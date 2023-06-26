"Hello, Shenyang" Global Promotion Event Held in Tokyo, Japan

SHENYANG, China, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In order to commemorate the 45th anniversary of the signing of the China-Japan Treaty of Peace and Friendship, strengthen "Foreign Affairs+", build "International Shenyang", and further enhance the influence of the "Hello, Shenyang" city brand overseas, the Foreign Affairs Office of Shenyang Municipal People's Government of Liaoning Province, China, the Information Office of Shenyang Municipal Peoples Government, and the Hunnan District Government of Shenyang held the "Hello, Shenyang" global promotion event (Japan Stop) in Tokyo, Japan, on June 20, 2023.

"Hello, Shenyang" Global Promotion Event was held in Tokyo, Japan. (PRNewswire)

The event aims to comprehensively promote and showcase the city image, investment opportunities, cultural and tourism resources, sports events, etc. of Shenyang in the new era to the Japanese business community, chambers of commerce associations, local autonomous bodies, media, etc., so that Japanese people from all walks of life can better understand, pay attention to, and promote Shenyang, and promote all-round, multi-disciplinary, and deep-seated exchanges and cooperation between Shenyang and Japan.

118 people from 24 institutions and 47 enterprises including Fortune 500 companies, Including Mitsubishi Corporation, MUFG Bank, Sumitomo Corporation, SOMPO Holdings, Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation, Mitsubishi Chemical, Mizuho Bank, Toshiba and other world top 500 enterprises, and well-known Japanese enterprises Asahi Kasei, All Nippon Airways, Hitachi Zosen, Mitsui O.S.K. Lines, Orix Corporation, Zettoc, LAWSON, as well as CCPIT Japan Representative Office, Japan External Trade Organization, CLAIR, Japan-China Economic Association, Shenyang Chamber of Commerce in Japan, participated in the event. Sister cities and friendly and cooperative cities of Shenyang, such as Sapporo, Kawasaki, Hamamatsu, Sasebo, Toyama ken, Iwate ken, as well as Chinese media stationed in Japan and local Japanese media also took part in it.

The FAO of Shenyang Municipal People's Government introduced the positive achievements of Shenyang in promoting high-level opening-up to the outside world and achieving high-quality development, as well as its main practices in promoting urban internationalization and improving the level of foreign-related public services. It promoted and released the investment environment, economic development trend, and key cooperation areas of Shenyang, and sincerely invited Japanese people from all walks of life to visit and invest in Shenyang to share development opportunities, create a better tomorrow together. The Municipal Government Information Office promoted Shenyang's long history and culture, rich industrial culture, colorful ethnic culture, as well as significant geographical advantages, rich tourism resources, profound cultural heritage, and good sports environment, allowing guests to understand Shenyang from multiple dimensions. Hunnan District introduced key projects such as Shenyang Hunnan Science and Technology City, as well as the latest achievements in the international business environment and high-quality urban and rural construction, based on its advantages of location, industry and resources.

This "Hello Shenyang" global promotion event (Japan Stop) is the first stop of its series to go abroad, fully showcasing the confident, thriving and vigorous Shenyang. As sung in a song, the city north of Shen River is where my heart yearns for. Next, Shenyang will continue to carry out global promotion activities for the "Hello Shenyang" brand, allowing more Chinese and foreign friends to understand, enter, and take root in Shenyang. This will further enhance the city's internationalization level and competitiveness, and showcase the beautiful style of "International Shenyang" in the three-year action of comprehensive revitalization and new breakthroughs.

Image Attachments Links:

Link: https://iop.asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=441256

Caption: "Hello, Shenyang" Global Promotion Event was held in Tokyo, Japan.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Foreign Affairs Office of Shenyang Municipal People's Government