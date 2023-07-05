Manta's Newest Product Release: Business Management Software (BMS)

Comprehensive Digital Platform to Streamline your Business Operations

LEHI, Utah, July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Results-driven online marketing agency, Manta, officially announces its new Business Management Software (BMS) service launch today, July 5th 2023. The company's software for business management includes a wide range of features to streamline your business operations.

Manta logo (PRNewswire)

Manta's Business Management Software is a package solution that helps streamline and manage various aspects of business operations that a small business needs to survive. It's everything small businesses need to manage and grow their business in one place with a range of features, including automated marketing, online scheduling, customer relationship management (CRM), billing & payments, and more. It is an all-in-one solution that collects payments, organizes client and team calendar appointments, converts leads into paying customers, and more all within one software platform. And it's available on desktop or a mobile app where a business can add team members and create appointments

"We couldn't be more excited about our newest product offering at Manta," says Chief Technology Officer Jared Turner. "Manta exists to offer products and services specifically catered to a small business audience looking for ways to improve their marketing and streamline their services. And Business Management Software does that. Literally everything a business needs to streamline and automate operations in one place, on top of all our other award-winning products. We're thrilled to take this next step."

Manta has helped millions of small and medium-sized businesses grow their revenues and customer base for over 25 years. We understand your pain points and have created solutions to help you grow your business. With our Business Management Software, you can also reduce costs, improve efficiency, and streamline your business operations.

Our BMS services adds to the extensive list of digital marketing services that the company provides. Manta currently offers other digital marketing products such as local, national, ecommerce, and technical SEO, PPC, display advertising, website design, online business listings, and free business listing on our extensive directory of over 40 million businesses.

Manta's focus is to help small businesses succeed by implementing digital marketing strategies to help build their online presence. We are excited to launch this new service to help transform our small business customers so they thrive in their industries.

If you would like more information about Manta's services, please visit https://www.manta.com/ or call 888-260-4034.

Contact Information:

Krystin Pipkin

Social Media & PR Specialist

kpipkin@manta.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Manta