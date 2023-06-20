CivicEye Partners with Seven Eight Technologies for Thin Blue Defend to Improve Use of Force Tracking in Law Enforcement

These collaborative software solutions enrich details captured in incident reports with comprehensive Use of Force documentation.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CivicEye, a prominent provider of innovative software solutions for law enforcement and prosecutors, has announced a strategic partnership with Seven Eight Technologies Inc., known for its advanced analytics and data-driven solutions. The partnership focuses on integrating Seven Eight Technologies' Thin Blue Defend mobile app technology into CivicEye's platform. The combined efforts of both organizations will empower law enforcement officials with enhanced records management capabilities and improved Use of Force reporting.

Thin Blue Defend, a groundbreaking web-based and mobile application, is designed to assist law enforcement officers in documenting crucial details during Use of Force incidents. It provides valuable support for their defense in anticipated investigations and legal proceedings. CivicRMS, CivicEye's cloud-based records management platform, will host Thin Blue Defend within the Use of Force module. By seamlessly integrating Thin Blue Defend into CivicRMS, officers are better protected in Use of Force incidents and can foster greater transparency.

"Use of Force documentation is crucial for ensuring legal compliance, officer defense, training, analysis, review processes, and public trust, " said Nathan Leatherwood, Market and Channel Development Lead with CivicEye. "We're thrilled to collaborate with Thin Blue Defend to further support law enforcement agencies with a solution that can uphold accountability, enhance their practices, and cultivate positive relationships with the communities they serve."

J. Douglas Parker, CEO of Seven Eight and 30-year veteran of the Georgia Bureau of Investigations, stated "We are thrilled to partner with CivicEye, leveraging our advanced analytics expertise to redefine how law enforcement agencies document Use of Force incidents and gain a deep understanding of underlying factors and patterns. By unlocking data-driven technologies, we equip agencies to proactively address challenges, drive informed decision-making, ensure accountability, and set a new industry standard."

Together, CivicEye and Seven Eight pave the way with advanced software solutions that elevate the capabilities and effectiveness of law enforcement agencies. This strategic partnership empowers agencies to make informed decisions based on comprehensive data while upholding the fundamental principles of justice.

About CivicEye

CivicEye delivers a modern cloud software platform for law enforcement and prosecutors that enhances daily workflows and improves community outcomes. The CivicEye platform includes Records, Digital Evidence, and Case Management solutions that reduce friction points within and across departments.

About Seven Eight Technologies Inc.

J. Douglas Parker created Seven Eight after decades of investigating as an agent for the GBI in Use of Force cases involving law enforcement officers. Seven Eight created Thin Blue Defend to support law enforcement, alongside security officers and attorneys by collecting data immediately following Use of Force incidents.

Media Contact:

Adrienne Clarke, adrienne.clarke@civiceye.com

Jenna McKelvy, jenna.parker@seveneighttech.com

Sales Contact:

Khristian Gutierrez, khristian@civiceye.com

