BIOTRONIK Receives FDA Approval For Next-Generation Family of Pacemakers

LAKE OSWEGO, Ore., July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BIOTRONIK today announced U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its portfolio of Amvia Edge pacemakers and cardiac resynchronization therapy pacemaker (CRT-P), its latest innovation in cardiac rhythm management. Amvia Edge, the market's smallest single-chamber MR conditional pacemaker1, introduces a unique set of patient-centric clinical solutions coupled with automated workflow efficiency.

Amvia Edge pacemakers feature BIOTRONIK's proprietary MRI Guard 24/7 technology, which uses always-on, dedicated sensors to automatically recognize when a patient enters an MRI field and then converts the device to MRI mode. The device returns to its permanent programming following the completion of the scan, eliminating any pre- or post-scan programming needs2,3.

"MRI Guard 24/7 is a solution for real-world challenges, as we strive to improve safety and increase efficiencies for CIED patients who need MRI access," said Dr. David Hayes, Chief Medical Officer, BIOTRONIK, Inc. "An MRI scan should be as easy as possible for patients, but also for caregivers in the device clinic and the MRI suite. MRI Guard 24/7 avoids repeat visits to the clinic for pre- and post-programming, and because the device only switches to MRI mode during the scan itself, it minimizes any potential patient discomfort."

All Amvia Edge devices also feature Atrial ATP (aATP), providing multiple, automatic therapies in response to detected stable atrial arrhythmias, which may reduce atrial tachycardia burden and help avoid atrial remodeling4,5. Atrial tachycardia can increase a patient's risk of stroke6 and heart failure7, while decreasing quality of life8. Alongside its MRI and atrial arrhythmia solutions, Amvia Edge offers new tools that automate key tasks, such as pre-discharge checks. With the EarlyCheck feature, a device report and IEGM are automatically sent to the Home Monitoring Service Center two hours after implant, eliminating the need for in-person device interrogation.

"Amvia Edge represents BIOTRONIK's continued commitment to healthcare professionals to help them serve their patients," said Ryan Walters, President, BIOTRONIK, Inc. "The clinical treatment options and built-in efficiencies of Amvia are designed to solve everyday challenges for patients, physicians, and caregivers."

About BIOTRONIK:

At BIOTRONIK, patient well-being is our top priority and has been for 60 years. BIOTRONIK is a leading global medical technology company with products and services that save and improve the lives of millions suffering from heart and blood vessel diseases as well as chronic pain. Driven by a purpose to perfectly match technology with the human body, we are dedicated innovators who develop trusted cardiovascular, endovascular and neuromodulation solutions. BIOTRONIK is headquartered in Berlin, Germany, and is represented in more than 100 countries.

