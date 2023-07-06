Marquette Bank Awards 61 Scholarships to Local Students

Neighborhood bank supports Chicagoland high school students through annual program

ORLAND PARK, Ill, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marquette Bank, a locally-owned neighborhood bank, continued its half-century tradition of awarding scholarships to local graduating seniors. This year, the Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded individual scholarships of $2,500 to 61 graduating seniors from Chicagoland schools.

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation awarded 61 scholarships of $2,500 to graduating high school seniors. Since 1968, the program has awarded $3.9 million in scholarships helping 1,945 students from Chicagoland neighborhoods. (PRNewswire)

"Marquette Bank is a neighborhood bank contributing to the success of our neighborhoods, local businesses, nonprofits, families and our neighbors," George Moncada, President and CEO of Marquette Bank, said. "Our scholarship program is just another way we show our commitment by supporting the next generation of community leaders and professionals."

The scholarship program is funded by the Marquette Bank Education Foundation (MBEF) and scholarships are awarded to students chosen by their school's guidance counselors and principals.

Since 1968, more than $3.9 million has been awarded to 1,945 high school seniors from Chicagoland neighborhoods. Students were selected based on financial need, scholastic achievement and a record of volunteer service in their communities. The scholarship can be used for any post-secondary education program, including: four-year universities, community colleges and vocational training schools.

Listed are the 2023 Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship recipients (note: information is listed by Student's hometown/location and includes student's name, high school and the institution they will attend):

Alsip

Dragos Cojocariu of Alsip ; Shepard High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Blue Island

Gloria Guerrero of Blue Island ; Eisenhower High School; University of Illinois Urbana

Bolingbrook

Sydney Tremblay of Bolingbrook ; Bolingbrook High School; Lewis University

Bridgeview

Batool Alnsour of Bridgeview ; Argo Community High School; University of Illinois Chicago

Oriella Ortiz of Bridgeview ; Morgan Park Academy; St. Mary's College Indiana

Burbank

Natalia Waksmudzki of Burbank ; Reavis High School ; Loyola University

Chicago

Miguel Suarez of Chicago ; Acero – Major Hector P Garcia MD High School; Richard J. Daley College

Mary Steinhoff of Chicago ; Air Force Academy High School; Lewis University

Diana Lopez Olguin of Chicago ; Back of the Yards College Preparatory High School; University of California-Berkeley

Angelica Mota of Chicago ; Benito Juarez Community Academy; DePauw University

Natalie Whitney of Chicago; Bogan College Prep High School; Western Illinois University

George Raphael-McElroy of Chicago ; Brother Rice High School; Undecided

Luciana Tovalin of Chicago ; Catalyst Maria High School; Oberlin College

Nicolette Carodine of Chicago ; Chicago High School for Agricultural Sciences; Albion College

Ja'Kyra Tate of Chicago ; Christ the King Jesuit College Prep; Western Illinois University

Antonio Lopez of Chicago; Cristo Rey Jesuit High School; St. Xavier University

Orali Nicasio-Medina of Chicago ; Curie Metropolitan High School; DePaul University

Heaven Cusic of Chicago ; De La Salle Institute; University of Illinois Urbana

Leclair Wallace of Chicago ; Farragut Career Academy; Truman College

Jiy'Auana Jackson of Chicago ; Gage Park High School ; Jackson State University

Janayha Rogers of Chicago ; Goode Stem Academy High School; Northern Illinois University

Dayana Rosales of Chicago ; Hancock High School; Illinois State University

Laura Flores of Chicago ; Hubbard High School; University of Illinois Urbana

Enis White of Chicago ; Infinity Math, Science and Technology High School; Illinois State University

Alissa Martin of Chicago ; Johnson College Prep; Pomona College

Cristina Solano of Chicago ; Kelly High School ; Bradley University

Leilani Yamila Vega of Chicago ; Kennedy High School ; Columbia College Chicago

Keeland Jordan of Chicago ; Leo Catholic High School ; Alabama A&M University

Kennedy Ross of Chicago; Lindblom Math & Science Academy High School; Howard University

Liliana Beltran of Chicago ; Mansueto High School ; St. Xavier University

Jayla Turner of Chicago ; Morgan Park High School ; Jackson State University

Lizette Balderas of Chicago ; Mother McAuley Liberal Arts High School; University of Michigan

