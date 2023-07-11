GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR THEIR "RENAISSANCE" TOUR

Published: Jul. 11, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago

The Tour Will Take the Legendary Group to Thirteen Additional Cities in the United States

TICKETS WILL BE ON PRE-SALE STARTING WEDNESDAY, JULY 12TH AND GO ON PUBLIC SALE STARTING FRIDAY, JULY 14TH.

MIAMI, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Loud And Live, the South Florida-based entertainment, marketing and media company, announced today that, due to its overwhelming success, the tour of the legendary group Gipsy Kings featuring Tonino Baliardo has been extended through November of this year. The "Renaissance" tour, which started in April, has visited over fifteen cities in the US and Canada. Today, it was revealed that the renowned band, which has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide, has won two GRAMMY® Awards, in a career that spans more than 30 years, will take the stage in thirteen additional cities starting on Wednesday, October 25th in Tucson, Arizona, finishing in Greensboro, North Carolina on Sunday, November 12th.

GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO RENAISSANCE TOUR ROUTING
GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO RENAISSANCE TOUR ROUTING(PRNewswire)
GIPSY KINGS FEATURING TONINO BALIARDO ANNOUNCE NEW DATES FOR THEIR "RENAISSANCE" TOUR

The Renaissance Tour coincides with the latest release of their new album of the same name, their first in eight years, which is being hailed as "an album full of gypsy passion and tradition drawn from true gypsy life."

Tickets for these dates will be on pre-sale beginning Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at 10 AM (Local Time) and on sale for the general public on Friday, July 14 at 10 AM (Local Time). For information on ticket sales visit: www.toninobaliardo.com.

                                             Renaissance Tour Schedule

DATE

CITY

ST

VENUE

Wednesday, October 25, 2023

TUCSON

AZ

Linda Ronstadt Music Hall

Thursday, October 26, 2023

EL PASO

TX

Abraham Chavez Theater

Saturday, October 28, 2023

MCALLEN

TX

McAllen Performing Arts Center

Sunday, October 29, 2023

HOUSTON

TX

Arena Theater

Tuesday, October 31, 2023

AUSTIN

TX

Moody Theater

Wednesday, November 1, 2023

DALLAS

TX

Majestic Theater

Monday, October 30, 2023

San Antonio

TX

Tobin Center

Saturday, November 4, 2023

NASHVILLE

TN

TPAC-Andrew Jackson Hall

Tuesday, November 7, 2023

HARTFORD

CT

Mortensen Hall

Wednesday, November 8, 2023

WASHINGTON

DC

DAR Constitutional Hall

Friday, November 10, 2023

CHARLOTTE

NC

Ovens Auditorium

Saturday, November 11, 2023

NORTH CHARLESTON

SC

North Charleston Performing Arts Center

Sunday, November 12, 2023

GREENBORO

NC

Steve Tanger Center

About Loud And Live:
An Entertainment, Marketing, Media & Live Events Company, Loud And Live performs at the intersection of music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with additional offices in San Francisco, Puerto Rico, Mexico and Spain, Loud And Live is driven by its passion to create engaging experiences for global audiences.

(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live)
(PRNewsfoto/Loud and Live)(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/gipsy-kings-featuring-tonino-baliardo-announce-new-dates-for-their-renaissance-tour-301873836.html

SOURCE Loud and Live, Inc.

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.