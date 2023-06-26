Future FinTech's UK Payment Remittance Subsidiary Conducts Festival Promotional Events

NEW YORK, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Future Fintech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT), (hereinafter referred to as "Future FinTech", "FTFT" or the "Company", a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider, announced today that FTFT Finance UK Limited, its wholly-owned cross-border remittance services payment company in the UK, is offering its clients across the United Kingdom promotions and a special lottery event from June 19 - June 28, 2023 to celebrate the festival of Eid al-Adha. Eid al-Adha is the second and the largest of the two main holidays celebrated in Islam, and will be celebrated from the evening of June 27, 2023 to the evening of June 28, 2023.

(PRNewswire)

Future Finance UK Limited, whose service is known as 'FTFT PAY' and can be accessed at ftftpay.com, is offering remittance fee promotions and a special lottery event for the period leading up to and including Eid al-Adha to thank its loyal customers. FTFT PAY's 170,000 registered users, as well as new users who register during this period, are all eligible to participate in this event. From June 19 - June 28, 2023, FTFT PAY will waive all remittance fees for all customers who remit more than 100 pounds. In addition, all customer cash withdrawals, bank deposits and mobile wallet transactions during this period will automatically be eligible for the special lottery. The prizes for the lottery include Samsung mobile phones, Honda motorcycles and tickets to Rahat Fateh Ali Khan's London concert.

Alex Liao, CEO of Future Finance UK Limited, said, "The Eid al-Adha holiday, also known as the Feast of Sacrifice, is an important religious and cultural holiday for Muslims worldwide. We are fully conscious of its significance and hope to demonstrate the company's appreciation for cultures and religious values worldwide, and our festival promotion is intended to help foster customer loyalty among our Muslim client base. The event will help customers recognize our exceptional FTFT PAY brand and increase its visibility in the Muslim community."

About Future Fintech UK Limited

FTFT Finance UK Limited is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Future Fintech Group Inc. and a pioneer in the UK remittance service industry. FTFT Finance UK Limited strives to be a globally recognized brand in the field of remittance services. Regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority, FTFT Finance UK Limited remits money online to over 130 countries and regions through FTFT PAY. Over the past 10 years, we have kept in mind the needs of our customers, placed a high emphasis on their diversity, and respected their values and norms. For more information, please visit www.ftftpay.com.

About Future Fintech Group Inc.

Future FinTech Group Inc. (NASDAQ: FTFT) is a comprehensive financial and digital technology service provider. The Company, through its subsidiaries, conducts asset management in Hong Kong, operates a cross-border payment business in the United Kingdom, provides cryptocurrency trading data information services in the United Arab Emirates, and engages in supply chain trading and finance businesses in China. In addition, the Company provides digital asset computing power custody services in Paraguay and has initiated digital asset mining farm operations in the United States. FTFT adheres to the concept of improving financial services with digital and internet technology, and provides its business and individual customers with stable, safe and efficient digital financial services. For more information, please visit www.ftft.com.

Safe Harbor Statement

Certain of the statements made in this press release are "forward-looking statements" within the meaning and protections of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, or the Exchange Act. Forward-looking statements include statements with respect to our beliefs, plans, objectives, goals, expectations, anticipations, assumptions, estimates, intentions, and future performance, and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, which may be beyond our control, and which may cause the actual results, performance, capital, ownership or achievements of the Company to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be forward-looking statements. You can identify these forward-looking statements through our use of words such as "may," "will," "anticipate," "assume," "should," "indicate," "would," "believe," "contemplate," "expect," "estimate," "continue," "plan," "point to," "project," "could," "intend," "target" and other similar words and expressions of the future.

All written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to us are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary notice, including, without limitation, those risks and uncertainties described in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2022 and our other reports and filings with SEC. Such reports are available upon request from the Company, or from the Securities and Exchange Commission, including through the SEC's Internet website at http://www.sec.gov. We have no obligation and do not undertake to update, revise or correct any of the forward-looking statements after the date hereof, or after the respective dates on which any such statements otherwise are made.

Future FinTech Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Future FinTech Group Inc.