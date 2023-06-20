On The Road to Zero Defects

PALOS VERDES, Calif., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- SQA Services Inc, a globally recognized leader in Supplier Quality, reaffirms its commitment to delivering consistent, real-time, on-demand support to clients and their suppliers worldwide. With a presence in over 90 countries, SQA offers a comprehensive range of project-based supplier risk mitigation strategies and services, including source inspection. As part of its ongoing commitment to continuous improvement, SQA launched an initiative to mitigate the risk of escapes during source inspection while driving efficiency across a significant supplier network of 30+ inspectors and over 120 suppliers serving a prominent rocket manufacturer.

Building on its previous successes, SQA achieved remarkable results in developing a source inspection tablet application that reduced clerical data errors and brought escapes rates down to less than 1%. Inspired by this achievement, SQA engineers and experts have now developed a next generation, nimbler, and more robust application that sets new benchmarks for safer and more reliable products for customers.

The enhanced tablet application reinforces adherence to a defined and proven inspection plan, ensuring minimal deviation by field inspectors. The inspector uses the tablet from start to finish on the manufacturing floor, collecting real-time inspection data. The tablet application houses the technical documentation and training materials that help the inspector to catch more defects. By following this standardized process, the application dramatically reduces the number of inspection point errors and reporting failure mechanisms by nearly half, streamlining operations and enhancing efficiency. The collaborative metrics collected through the application are utilized to conduct a quarterly review of clients' supply chains. This review provides both the client and suppliers with specific data on failure mechanisms, enabling the implementation of systemic corrective actions aligned with client requirements within their production and quality processes.

One key advancement in the upgraded tablet application is its ability to gather inspection intelligence, facilitating a more robust technical review. This feature enables the identification of training opportunities at both the program and inspector levels, fostering continuous improvement and enhancing overall performance. The remarkable results speak for themselves—a 30% reduction in review errors was reported within the first month of implementation, leading to an overall error reduction to below 1%. Furthermore, the report review time has been reduced by approximately 50%, accompanied by an overall increase of approximately 5% in service level by volume. Feedback from suppliers confirms a more consistent inspection approach across multiple inspectors, while inspector feedback has been overwhelmingly positive, encouraging the sharing of improvement opportunities. These identified improvements lay the foundation for a more scalable and consistent inspection program.

"We are extremely proud of the outcomes achieved through our enhanced inspection application," said Gerard Pearce, EVP, at SQA. "By leveraging our expertise in supplier quality assurance and investing in technological advancements, we have not only significantly reduced errors and escape rates but also improved efficiency, scalability, and consistency. This application empowers both our clients and suppliers to make informed decisions, drive improvements, and achieve excellence in their supply chain operations."

SQA's upgraded inspection application exemplifies its commitment to delivering exceptional supplier quality assurance worldwide. By reducing errors, increasing efficiency, and facilitating data-driven improvement initiatives, SQA sets a new standard for excellence in the industry.

