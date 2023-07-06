Culver's Delights Guests, Introduces First Signature Sauce

Versatility, unique ingredients make new sauce perfect for dipping, sandwiches and salads

PRAIRIE DU SAC, Wis., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the first time in its nearly 40-year history, Culver's has unveiled a signature sauce – and its versatility makes it just as delicious with Crinkle Cut Fries or Cheese Curds as it is atop a ButterBurger. Creamy and tangy, with notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan and a whisper of bleu cheese, Culver's Signature Sauce is unlike any in the fast casual landscape.

Culver's new Signature Sauce is creamy and tangy, with notes of buttermilk, savory Parmesan and a whisper of bleu cheese. (PRNewswire)

The sauce has already been rolled out at Culver's 900-plus restaurants nationwide, drawing a strong positive response from guests. While many brands feature sauces which offer some combination of mayonnaise, ketchup, mustard or barbecue sauce, Culver's Signature Sauce is a delightful departure from the norm that allows it to enhance and pair with each menu item in a uniquely delicious way.

"When we set out to make a signature sauce, we wanted to make sure it was truly an 'only at Culver's' experience that perfectly complements our menu," said Quinn Adkins, Culver's director of menu development. "Our signature sauce is unique – the flavor melds and changes depending on which menu offering it's accompanying. Whether it's the savory taste of an onion ring or the warm crunch of our Butterfly Jumbo Shrimp, the sauce's unique combination of ingredients brings out even more of the Culver's flavor cues our guests know and love. We're excited for our guests to discover their own favorite combination."

Always looking for more ways to help guests enjoy its many menu items, Culver's has also introduced Ken's Boom Boom Sauce and Della Terra Marinara at restaurants nationwide.

To learn more about Culver's menu and find items to pair with the new Signature Sauce, guests can visit https://www.culvers.com/menu-and-nutrition.

About Culver's:

For over 38 years, Culver's guests have been treated to cooked-to-order food made with farm-fresh ingredients and served with a smile. The ever-expanding franchise system now numbers over 900 family-owned and operated restaurants in 26 states. The restaurants' nationally recognized customer service is based on small-town, Midwestern values, genuine friendliness and an unwavering commitment to quality. Signature items include the award-winning ButterBurger, made from fresh, never frozen beef, and Fresh Frozen Custard, including the famous Flavor of the Day program. For more information, visit www.culvers.com or connect with Culver's on Facebook, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter.

CONTACT

Nathan Dupont

608.256.6357

ndupont@hiebing.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Culver's