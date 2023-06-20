Smith succeeds Todd Chamberlain, who will retire

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Truist Financial Corporation (NYSE: TFC) today announced that David Smith has been named head of Truist Mortgage. Todd Chamberlain will continue to assist with the transition and retire from Truist, effective July 31.

David Smith named Head of Truist Mortgage. (PRNewswire)

Smith will lead strategy and execution for all areas of mortgage including originations, fulfillment, nationwide direct channels, correspondent, warehouse lending, and servicing for more than 1.2 million clients. In his new role, Smith will report to Truist Chief Retail and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson.

"David's experience and accomplishments as a leader in the mortgage industry position Truist to reimagine the future of Truist Mortgage for our clients," said Chief Retail and Small Business Banking Officer Dontá Wilson. "As we mark David's installment as leader, I want to also express my gratitude for Todd Chamberlain's leadership to help make the American dream of homeownership come true for millions of clients—truly building better lives and communities."

Smith's experience includes leading the mortgage lending, insurance, and title businesses affiliated with Keller Williams, providing him with a unique view into the current, purchase-heavy real estate market. Prior to Keller Williams, he was the president and chief executive officer of CitiMortgage, a subsidiary of Citibank. Smith's experience also includes successfully navigating key exposures for CitiMortgage during the financial downturn of 2008 and, prior to his role with CitiMortgage, serving as the chief operating officer of retail banking and mortgage with Citibank. Beyond these roles, Smith has served in a variety of leadership roles in originations, servicing, and support functions.

Throughout his mortgage originations experience, David has focused on building product breadth and pricing strategies for clients including pricing for deepened relationships in retail and small business banking, affordable options for first-time homebuyers, and creative value propositions for real estate agents and other referral sources.

"I'm proud of our mortgage team and excited for our continued opportunity to provide a distinctive and successful homeownership experience for our clients," said Smith. "Together, we have an opportunity to combine the caring, human touch we've always delivered with an innovative, digital-first client experience to help even more clients bring their dreams into reality and achieve financial happiness."

About Truist

Truist Financial Corporation is a purpose-driven financial services company committed to inspiring and building better lives and communities. Truist has leading market share in many high-growth markets in the country and offers a wide range of products and services through our retail and small business banking, commercial banking, corporate and investment banking, insurance, wealth management, and specialized lending businesses. Headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina, Truist is a top 10 U.S. commercial bank with total assets of $574 billion as of March 31, 2023. Truist Bank, Member FDIC. Learn more at Truist.com .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Truist Financial Corporation