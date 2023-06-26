JDRF Joins Diabetes Professionals at the American Diabetes Association 83rd Scientific Sessions to Celebrate Advancements in Type 1 Diabetes Research

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JDRF, the leading global type 1 diabetes (T1D) research and advocacy organization, joined thousands within the diabetes community at the American Diabetes Association's (ADA) 83rd Scientific Sessions, where hundreds of experts presented significant advancements in diabetes research that may prove to be pivotal in improving lives and finding cures for T1D.

Held June 23-26 at the San Diego Convention Center, the ADA Scientific Sessions is one of the most prominent opportunities for researchers, healthcare professionals, and industry members to learn about the latest in diabetes research, treatment, and care. JDRF-supported research has been highlighted at the annual event since JDRF started funding research nearly 50 years ago. This year, scientists presented 140+ studies—with JDRF-funding at present or in the past—to encompass breakthrough clinical trials and significant research studies that are paving the way to novel treatments and technologies for T1D.

"JDRF looks forward to the ADA Scientific Sessions each year for the opportunity to come together as a community, learn from one another, and showcase the innovation and progress across the spectrum of diabetes research. For decades, JDRF's leadership in driving type 1 diabetes research has been featured at the Sessions," said Aaron Kowalski, Ph.D., JDRF CEO.

Key highlights from the sessions include:

Trevor Reichman , M.D., Ph.D. Notably, of all participants treated, the two with more than a year of follow-up no longer need to administer insulin through injections or pump therapy and have exceeded the recommended time-in-range. Vertex's phase I/II clinical trial of VX-880 was made possible by Doug Melton's years of An update on Vertex's clinical trial to test VX-880, a stem cell-derived replacement therapy for diabetes, presented by, M.D., Ph.D. Notably, of all participants treated, the two with more than a year of follow-up no longer need to administer insulin through injections or pump therapy and have exceeded the recommended time-in-range. Vertex's phase I/II clinical trial of VX-880 was made possible byyears of JDRF-funded research and a catalytic investment from the T1D Fund in Semma Therapeutics —a biotech company founded by Melton to develop a stem cell-derived islet therapy for T1D—which was acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals.

A randomized clinical trial, presented by JDRF grantee Schafer Boeder , M.D., showed that a medication that helps lower blood sugar (SGLT) plus a glucagon receptor treatment improved blood-sugar control and reduced insulin dose, and there was no diabetic ketoacidosis (DKA)—a risk when just taking an SGLT treatment for T1D.

JDRF-funded researchers Halis Akturk , M.D., Martin Thelin , M.D., Ph.D., and Edwin Liu , M.D., presented on the relationship between T1D and other diseases, highlighting how other diseases can be a resource for better understanding and managing T1D.

Evaluation of a disease-modifying therapy that may delay or prevent the disease, presented by Farooq Syed , Ph.D., a JDRF career development awardee.

"This is an exciting and critical time in type 1 diabetes research, with many life-changing JDRF-funded therapies, technologies, and studies in progress around the globe," said Sanjoy Dutta, Ph.D., chief scientific officer at JDRF. "The research presented at the ADA Scientific Sessions demonstrates the incredible momentum that is accelerating breakthroughs to find cures, prevent the disease, and treat type 1 diabetes and its complications. It's inspiring to look at the potential collective impact."

More information about JDRF-funded presentations can be found on JDRF's website.

