NexBank Capital, Inc. Investment Grade Ratings and Stable Outlook Affirmed

DALLAS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NexBank Capital, Inc. (the "Company"), a financial services company and the parent company of NexBank (the "Bank"), today announced that Egan-Jones Ratings Company affirmed the Company's and Bank's credit ratings and stable outlook.

The ratings were maintained with a Senior Unsecured Notes rating of A-, Subordinated Notes rating of BBB+, Preferred Stock rating of BBB, and Company/Bank rating of A-. According to the report, "The Company's A- rating is consistent with the implied credit metrics in fiscal 2022 and forward-looking 2023 and 2024."

About NexBank Capital, Inc.

NexBank Capital, Inc. is a Dallas-based financial services company that provides financial and banking services primarily to institutional clients, financial institutions, and corporations nationwide. Through its subsidiary, NexBank, the largest privately held bank in Texas with $15.2 billion in assets, it provides institutional banking, commercial banking, and mortgage banking services.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release is for informational purposes only and shall not constitute an offer to sell, or the solicitation of an offer to buy, any security, nor shall there by any sale in any jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

This press release contains forward-looking statements. Any statements about our expectations, beliefs, plans, predictions, protections, forecasts, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not historical facts and may be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are typically, but not exclusively, identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "expects," "could," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "likely," "intends" "plans," "pro forma," "projects," "estimates" or "anticipates" or the negative of these words and phrases or similar words or phrases that are predictions of or indicate future events or trends and that do not relate solely to historical matters. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties and are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those expressed or contemplated by the particular forward-looking statement, and, therefore, you are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements. Further, any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which the statement is made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events or circumstances, except as required by applicable law.

Note Regarding the Ratings

A rating is not an investment or financial advice and is not a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold securities. Ratings may be subject to revision or withdraw at any time by the assigning rating agency.