Roy Love of Chicago ; Mount Carmel High School; Barry University

Liliana Gonzalez of Chicago ; Our Lady of Tepeyac High School; Northern Illinois University

Nyasia Sims of Chicago ; Percy L. Julian High School ; Spelman College

Kahlif Terrell of Chicago ; Simeon Career Academy; Southern University of Baton Rouge

Ximena Sanchez Mercado of Chicago ; Solorio Academy High School; University of Illinois Urbana

Mactzil Castrejon of Chicago ; St. Laurence High School; Saint Xavier University

Jesus Herrera of Chicago ; St. Rita of Cascia High School ; University of Illinois Urbana

Jeremiah Saunders of Chicago; Tilden Career Community Academy High School; Indiana State University

Devin Bufford of Chicago ; Urban Prep. Academies – Englewood Campus; Harris Stowe State University

Darien

Deividas Bilevicius of Darien ; Lemont High School ; University of Illinois Urbana

Evergreen Park

Neydelin Rodriguez of Evergreen Park ; Evergreen Park High School; Saint Xavier University

Forest Park

Hannah Howorth of Forest Park ; St. Ignatius College Prep; Trinity College Dublin

Frankfort

Abigail Powless of Frankfort ; Lincoln-Way East High School ; University of Wisconsin Milwaukee

Lansing

Naya Dobbins of Lansing ; Oak Forest High School; Olivet Nazarene University

New Lenox

Jaiden Lawless of New Lenox ; Lincoln-Way Central High School; University of Iowa

Oak Lawn

Maggie Conrad of Oak Lawn ; Oak Lawn Community High School; Concordia University of Chicago

Oak Park

Julia Valaika of Oak Park ; Trinity High School ; Creighton University

Orland Hills

Leena Hassan of Orland Hills ; Universal School; University of Illinois Chicago

Orland Park

Charley Soltys of Orland Park ; Providence Catholic High School; Indiana University

Kaitlin Bauer of Orland Park ; Sandburg High School; Northern Illinois University

Aaron Camarena of Orland Park ; Marist High School ; DePaul University

Palos Hills

Hala Kanaan of Palos Hills ; Stagg High School ; Duke University

Posen

Celeste Cisneros of Posen ; Bremen High School; Saint Xavier University

Robbins

Aniya Graham of Robbins; Richards High School; Central State University

Romeoville

Tiffany Olguin of Romeoville ; Romeoville High School; DePaul University

South Holland

Kyle Powers of Chicago ; Chicago Christian High School; Lake Forest College

Stickney

Gabriel Zaragoza of Chicago ; Chicago Hope Academy; University of Illinois Urbana

Tinley Park

Victoria Tokarczyk of Tinley Park ; Tinley Park High School ; University of Findlay

Elizabeth George of Tinley Park; Andrew High School ; Saint Xavier University

The Marquette Bank Education Foundation Scholarship Program is part of the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment, which is an initiative that performs service projects in the areas of shelter/housing, hunger, education and health/wellness. For more information on the Marquette Neighborhood Commitment or scholarship program, call 1-888-254-9500 or visit emarquettebank.com/neighborhood .

Scholarship Ceremony Photos:

https://emarquettebank.com/2023scholarship

About Marquette Bank:

Marquette Bank is one of Chicagoland's largest remaining independent neighborhood banks. The bank has helped neighbors, families and businesses since 1945. Marquette Bank offers a full range of digital and in-person banking services including: consumer banking, business banking, home financing, commercial lending, trust services, student loans, investment, insurance and wealth management services. Marquette Bank is a subsidiary of Marquette National Corporation (MNAT), a diversified financial holding company, and has $2 billion in assets along with a local lending portfolio of $1 billion. Marquette Bank is a national leader in community development receiving eleven consecutive 'Outstanding' Community Reinvestment Act (CRA) performance ratings from its bank regulator the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago. The bank has been recognized with two Excellence and Innovation Awards from the Community Bankers Association of Illinois (CBAI) and the Community Commitment Award for Volunteerism by the American Bankers Association (ABA) Foundation.

Marquette Bank has banking centers in Chicago, Bolingbrook, Bridgeview, Evergreen Park, Hickory Hills, Lemont, New Lenox, Oak Lawn, Oak Forest, Orland Park, Summit and Tinley Park Illinois. Marquette Bank is an Equal Opportunity Lender, Equal Housing Lender and Member FDIC. For more information visit: emarquettebank.com or call 1-888-254-9500.

