BMC Helix Recognized as a Leader in GigaOm Radar for IT Service Management

AI and Change Management Capabilities Highlighted as Top Performing Features of BMC Solution

HOUSTON, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, was named a Leader in the 2023 GigaOm Radar for IT Service Management (ITSM) report 1. The report highlights BMC artificial intelligence (AI) features as well as change management and service delivery risk capabilities as top performing features.

The GigaOm report recognizes 13 ITSM solutions that demonstrate sophisticated and comprehensive capabilities, the result of market maturity in the service management space. The BMC Helix ITSM solution met key criteria, with high scores in self-service, knowledge management, and asset discovery because of the solution's depth and breadth of functionality.

The GigaOm Radar ITSM Report said, "BMC Helix ITSM is a well-built ITSM platform with excellent use of AI, NLP, and intelligent heuristics. AI has been put to good use at all levels, and dashboards can be dynamic. Additionally, buyers that require customization are able to rely on a data model that enables user customization and an upgrade pathway for its on-premises ITSM solution."

As a long-standing enterprise IT management software vendor, BMC specializes in enabling digital transformation, with solutions for service and operations management, automation, workflow orchestration, and more. BMC Helix ITSM is a cloud-native SaaS solution that uses AI and automation to deliver a modern employee experience.

"BMC believes that modern ITSM can deliver immense business value by helping organizations through automation and AI," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "Our 'Leader' placement by GigaOm underscores our commitment to helping our customers make the most of their technology to deliver outstanding experiences, enable innovation, ensure operational excellence, and promote sustainability across the enterprise."

Organizations across the globe are finding success with BMC Helix ITSM

"We have had a very good experience migrating business-critical, productivity, and ERP apps to SaaS." — Ayodeji Babatunde, Head of Business Intelligence and Applications Support, MainOne

"BMC Helix ITSM was our first cloud solution within IT. It has helped us experience firsthand what the cloud can offer, and that has helped us in defining our cloud strategy." — Mark Harrison, Senior Strategic Services Officer, Leeds City Council.

"With BMC Helix ITSM as the cornerstone and the teamwork between Quirónsalud (local and corporate IT) and the suppliers (Telefónica and iOne team), we have been able to transform the support model for our over 40,000 employees." — Sergio Alonso Ludeña, Service Desk Manager, Quirónsalud.

