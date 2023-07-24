Cireson Achieves SOC 2 Type 2 Compliance for Tikit

SAN DIEGO, Calif., July 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cireson , the experts in Microsoft Service Management and a Gold Certified Microsoft partner, today announced that it has achieved System and Organization Control (SOC) 2 Type 2 compliance for its Tikit cloud product. SOC 2 Type 2 is a security framework developed by the AICPA that addresses cybersecurity risks and concerns and covers security, availability, processing integrity, confidentiality and privacy standards over a specified period of time. Tikit is a Microsoft 365 ITSM Platform that matures with your Microsoft 365 adoption.

Cireson, Microsoft Service Management Experts. Logo (PRNewswire)

Developed by the AICPA, SOC 2 is an extensive auditing procedure that ensures that a company is handling customer data securely and in a manner that protects the organization as well as the privacy of its customers.

"This is an important milestone in our journey to developing the best cloud products, built exclusively for the Microsoft 365 ecosystem," said Justin Roux, CEO, Cireson. "First and foremost, security is at the core of everything we build, and we want our customers to feel secure in trusting their data with Tikit."

It is critical for any company looking to handle and process sensitive customer data to achieve SOC 2 compliance. By achieving compliance, Cireson has demonstrated its commitment to protecting data and systems while providing customers with assurance that they are secure.

"Security is an ongoing, company-wide endeavor. All employees are required to complete semi-annual security training and employ best practices when handling customer data.," said Marcus Bauer, Senior Director of InfoSec and GRC, Cireson. "Achieving SOC 2 Type 2 compliance is just one of the many steps we are taking to earn and maintain our customer's trust that their data in Tikit is secured."

Cireson uses Drata , a security and compliance automation platform, to continuously monitor its internal security controls against the highest possible standards. With Drata, Cireson has real-time visibility across the organization to ensure the end-to-end security and compliance posture of their systems.

Conducted by Sensiba, a nationally recognized CPA firm registered with the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, this attestation report affirms that Cireson's information security practices, policies, procedures and operations meet the rigorous SOC 2 Trust Service Criteria.

"Showing tangible proof of data protection standards is table stakes when earning and maintaining the trust of your customers," said Adam Markowitz, Co-Founder and CEO of Drata. "Cireson's SOC 2 Type 2 attestation is a testament to its commitment to building a strong security and compliance program."

Anyone interested in learning more about Cireson's commitment to security and reviewing SOC compliance reports are encouraged to contact the Cireson team at SecAdmin@cireson.com .

About Cireson

Cireson is a Microsoft Gold Certified partner focused on creating software solutions that natively integrate with Microsoft technology. With Cireson, you can choose to centralize your business processes on-premise with their Microsoft System Center Service Manager (SCSM) products, or in the cloud with their SaaS Microsoft 365 Service Desk, Tikit. As Microsoft Service Management experts, Cireson technology is designed to maximize the value of your existing Microsoft investments. For more information, visit Cireson.com.

For More Information:

Visit Cireson's website

Visit Tikit's website

Read the Tikit Blog

Follow Tikit on Twitter @TeamTikit Follow Tikit on LinkedIn

Press Contact

Danni Ball

(855) 871-1232

marketing@cireson.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cireson