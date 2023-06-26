The Iconic Candy Brand, Baby Ruth®, Partners with The New York Yankees for the 2023 Baseball Season

New York Yankees fans are in for a sweet treat this baseball season with delicious shakes, sampling and more

PARSIPPANY, N.J., June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Baby Ruth, the delicious candy bar bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, and smooth nougat, has teamed up with the legendary baseball organization, the New York Yankees, to bring the timeless candy bar to the Stadium as a proud partner for the 2023 season. The brand will be collaborating with the New York Yankees and Legends Hospitality to bring Baby Ruth bars and a limited-edition Baby Ruth Milkshake to baseball fans at Yankee Stadium.

New York Yankees fans are in for a sweet treat this baseball season with delicious shakes, sampling and more (PRNewswire)

Arriving just in time for the summer home games, the Baby Ruth Milkshake is perfectly crafted with creamy chocolate ice cream, chocolate sprinkles, caramel drizzle, whipped cream and topped with a Baby Ruth bar, and available to fans at Yankee Stadium shake stands in Sections 112, 125 and 324 through the remainder of the 2023 baseball season. Attendees can also pick up and enjoy Baby Ruth candy bars from select concession stands around the stadium and in the Yankees Luxury Suites.

"We are incredibly excited to partner with the New York Yankees to bring Baby Ruth to one of the most iconic teams in Major League Baseball," said Neal Finkler, Vice President, Marketing for Baby Ruth and Butterfinger. "Just like the Yankees, Baby Ruth has been a fan favorite for over 100 years. We look forward to bringing Yankees fans a delicious taste experience and a whole new way to enjoy peanuts during each home game."

In addition to these sweet treat offerings, Baby Ruth will also be the Presenting Sponsor for the first-ever fireworks night at the current Yankee Stadium on Mon., July 3, as the Yankees celebrate Independence Day a day early with a postgame fireworks display. Fans are encouraged to check out Baby Ruth's social media channels for chances to win New York Yankees or Baby Ruth-branded swag for the remainder of the 2023 season.

"Baby Ruth is a timeless American classic and we're excited to have it available for our guests at Yankee Stadium in 2023," said Yankees Senior Vice President of Strategic Ventures Marty Greenspun. "It was also great to work with the Baby Ruth team on creating our new Baby Ruth milkshake, which is the perfect addition to our menu as we head into the summer."

Baby Ruth will be featured in digital signage in the outfield during each home game, and Baby Ruth bars will be available to fans throughout the season to further maximize the impact of the partnership. To learn more about the Yankees and Baby Ruth partnership and for your chance to win items from both brands, visit Baby Ruth's social platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Baby Ruth

Born in Chicago in 1921, Baby Ruth® is bursting with dry roasted peanuts, rich caramel, smooth nougat and crazy deliciousness. For a century, this all-American candy bar has been delighting consumers with its perfectly delicious taste. Keep up with the latest news about Baby Ruth at www.babyruth.com and on social platforms including Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About The New York Yankees

Founded in 1903, the New York Yankees (www.yankees.com and @yankees on social media) are the most successful and popular team in Major League Baseball history, having won 27 championships while appearing in 40 World Series. The club plays its home games at Yankee Stadium, which is one of New York City's most-frequented tourist destinations and home to numerous non-baseball events, including college football's Bad Boy Mowers Pinstripe Bowl. As a result of their on-field accomplishments and iconic interlocking "NY" logo, the Yankees are among the most recognized brands in the world.

About Ferrero

Ferrero began its journey in the small town of Alba in Piedmont, Italy , in 1946. Today, it is one of the world's largest sweet-packaged food companies, with over 35 iconic brands sold in more than 170 countries. The Ferrero Group brings joy to people around the world with much-loved treats and snacks including Nutella®, Kinder®, Tic Tac®, and Ferrero Rocher®. More than 38,000 employees are passionate about helping people celebrate life's special moments. The Ferrero Group's family culture, now in its third generation, is based on dedication to quality and excellence, heritage and a commitment to the planet and communities in which we operate.

Ferrero entered the North American market in 1969 and has grown to more than 5,100 employees in 15 plants and warehouses, and eight offices in North America across the United States, Canada and the Caribbean. It has expanded its presence and portfolio with the addition of iconic brands such as Butterfinger®, CRUNCH®, Keebler®, Famous Amos®, Mother's Cookies®, and other distinctive cookie and chocolate brands. Follow @FerreroNACorp on Twitter and Instagram. www.ferreronorthamerica.com

Media Contact: Hali Honea, hhonea@golin.com

(PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ferrero North America