IAC's Care.com and Ask Media Group Announce Leadership Changes

Tim Allen assumes CEO role at IAC's Ask Media Group

Consumer technology and digital media leader Brad Wilson succeeds Tim Allen as Care.com CEO

NEW YORK, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) announced leadership changes at its Care.com and Ask Media Group subsidiaries. IAC has appointed Brad Wilson to CEO, who brings more than 20 years of leadership experience at major consumer technology brands including HBO Max, Disney Streaming, and IAC progeny LendingTree and Travelocity. Mr. Wilson succeeds Care.com CEO and 18-year IAC veteran Tim Allen, who has been appointed CEO at IAC's Ask Media Group (AMG), a search-based technology and marketing company. Both changes are effective immediately.

"As he has done several times previously for IAC, Tim led a transformation, steadily growing Care.com's revenue and profitability, and the company is now preparing for its next phase of growth," said Joey Levin, CEO, IAC. "I'm grateful he'll now take the reins at a long-time key profit engine for IAC, Ask Media Group. No one can drive AMG like Tim can, especially as we enter a new era of AI innovation in search."

Mr. Levin continued, "I'm excited to welcome Brad to succeed Tim to lead Care.com. His experience driving subscriber and revenue growth at some of the world's most recognizable consumer brands in categories like entertainment, finance, and travel will help Care grow and enhance our platform to better serve families and caregivers."

Mr. Wilson previously served as US General Manager at HBO Max where he also oversaw global growth capabilities that supported the service's launch to more than 60 countries. At Disney he played a critical role launching Disney+, growing it to 30 million subscribers globally. Mr. Wilson also played key roles at LendingTree and Travelocity driving record customer acquisition and helping position Travelocity for its successful sale to Expedia.

Mr. Allen has led Care.com since its acquisition by IAC in February of 2020, significantly enhancing safety operations, accelerating growth not only in childcare but also in other categories including pets and seniors, and delivering new tools to improve matching of families and caregivers. Throughout his tenure within IAC, Mr. Allen has played key leadership roles at Vimeo, Ask.com and dozens more IAC businesses across search, mobile software and video.

"I'm incredibly proud of the team and what we've accomplished over these past few years to establish Care.com as a safer and stronger platform for finding care," said Tim Allen, CEO of Ask Media Group. "The company has never been stronger making it an ideal moment for Brad to take the reins as I focus on the exciting new frontier AI brings to the Ask brand."

"I'm honored to join Care.com, a company committed to helping to solve the care crisis in America. There is no issue more relevant to working families right now," said Mr. Wilson, CEO of Care.com. "A core theme of my career has been driving innovation and growth at big consumer brands and I'm inspired to lead a brand with such a powerful and important mission. Some of the best experiences of my career have been with IAC companies and I'm excited to be back here, building."

About Care.com

Available in more than 17 countries, Care.com is the largest online platform for finding and managing high-quality family care. Care.com is designed to meet the evolving needs of today's families and caregivers, offering everything from household tax and payroll services and customized corporate benefits packages covering the care needs of working families, to innovating new ways for caregivers to book jobs. Since 2007, families have relied on Care.com's products—from child and elder care to pet care and home care. Care.com is an IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) company.

About Ask Media Group

Home to the iconic Ask.com, Ask Media Group (AMG) is a search-based technology and marketing company whose collection of properties reaches hundreds of millions of people a month globally, helping them connect with the information they need. AMG is owned and operated by IAC (NASDAQ: IAC).

About IAC

IAC (NASDAQ: IAC) builds companies. We are guided by curiosity, a questioning of the status quo, and a desire to invent or acquire new products and brands. From the single seed that started as IAC over two decades ago have emerged 11 public companies and generations of exceptional leaders. We will always evolve, but our basic principles of financially disciplined opportunism will never change. IAC is today comprised of category leading businesses including Angi Inc. (NASDAQ: ANGI), Dotdash Meredith and Care.com, among many others ranging from early stage to established businesses. IAC is headquartered in New York City with business locations worldwide.

