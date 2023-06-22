REST DUVET LAUNCHES AWARD-WINNING COOLING BLANKET IN UK

The Evercool™ Cooling Blankets Proprietary Materials Combined with Advanced Technology Create The Most Cooling Fabric on the Market

VANCOUVER, BC, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rest Duvet announced today the expansion of their award-winning Evercool™ Cooling Blanket in the United Kingdom.

"As we continue to introduce new customers to our evolutionary fabrics and materials, we are thrilled to bring Rest Duvet to the United Kingdom," said Rest Duvet Cofounder Andy Nguyen. "With the continued interest of listening to the direct needs of consumers and creating items that help and elevate their lifestyles, we are confident that the UK market will embrace Rest products and enjoy them for years to come."

The high thermal conductivity of the Evercool™ and Evercool+™ fabric absorbs and transfers heat 10x faster than cotton, making it one of the coolest and highest Qmax (cooling) fabrics on the market. The ultra moisture-wicking fabric is expertly designed to absorb and remove water molecules quickly, fostering a dry and temperature-balanced sleeping environment. Using the "fully drawn yarn" technique which produces extremely fine yarn that mimics a silk protein structure, makes the Evercool™ fabric incredibly soft, silky and smooth with excellent durability. The feel, moisture-wicking, and immediate cooling effects are conducive for a perfect night's rest.

Recently awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Bedding Award under the Coziest Comforter/Blanket category, The Good Housekeeping Institute Textiles Lab spent six months evaluating hundreds of bedding items to find the sleep products that will help consumers achieve their best rest. Fiber scientists, engineers and home product experts extensively evaluated these products using lab equipment as well as feedback from more than 500 consumer testers to get a comprehensive view of how they perform. Judges considered attributes that are most important when it comes to shopping for bedding — like quality, innovation, convenience, value, style and sustainability — and also analyzed data related to comfort, support, durability, ease of use, temperature regulation and more.

All Rest Duvet products are hypoallergenic and sensitive on the skin. The Evercool™ Cooling Blanket retails for £199-£269 (single, double/king, and super king) and comes in three color options including Arctic Blue, Cool Gray and Snow Ivory. The product is 100% machine wash safe and includes free shipping and returns with a 30-night risk-free guarantee. To learn more about Rest's Evercool™ Cooling Blanket, please visit www.getrest.co.uk .

ABOUT REST DUVET

Rest Duvet offers a range of products that deliver personal comfort, which results in higher quality sleep. By redefining the benchmarks of comfort through constant innovation in form, material and technology, Rest products are crafted with innovative materials not commonly used in bedding, to deliver a refreshing, transformative sleep experience. Through a direct-to-consumer approach, Rest Duvet offers customers premium products without the luxury price tags. In May 2023, Rest Duvet's Evercool™ Cooling Blanket was awarded a Good Housekeeping 2023 Best Bedding Award within the "coziest comforters/blankets" category, winning the title of "Game-Changing Chill." To learn more, please visit www.getrest.co.uk .

