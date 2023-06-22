CIVIC TO BE THE FIRST-EVER AGENCY NAMED A SAFE SPACE BY THE STONEWALL INN GIVES BACK INITIATIVE (SIGBI), THE ONLY NON-PROFIT OF THE HISTORIC STONEWALL INN

NEW YORK, June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Civic, the marketing and public relations agency, and The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) announced that Civic will be the first-ever agency to be named a Safe Space as part of the SIGBI Certification Program. SIGBI, the only charitable giving organization of the historic Stonewall Inn, will work with Civic to provide the proper training, policies and standards that ensure Civic is creating a safe space for LGBTQ+ employees, LGBTQ+ customers, and advocating for equality.

In addition to meeting criteria to become a certified Safe Space, Civic's employees will also complete a training component designed by Jennifer Brown Consulting to ensure that they are creating an inclusive environment.

"Safe Spaces are vital in order to uplift LGBTQ+ people and provide places to celebrate, educate, thrive, work, shop, relax and live freely," said Stacy Lentz, CEO, SIGBI. "The Stonewall Inn is the original Safe Space and we are thrilled to expand our reach and work with Civic as the first agency certified."

SIGBI announced the launch of its Safe Spaces Certification Program during Pride Month in June 2022. The Safe Spaces Certification Program was created in response to a survey SIGBI conducted that uncovered that 97% of the LGBTQ+ community believe they would benefit from more safe spaces.

"The SIGBI Safe Spaces certification is a natural extension of Civic's commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. We want our LGBTQ+ community to know that they are supported and valued in bringing their whole selves to work," said Nate Schreiber, co-CEO, Civic. "I'm proud that Civic is demonstrating true allyship and is embarking on this journey because it aligns with our civic spirit and because it's the right thing to do."

"As the political and cultural landscape for LGBTQ+ people grows increasingly hostile, it's so important for our community to create and preserve Safe Spaces - not only in our personal lives, but our professional lives as well," said, Arielle Santiago, lead of Civic's employee resource group PRISM. "I hope that we at Civic are sending a clear signal to our industry that now more than ever, we have a critical responsibility to be agents of positive change, building and protecting a more inclusive, equitable future for the LGBTQ+ community."

SIGBI's 10-step certification process was developed in partnership with some of the brightest minds from marginalized communities nationwide and is being rolled out to entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses, and other public venues, so they can become certified as a Safe Space for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

SIGBI is inspired by the struggles and ideals of the LGBTQ+ rights movement born from The Stonewall Inn riots of 1969. Through awareness campaigns, educational programming, fundraising, and candid public dialogue, SIGBI supports grassroots organizations and marginalized communities across the globe with a focus on those where progress toward equality has been slow and spreading The Stonewall Inn legacy to places where it is most needed.

To learn more about becoming a SIGBI Certified Safe Space, please visit www.stonewallinitiative.org .

About The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative

The Stonewall Inn Gives Back Initiative (SIGBI) is the official and only non-profit of The Stonewall Inn which is one of the original LGBTQ+ communities safe spaces and is widely considered the birthplace of the modern LGBTQ+ rights movement. The SIGBI Safe Spaces certification identifies entertainment venues, food and beverage locations, stores, businesses and other public venues, as safe spaces for LGBTQ+ members of the community.

About Civic

Civic builds relationships between our client's and their communities - with special practice areas in brand purpose, cultural and comms strategy, creative, content, experiences, and public relations. Our client partners include NBCUniversal, Audible, Jägermeister, Amazon Studios, New York Road Runners, and Sony Music Entertainment, among many others. Civic programs drive meaningful participation and advocacy across all stakeholders: employees, customers, investors, media, and society.

