Silverpush Acquires Vidgyor to Fuel its CTV Capabilities

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Silverpush , a global contextual advertising leader, has announced the acquisition of Vidgyor , a media technology company that offers solutions for monetization on digital to broadcasters & video content creators. This strategic acquisition will strengthen Silverpush's technology offerings for publishers and expand its contextual capabilities into CTV for brands.

Vidgyor's Dynamic Ad-Insertion technology enables monetization on Live TV streams by auto-replacing broadcast ads during TV commercial breaks with targeted video ads on digital streaming platforms including CTV, it also provides cloud-based media technology SaaS solutions for all the top TV broadcasters in India to power their streaming and monetization requirements for digital, OTT and CTV.

Vidgyor's advertising marketplace aggregates video ad inventory across various platforms, allowing advertisers to effectively reach their target audience. Advertisers on SilverPush can now target specific TV channels, TV shows, and geographical locations, along with context-specific targeting for their advertisements. Earlier last year, SilverPush acquired Chocolate SSP to strengthen its supply-side capabilities.

"Vidgyor has built a world-class technology, which is in line with our ethos. With our global presence, we are looking to take Vidgyor to multiple markets. I have been very impressed with Mahaboob and his team and how they go about solving the problems of the clients. With a major shift in the viewing behaviors of users, advertiser spends will keep moving from linear TV to CTV. In the absence of device identifiers, our contextual technology combined with Vidgyor tech will enable the advertisers in targeting the right users on CTV." said Hitesh Chawla , CEO of Silverpush.

"Silverpush's contextual advertising solutions, combined with the company's relationships with brands, and advertising partners along with its global presence, will help Vidgyor continue to grow and differentiate itself in the high-growth media tech and video advertising solutions market. I am proud of what the team has already accomplished here at Vidgyor and we couldn't be more excited about joining such a fast-moving, entrepreneurial company. We look forward to working together with Silverpush to accelerate Vidgyor's growth in the market and bring new competencies to Silverpush," stated Mahaboob Khan , Founder & CEO of Vidgyor.

About Vidgyor

Vidgyor was founded in 2014 by Mahaboob Khan and Parth Desai who were earlier working in online video space and MNCs like Yahoo! & STMicroelectronics. The company works with several leading TV broadcasters and OTT platforms in India and is based out of Bangalore. It is also one of the seven alumni of the fifth batch of startups from the Noida-based T-labs and has raised seed funding in 2015 from Prime Venture Partners.

About Silverpush

Founded in 2012, Silverpush is a prominent advertising technology company that specializes in providing hyper-contextual solutions to advertisers, enabling them to reach their target audience at the most relevant moments. With a global presence spanning over 18 offices worldwide, Silverpush helps brands globally in reaching their consumers at the right moments.

