EPAM Takes Home U.S. Migrate Partner of the Year Award and Earns Two Finalist Honors at 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards

Microsoft recognizes EPAM for exceptional use of Azure to help customers seamlessly migrate to the cloud and develop transformational applications using data and AI

NEWTOWN, Pa., July 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM), a leading digital transformation services and product engineering company, today announced it has won the 2023 Microsoft U.S. Azure Migration Partner of the Year Award. The Company was honored among a global field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementing customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

"We're honored to be recognized as a 2023 Microsoft U.S. Azure Migration Partner of the Year for our dedication to creating and delivering leading-edge enterprise solutions," said Dmitry Tikhomirov, VP of Technology Solutions at EPAM. "Our team combines world-class consulting, design and advanced engineering to leverage Microsoft solutions and help some of the world's leading brands navigate cloud complexities, digitally transform and accelerate business value."

While cloud transformation has become essential for business success, mastering cloud complexity remains challenging for many organizations. As a global leader in cloud transformation services, EPAM was recognized for providing outstanding support in helping Louis Dreyfus Company rapidly migrate to Microsoft Azure while efficiently modernizing and innovating business applications.

EPAM also secured the global finalist position in the Industry, Retail and Consumer Goods category for exceptional contributions at Estée Lauder Companies and Ahold Delhaize and placed as a U.S. finalist in the Global Retail and Consumer Goods category. Additionally, EPAM achieved the U.S. finalist position in Azure Modernize for its work at Ahold Delhaize.

"The Visually Impaired Makeup Assistant (VMA) application owes much of its success to EPAM Systems, whose expertise and collaboration have played an instrumental role in its development," said Chris Aidan, VP, Innovation and Emerging Technologies at Estée Lauder Companies. "With EPAM's help, the VMA now offers a voice-enabled experience that caters to visually impaired users, checking for inconsistencies, providing feedback and offering recommendations for improved makeup application. By focusing on modern engineering practices and emerging technologies, EPAM has demonstrated a commitment to delivering innovative digital solutions that align with our objective of meeting and exceeding our customers' expectations."

Together, EPAM and Microsoft enhance the agility and efficiency of legacy systems using intelligent automation, specialized cloud enablement offerings and global delivery capabilities. Since 2004, EPAM's collaboration with Microsoft has helped the Company's global customers accelerate their journey to Azure by planning and architecting a strategy for executing Azure migrations at scale without compromising quality.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified into various categories, with honorees chosen from more than 4,200 submitted nominations from 100+ countries worldwide.

"Congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards," said Nicole Dezen, Chief Partner Officer and Corporate Vice President of Global Partner Solutions at Microsoft. "The innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation from this year's winners demonstrate the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud."

About EPAM Systems

Since 1993, EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE: EPAM) has leveraged its advanced software engineering heritage to become the foremost global digital transformation services provider – leading the industry in digital and physical product development and digital platform engineering services. Through its innovative strategy; integrated advisory, consulting, and design capabilities; and unique 'Engineering DNA,' EPAM's globally deployed hybrid teams help make the future real for clients and communities around the world by powering better enterprise, education and health platforms that connect people, optimize experiences, and improve people's lives. In 2021, EPAM was added to the S&P 500 and included among the list of Forbes Global 2000 companies.

Selected by Newsweek as a 2021, 2022 and 2023 Most Loved Workplace, EPAM's global multidisciplinary teams serve customers in more than 50 countries across six continents. As a recognized leader, EPAM is listed among the top 15 companies in Information Technology Services on the Fortune 1000 and ranked four times as the top IT services company on Fortune's 100 Fastest Growing Companies list. EPAM is also listed among Ad Age's top 25 World's Largest Agency Companies for three consecutive years, and Consulting Magazine named EPAM Continuum a top 20 Fastest Growing Firm.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes estimates and statements which may constitute forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, the accuracy of which are necessarily subject to risks, uncertainties, and assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Our estimates and forward-looking statements are mainly based on our current expectations and estimates of future events and trends, which affect or may affect our business and operations. These statements may include words such as "may," "will," "should," "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "estimate" or similar expressions. Those future events and trends may relate to, among other things, developments relating to the war in Ukraine and escalation of the war in the surrounding region, political and civil unrest or military action in the geographies where we conduct business and operate, difficult conditions in global capital markets, foreign exchange markets and the broader economy, and the effect that these events may have on our revenues, operations, access to capital, and profitability. Other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied include general economic conditions, the risk factors discussed in the Company's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and the factors discussed in the Company's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, particularly under the headings "Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations" and "Risk Factors" and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although we believe that these estimates and forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, they are subject to several risks and uncertainties and are made based on information currently available to us. EPAM undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as may be required under applicable securities law.

