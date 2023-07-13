Saber Power Services acquires Bath Group, Inc.

HOUSTON, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Saber Power Services, LLC, today announced the acquisition of Bath Group Inc., a prominent engineering and consulting firm headquartered in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Saber Power Services LLC (www.saberpower.com) (PRNewswire)

This acquisition solidifies Saber Power Services' position as a market leader while doubling its engineering capacity.

Founded in 1957, the Bath Group has established itself as a trusted partner for clients requiring electrical, mechanical, instrumentation/control, and commissioning engineering services. By joining forces with Bath, Saber immediately expands its Texas Coastal Bend presence while adding engineering coverage to markets not presently served such as El Paso, Tulsa, and Albuquerque.

"We are thrilled to welcome the Bath Group to the Saber Power family," says Saber's CEO Brian Bratton. "As an engineering-led firm, Saber can now offer a more robust suite of solutions that will benefit our clients and lead to significant pull-through work for our Maintenance Services and Field Services divisions."

This strategic acquisition marks a significant milestone in Saber Power Services' growth and diversification strategies and solidifies its position as a market leader while doubling its engineering capacity. The acquisition simultaneously provides an end-to-end solution for Bath clients previously tasked with seeking multiple organizations to complete their design, installation, testing, and maintenance projects.

About Saber Power Services LLC

Saber Power Services LLC is a fully integrated electrical power system services firm offering end-to-end solutions for substations and medium-and high-voltage infrastructure across utility, renewables/battery storage, industrial, and other markets. Saber offers deep subject matter expertise utilizing an engineering-led and customer-centric approach to designing, installing, testing, and maintaining electrical infrastructure. The Houston-based company services customers in the Gulf Coast region, North America, and abroad from its Texas offices in Houston, San Antonio, Orange, Corpus Christi, Midland, Austin, and Dallas-Fort Worth, and Baton Rouge, LA.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Saber Power Services LLC