enterprise customer experience and workforce engagement management. "Together, Alvaira and LivePerson help the world's largest enterprise brands schedule, forecast, and engage a holistic, multi-channel workforce through our seamless integration."

By fostering collaboration with visionary partners, LivePerson Marketplace opens up new avenues for CX leaders to innovate, adapt, and stay ahead. To get started unlocking the full potential of AI-powered enterprise conversations, visit the LivePerson Marketplace.

About LivePerson, Inc.

LivePerson (NASDAQ: LPSN) is the global leader in enterprise conversations. Hundreds of the world's leading brands — including HSBC, Chipotle, and Virgin Media — use our award-winning Conversational Cloud platform to connect with millions of consumers. We power nearly a billion conversational interactions every month, providing a uniquely rich data set and safety tools to unlock the power of Conversational AI for better business outcomes. Fast Company named us the #1 Most Innovative AI Company in the world. To talk with us or our AI, please visit liveperson.com.

