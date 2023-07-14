This Week in Sports News: 12 Stories You Need to See

A roundup of the week's most newsworthy sports industry press releases from PR Newswire, including new partnerships in football, soccer, and basketball.
NEW YORK, July 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With thousands of press releases published each week, it can be difficult to keep up with everything on PR Newswire. To help journalists covering the sports industry stay on top of the week's most newsworthy and popular releases, here's a roundup of stories from the week that shouldn't be missed.
The list below includes the headline (with a link to the full text) and an excerpt from each story. Click on the press release headlines to access accompanying multimedia assets that are available for download.
- Propel Fitness Water and Michael B. Jordan Launch "Propel Your City Project" to Support Organizations That Foster Community and Access to Fitness
The Propel Your City Project will kick off in four cities this summer, expanding programming in Los Angeles, Detroit, Houston and Atlanta to reach more exercisers and connect communities through movement, from running clubs and organized hikes, to yoga and meditation.
- San Antonio to Host International Team Tennis Championships Featuring Top ATP WTA Stars November 10-12
The San Antonio International Team Tennis Championships will feature two teams consisting of top ATP & WTA players, college players and top ranked Texas junior players. The San Antonio Smash will be led by Venus Williams, Elina Svitolina, John Isner, Bob Bryan, and JJ Wolf and captained by Wayne Bryan.
- Blu Canary Capital Partners with the Arena Football League (AFL)
This will be the first time a professional sports league has made games available to global audiences through the metaverse. Without capacity constraints and real, up close, immersive viewing, we anticipate rapid growth in the audience for this sport.
- PepsiCo® Forges Global Partnership with EA Sports FC™ to Help Deliver Fan-First Future of Football
Global ambassadors from PepsiCo's lucrative roster of football talents - such as Vini Jr (Brazil and Real Madrid) and Leah Williamson (England and Arsenal) - will feature in forthcoming activations. The partnership will also provide a platform to further collaborate on existing PepsiCo initiatives, encouraging participation in football and gender equality in the sport.
- Ava Brown and Max Clark Named Gatorade Best Players of the Year
Brown, who went undefeated in her prep career, is the second softball athlete to take home the honor in the award's 20-year history, and Clark, who has a robust community and academic resume, etches his name on the trophy following his third overall selection in the 2023 MLB Draft.
- 6. Beat the Heat and Get Energized This Summer at Planet Fitness
This July, what better way to cool off from the summer heat, stay active and motivated than by working out indoors at Planet Fitness. Now through July 19, new members can join Planet Fitness for $1 down and only $10 a month (cancel anytime).
- Wilson Releases Shift v1, Adding To Its Leading Assortment Of Performance Tennis Rackets
Developed within WILSON LABS, Wilson's storied innovation arm, the racket went through a three-phase testing process incorporating feedback from key athletes and consumers across the globe.
- Get Ready for Greatness: Frito-Lay Unites Current Soccer Stars and Past Icons in New FIFA Women's World Cup Australia & New Zealand 2023™ Marketing Campaign
Mixing animation and reality, the spot shows a mother sharing her love for soccer with her daughter, introducing her to the action and fun of the sport using fan-favorite Frito-Lay snacks to represent past and present legends of the game. The players spring into action as animated avatars, created using 3D-body scanning technology, facing off in what could be called the single-greatest game-never-played.
- Arcade1Up Announces a Slam Dunk for Basketball Fans with Two New NBA Jam™ Home Arcade Experiences
Both machines made their debut at NBA Con, a first-of-its-kind fan experience to celebrate hoops and culture, and will be available this fall - right in time for the start of the NBA season.
- New Effort Launches to Bring Professional Women's Soccer to Denver
Denver supports all five major men's sports, two of them claiming championships in the past 12 months alone. Denver is one of the few major cities in America without a professional women's sports franchise.
- Basketball Phenom Wembanyama Invests And Becomes New Face Of Barcode
Barcode, the leading fitness drink for hydration, announced Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick of the 2023 NBA Draft and global basketball phenomenon, as the newest investor and brand partner.
- Eleglide Unveils a New Electric MTB - M2: Taking Off-Road Riding to New Heights
The Eleglide M2 e-bike has an aluminum fork that is lighter and stiffer than a steel fork, allowing the rider to accelerate faster and maintain a higher average speed, which is more suitable for performance-oriented riders.
