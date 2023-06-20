DriveWealth Appoints Jason Pizzorusso to Global CFO

JERSEY CITY, N.J., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DriveWealth , the innovative global fintech with the mission to empower investing for all, is thrilled to announce the appointment of Jason Pizzorusso as Global Chief Financial Officer. In his new role, Jason will lead strategy and development of the company's global growth.

Prior to joining DriveWealth, Jason spent 16 years at Morgan Stanley, most recently as CFO of the Wealth Management segment where he played a pivotal role in the E*Trade acquisition as well as numerous organic growth initiatives. Jason also held various business, operations, finance, and technology roles over his career at Morgan Stanley, including the technology lead of the platform conversion for the Morgan Stanley Smith Barney integration.

DriveWealth CEO Bob Cortright expressed his excitement about Jason joining the team, stating, "Jason is an exceptional leader with a proven track record of success in our industry. His expertise and extensive knowledge across both finance and technology will be instrumental in driving our growth and global expansion, and ensuring that we continue to deliver the best possible products and experience to our partners and their customers."

Jason's appointment comes at a crucial time for DriveWealth as the company continues to expand and bring its brokerage products to launch. "I'm thrilled to be joining DriveWealth's executive team, and I'm excited about the opportunity to join an innovative technology company that is well positioned to achieve significant growth," said Jason. "The chance to work with a talented team that is committed to building a global brokerage marketplace is truly extraordinary. I look forward to leveraging my experience to help drive growth and ensure that we continue to deliver innovative solutions that make a difference."

DriveWealth's mission is to democratize investing through use of its innovative technology. With over $550 million in funding raised to date, DriveWealth is committed to driving profitable growth and making a positive impact in the industry.

