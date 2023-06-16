ANTECH DIAGNOSTICS PRESENTS LARGEST MOLECULAR STUDY ON GI PARASITES IN PETS AT ACVIM, SHARING NEW INSIGHTS ON PREVALENCE IN NORTH AMERICA

ANTECH DIAGNOSTICS PRESENTS LARGEST MOLECULAR STUDY ON GI PARASITES IN PETS AT ACVIM, SHARING NEW INSIGHTS ON PREVALENCE IN NORTH AMERICA

Results data drawn from a subset of samples tested in KeyScreen® GI Parasite PCR's first 10 months shows widespread problem with parasites in dogs and cats

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif., June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Antech Diagnostics presented its largest molecular parasite study1 to date at the American College of Veterinary Internal Medicine's (ACVIM) Forum 2023. The first research abstract of two presented by Antech this year, studied a large subset of fecal samples - over 300,000 - from cats and dogs amassed in the first 10 months following KeyScreen® GI Parasite PCR's 2022 launch.

Antech Diagnostics Logo (PRNewswire)

As reported in the study1, molecular diagnostic testing revealed over a quarter of dogs and cats from the studied population were infected with parasites (1 in 4), which shows much more sensitive detection than conventional fecal testing (1 in 10).

KeyScreen is the most advanced and comprehensive molecular diagnostic test, which can quickly detect 20 intestinal parasites in cats and dogs from a single 0.15 gram fecal sample, including markers for zoonotic Giardia and drug-resistant hookworm.

Evidence showed 1 in 4 dogs and cats (over 25%) were infected with at least one parasite, and co-infections (two or more parasites found in a single fecal sample) were detected in 1 in 5 pets with parasites (over 20%). Among the dog samples that identified hookworm, 1 in 10 (over 11%) were found to have the marker for anthelmintic drug (benzimidazole)-resistance.1

In addition to uncovering a much higher frequency of parasite infection, further research also shows the parasite problem to be more widespread in North America– both geographically and across dog breeds - than previously believed.

Research supports a growing body of KeyScreen data

Another KeyScreen study into anthelmintic-resistant canine hookworms in North America had found that the problem is much more widespread across the US. 2 This new data shows that in North America, over 11% of detected canine hookworms were identified with the drug resistance marker 167Y. 1 In addition, the problem of hookworm resistance is now emerging in Canada.

Treatment resistance hookworm markers have been found in more than 72 dog breeds, indicating that this is no longer just a problem in greyhounds. Drug-resistant hookworms are a problem North American veterinarians need to be aware of.3

Second ACVIM presentation highlights new drug resistance marker

A second KeyScreen research study presented at ACVIM today, highlights how these drug-resistant parasites are rapidly adapting, through investigation of another recently discovered hookworm benzimidazole treatment resistance marker. 3,4 This new marker (134H) increased the detection of hookworm benzimidazole treatment resistance by 25% in dog hookworm detected samples (143) collected in Florida.

The existing drug resistance marker 167Y was found in 31 samples, while the marker 134H was found in an additional 8, thereby increasing the rate of resistant strains by 25%. Because of Antech's agility, as of June 1, 2023, this second marker is now included in KeyScreen, providing additional practical – and the most advanced - information for veterinarians.

KeyScreen's real-world impact

KeyScreen is revolutionizing the field of routine veterinary parasite screening, by providing more detailed information on how parasites are adapting, emerging and spreading geographically. It is also highlighting One Health (the interconnection between human, animal and environmental health led by WHO, and in the US by the CDC) and pharmacological stewardship.

In practice, KeyScreen is part of veterinary day-to-day routine wellness, and in line with evidence and expert-based recommendations from CAPC/CPEP, which helps create the most accurate parasite profile possible for every pet. And by doing so, veterinarians can provide the most efficient and effective care to protect the health of pets, their families and the broader community.

Dr. Christian M. Leutenegger, Vice President of research and development at Antech and KeyScreen inventor who presented both abstracts at ACVIM Forum 2023 said: "Until recently, parasites have been adapting at a rate that has outpaced technology. KeyScreen is a significant advancement in veterinary diagnostics, providing a powerful tool to detect parasites in a way we have never been able to before. This innovation has important implications for GI parasite One Health and also, antimicrobial stewardship. DNA doesn't lie, it's either there or it's not – there is no subjectivity."

Find out more about KeyScreen here: www.antechdiagnostics.com/keyscreen

About KeyScreen

KeyScreen™ GI Parasite PCR is the most comprehensive GI parasite screening solution for cats and dogs. It uses molecular technology (PCR) to quickly detect and amplify small segments of nuclei acid from parasites' DNA or RNA, providing actionable insights that enable veterinarians to better care for pets, protect people and the environment, and practice antimicrobial stewardship to help preserve parasiticides.

KeyScreen can detect 20 intestinal parasites from a single, storable 0.15 gram fecal sample. It can uniquely detect markers for anthelmintic drug-resistant hookworm and potentially zoonotic Giardia in addition to co-infections, all of which influence treatment selection, helping veterinarians uphold pharmacological stewardship and One Health principles.

KeyScreen delivers a full report, along with other core diagnostic results, in just 24-48 hours, saving you time in clinic and providing a level of precision that's impossible to achieve with traditional O&P and ELISA methods. By making advanced molecular parasite screening practical for routine wellness exams, KeyScreen provides veterinarians with a faster, more accurate path to positively impact the health of pets, people, and the broader community.

About Antech

At the heart of Antech is our love for pets and our desire to see them live longer, healthier lives. Through superior diagnostic testing delivered with a flexible, can-do spirit, we endeavor to treat every sample as if it belongs to our own pet. Our innovative diagnostics, accessible through North America's largest reference laboratory network, span world-class imaging equipment, and services, advanced molecular and predictive diagnostic testing, and core diagnostics with gold-standard accuracy. 24x7 access to the most accomplished team of board-certified pathologists, medical consultants across 14 specialty areas, and industry-leading education round out our support for today's high-performance practices.

Antech is helping to drive the future of veterinary care as part of Mars Petcare, a purpose-driven global business serving pets and pet owners through products and services within veterinary health and diagnostics, nutrition, innovation, and technology.

Visit us at antechdiagnostics.com. Follow us on Instagram, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

References

Christian M Leutenegger, et al. Frequency of intestinal parasites in dogs and cats identified by molecular diagnostics. ACVIM abstract 2023. Christian M Leutenegger, et al. Emergence of Acylostoma caninum parasites with the F167Y polymorphism in the US dog population. 2023. Int, J. Parasitol. Drugs Drug Resist. 21, 131-140. Christian M Leutenegger, et al. Associated of the novel benzimidazole resistance marker Q134H with F167Y in dogs with Ancylostoma caninum. ACVIM abstract 2023. Abhinaya Venkatesan, et al. Molecular evidence of widespread benzimidazole drug resistance in Ancylostoma caninum from domestic dogs throughout the USA and discovery of a novel β-tubulin benzimidazole resistance mutation. 2023. PLoS Pathog. Mar 2 ;19(3):e1011146.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2103850/Antech_Diagnostics_Logo.jpg

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Antech Diagnostics