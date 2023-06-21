Saris Equipment Names 360PR+ as Public Relations AOR

BOSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 360PR+ has been selected to manage public relations for Saris, the long-time and beloved manufacturer of world-class bike racks, bike trainers, bike storage racks, as well as public bike systems and infrastructure. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Saris was recently added to the growing portfolio of consumer products of its sister company, C+A Global, with a team headquartered in Edison, NJ. 360PR+ will spearhead Saris' PR efforts in the US market, supporting the introduction of new products and other brand news.

"360PR+'s understanding of both the endemic and mainstream consumer mindset makes them an excellent fit for the Saris brand," said Jessica Bitran, Social Media and Public Relations Director, C+A Global. "On the heels of a successful Sea Otter Classic show earlier this spring supported by 360PR+, including a positive reception from media, retailers and the general public alike, we look forward to building and strengthening more meaningful connections with consumers and customers, both new and returning."

Following the pandemic's bike boom, cycling continues to grow in popularity with up-and-coming categories like gravel and e-bikes appealing to newcomers. Saris products are designed and manufactured to provide riders greater flexibility and accessibility, whether cycling outdoors with bike racks and infrastructure, or indoors with trainers.

360PR+ Vice President Bethany Mousseau, who brings 20+ years of experience in the outdoor, active living sector for brands such as Teva, Stanley, Superfeet, ECCO, Mustang Survival, Sea to Summit, New Balance and PowerBar, will lead 360's team for Saris. "As an agency of fitness and outdoor enthusiasts, we're excited to welcome Saris as a client," said Mousseau. "We look forward to helping Saris get the attention it deserves as a leader in the cycling and outdoor recreation industries."

About Saris

Saris exists to break down barriers and provide opportunities for all people to fall in love with the bike. Inclusive thought process is behind everything they do. Through their products, their people, their partners, and their advocacy efforts - Saris is dedicated to removing the obstacles that exist between ALL people and their ride. Based in Madison, Wisconsin, Saris proudly dreams, designs, and builds car racks and indoor bike trainers, bike storage racks, as well as public bike systems and infrastructure. For additional information on Saris products, visit Saris.com, follow @sarisofficial on Twitter, like @sarisofficial on Facebook, and follow @sarisofficial on Instagram.

About C+A Global

C&A Marketing, Inc., doing business as C+A Global, is a leading manufacturer and online retailer of consumer products, electronics, and more. Headquartered in Edison, N.J, C+A Global operates with over 50+ years of industry experience in its management team. The depth and breadth of C+A Global's inventory are constantly expanding, as is its presence and reputation in the consumer products marketplace.

About 360PR+

360PR+ is an award-winning, leading, independent integrated communications and marketing agency. A certified women-owned business, 360PR+ is a partner in PROI Worldwide, offering clients reach and expertise in 100+ cities globally. The 360PR+ family of agencies includes 360PR+ , CRC , Powers Brand Communications and Three Cheers PR .

