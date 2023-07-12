Kevin Guest Named Chairman of Direct Selling Education Foundation

USANA executive chairman to lead board focused on industry research

SALT LAKE CITY, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- USANA Executive Chairman Kevin Guest was recently named the new Chairman of the Direct Selling Education Foundation (DSEF). Over the next year, he'll help guide the strategic actions of the organization, which works with the academic community to support research in direct sales-related disciplines.

"It is a great honor to support the Direct Selling Education Foundation through my new role," Guest said. "I believe so strongly in the DSEF's 50-year mission to engage and educate the public on the ways direct selling empowers individuals, supports communities, and strengthens economies worldwide. I'm excited to work with the talented DSEF staff and board members to make a difference for our industry and millions of direct sellers and their customers."

Guest was named chief executive officer of USANA in 2016, followed by the role of chairman and CEO in 2020. During his tenure, USANA saw record growth in active customers and revenue. Guest recently transitioned from his role as CEO in July 2023 to Executive Chairman of USANA's board. He also served as Direct Selling Association (DSA) Chairman for the past two years.

DSA and DSEF President Joseph N. Mariano commented, "I am delighted that Kevin Guest has assumed the chairmanship of the Direct Selling Education Foundation after his exemplary service as Chairman of the Direct Selling Association."

DSEF Executive Director Gary Huggins added, "Kevin's expertise in and devotion to direct selling will greatly enrich the Foundation and also serve to strengthen DSEF's Fellows program, for which he has been a passionate supporter."

For 50 years, DSEF has partnered with members of the academic community to support research and education programs. These programs expand the knowledge and understanding of the fundamental principles of direct selling. The Foundation works with more than 250 professors in a variety of disciplines—such as entrepreneurship, marketing, ethics, sales, consumer studies, business, and economics—to develop direct selling-related academic research, case studies and teaching content.

