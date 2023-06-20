Orium Launches Composable UI to Accelerate the Adoption of Composable Commerce

Built with MACH technology principles, Composable UI accelerates the learning journey for architects, developers, and designers

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Orium , the leading composable commerce specialist in North America, today announced it launched Composable UI, its open source composable commerce accelerator. Built on the foundations of the award-winning accelerators from Orium, this open source project can be found on Composable.com and is designed to help brands learn how to build a modern composable ecommerce storefronts with best-in-class technologies and best practices.

Consumers are on more digital channels than ever before, which means modern brands now have increasingly complex business needs that can best be addressed by more modular vendor ecosystems. By leveraging APIs and bundling microservices into packaged business capabilities, composable commerce systems allow brands to assemble the solution that best works for them.

Composable UI was built to help brands move towards a modular architecture based on MACH technology principles. It provides a full end-to-end ecommerce experience, accelerating the learning journey for architects, developers, and designers through open source code, documentation, and a collaborative community of experts.

"As brands move towards a modular architecture, we recognized the need to help developers get up to speed on best practices for defining and delivering composable commerce architectures," said Jason Cottrell, founder and CEO of Orium. "Composable UI accelerates the adoption of composable commerce by giving developers an opportunity to get their feet wet with this new way of building commerce platforms. Whether an organization is looking for a complete digital transformation or an incremental improvement in customer experience, we can help brands get started with this modular, open, and flexible approach."

Composable UI enables integration with headless commerce, content management systems, and other microservices, and comes pre-integrated with support for Algolia for search and Stripe for payments. Technical users can easily create dynamic storefronts with an open source foundational React, Next.js and Figma design system and UI library for modern composable commerce websites.

Brands looking to update their commerce platform, whether by adding headless technologies or replatforming to composable commerce, can use Composable UI to test the code and see how the experts at Orium approach a build. Orium's technology partners can contribute to the project to support integrations and make additions to the project.

"Composable UI opens an avenue for learning and experimentation while enabling successful composable deployments," said Alex Hawley, Partner Solutions Engineer at Vercel. "We are thrilled to be partnering with Orium to empower developers to get started with composable commerce and helping them to deploy instantaneously and without friction."

Private beta access is being offered for a limited time and Orium will be at the CommerceNext Ecommerce Growth Show in New York on June 20-21 speaking about Composable UI and their enterprise accelerators with attendees.

