REI Co-op expands multiday travel offerings with return to Canada and new U.S. destinations; doubles paddling locations that offer guided day tours and rentals

SEATTLE, July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading outdoor experiences operator REI Co-op continues to expand its rentals, day tours and multiday adventures. The growth supports a multiyear strategy for its experiences business to help three million people get outside each year. The company today launched three Canadian Rockies trips for year-round adventure, as well as new destinations in the United States. REI's paddling operations have doubled in location number and its day tours are expanding in the Bay Area.

"We are growing REI Experiences to enable everyone to connect with the best version of themselves through nature," said Mark Seidl, divisional vice president of REI Experiences. "Whether someone joins us for an afternoon paddle in a metro area or on a backcountry camping trip under the stars, the benefits of time outside are undeniable. The best part is that we take care of all the details."

Canadian Rockies adventures

Known for its jagged peaks, brilliant blue lakes and endless outdoor opportunities, the Canadian Rockies evoke a sense of wonder. On REI's five-day Canadian Rockies Hiking and Camping trip, guests explore Lake Louise, Banff and Jasper – bucket-list destinations that boast some of the region's most iconic hiking trails, lakes and glaciers. The trip includes an exhilarating whitewater rafting adventure on the Kicking Horse River after a morning hike through an old-growth forest for a delicious break at a teahouse with jaw-dropping vistas.

For those who prefer to explore by two wheels (traditional or e-bike), a six-day Canadian Rockies Cycling – Banff to Jasper takes in the beauty of the Rockies, which are a designated UNESCO World Heritage Site. The more than 200-mile journey explores the world-renowned Icefields Parkway. By day, riders conquer two mountain passes exceeding elevations of over 7,000 feet and the towering peaks and valleys of Banff and Jasper National Parks. At night, guests relax at charming mountain inns.

The arrival of winter in the Canadian Rockies transforms the fairytale setting. On the six-day Banff and Beyond Winter Adventure guests play in the spectacular winter paradise of Lake Louise and Banff, Kootenay, and Yoho National Parks. Based on trip conditions, REI guides will select the best activity, such as hiking through dramatic Johnston Canyon to frozen waterfalls or snowshoeing through high alpine wilderness.

Multiday adventure expansion in the U.S.

The adventure travel leader has added nearly 30 multiday itineraries this year, including new destinations of Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area (backpacking) in Tennessee, Boundary Waters (canoeing) in Minnesota, CumberIand Island National Seashore (backpacking, kayaking) in Georgia, New River Gorge National Park (hiking, kayaking, rafting) in West Virginia, Sante Fe, New Mexico (hiking), and Tahoe National Forest in California (snowshoe).

Bryce National Park continues to be one of REI's most sought-after destinations. This year, REI doubled the size of its Bryce National Park signature camp to meet growing customer demand. Guests enjoy camping at its finest through spacious tents and sleeping cots, delicious homemade meals, private bathrooms and showers, and other special touches. REI also added four trips to expand the company's assortment to 13 itineraries in the park.

REI added a five-day Denali Cycling trip that rides the 135-mile Denali Highway through open tundra and endless views of rivers, peaks and glaciers. In addition, guests on the co-op's Haines Multisport trip will bike, hike and paddle in the state's adventure capital, including an overnight kayaking expedition to Chilkat Inlet or Chilkoot Lake (location determined on conditions).

Growth in day operations

REI continues to grow rentals and tour operations in metropolitan areas and tourist destinations. This summer, the co-op is helping people explore Chicago's waterfront through its Ping Tom Boathouse in the historical Chinatown district through kayak rentals and day tours. The company also added paddling operations at National Harbor in Washington, D.C. for paddleboarding and kayaking on the Potomac River. These locations join REI's boathouses in Bellevue, Washington at Enatai Beach Park and Meydenbauer Beach Park. Conveniently situated in a suburb community near Seattle, each offers rentals and day tours.

Later this year, bicycle and e-bike rentals and day tours will be available on San Francisco's famed Fisherman's Wharf, complementing its new Bay Area Adventure Center that opened last year in Richmond, California.

About the REI Co-op

REI is a specialty outdoor retailer, headquartered near Seattle. The nation's largest consumer co-op, REI is a growing community of 23 million members who expect and love the best quality gear, inspiring expert classes and trips, and outstanding customer service. REI has 181 locations in 42 states and the District of Columbia. If you can't visit a store, you can shop at REI.com, REI Outlet or the REI shopping app. REI isn't just about gear. Adventurers can take the trip of a lifetime with REI's active adventure travel company that runs more than 100 itineraries across the country. In many communities where REI has a presence, professionally trained instructors share their expertise by hosting beginner-to advanced-level classes and workshops about a wide range of activities. To build on the infrastructure that makes life outside possible, REI invests millions annually in hundreds of local and national nonprofits that create access to—and steward—the outdoor places that inspire us all.

