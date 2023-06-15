'MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge' Moves Street-legal Drag Racing on Woodward to New Location, Expands Footprint of Horsepower Festival

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge is taking street-legal drag racing on famed Woodward Avenue to the center of downtown Pontiac, Mich., as well as growing the overall footprint of the one-day horsepower festival. The popular enthusiast event is scheduled to take place on Saturday, August 12, 2023. (PRNewswire)

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, set for August 12, 2023 , moves street-legal drag racing on Woodward Avenue as well as all event activities to downtown Pontiac, Michigan

Event will be second 2023 stop for Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, following spring event in Las Vegas that hosted the launch of new Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge now in its eighth year

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, which set a one-day attendance record of more than 40,000 attendees in 2022, will move the starting line for street-legal drag racing competition to the corner of Woodward Avenue and W. Pike St. in Pontiac.

"We can't wait to bring Roadkill Nights and street-legal drag racing to the heart of downtown Pontiac," said Tim Kuniskis, Dodge brand CEO – Stellantis. "Roadkill Nights continues to evolve each year, with the Pontiac stop serving as the second of two Roadkill Nights events in 2023. Our little horsepower circus has grown from a grassroots event to a can't-miss event for any true muscle car enthusiast."

MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge, now in its eighth year, will mark its second stop of 2023 with the event's visit to Pontiac. Dodge Last Call Powered by Roadkill Nights Las Vegas, held at The Strip at Las Vegas Motor Speedway on March 20, 2023, brought the horsepower festival out west for the first time and served as the setting for the helicopter-drop reveal of the 1,025-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Demon 170, the seventh and final Dodge "Last Call" special-edition vehicle to be revealed.

"With an expanded footprint and a new venue, we are thrilled to bring the excitement of street-legal drag racing and the dynamic experience of MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge to downtown Pontiac," said Eric Schwab, MotorTrend Group's SVP, head of revenue, operations and strategic partnerships. "If you've ever dreamed of witnessing the adrenaline of drag racing on Woodward Avenue, this is the event for you. Whether you're a drag racer, a car enthusiast or simply looking for a fun car festival with your family, Roadkill Nights guarantees an unforgettable experience."

In addition to street-legal drag racing, the second Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event of 2023 will feature a classic and modern muscle car show, Dodge Thrill Rides, Dodge displays and Dodge performance vehicles, a vendor midway and much more, bringing tens of thousands out to the streets of downtown Pontiac.

"We are thrilled that Roadkill Nights is staying in Pontiac and moving to our downtown," said Mayor Tim Greimel. "The move downtown will reduce noise to residential neighborhoods, while bringing more activity, customers and patrons to support downtown restaurants and other business establishments."

More details on the 2023 MotorTrend Presents Roadkill Nights Powered by Dodge event will be shared in the coming weeks.

Roadkill Nights is an event produced by MotorTrend Group. With a hit show, Roadkill delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of Automotive Chaos Theory. For more information on Roadkill and Roadkill Nights, follow facebook.com/roadkillshow and twitter.com/roadkillshow. Fans can follow the action of Roadkill Nights with hashtags #RoadkillNights and #PoweredByDodge or watch ROADKILL across MotorTrend+, MotorTrend TV or MotorTrend FAST TV through Samsung TV Plus and XUMO.

ROADKILL

The ROADKILL brand delivers a one-of-a-kind taste of "Automotive Chaos Theory" and features authentic gearheads David Freiburger and Mike Finnegan in a variety of mediums, including Roadkill Nights branded events, and Roadkill shows available on MotorTrend+, MotorTrend TV, and MotorTrend FAST TV.

MotorTrend Group

MotorTrend Group, a Warner Bros. Discovery company, is the world's largest automotive media group dedicated to introducing, inspiring and intensifying people's passions for the motoring world. Comprised of more than 50 iconic brands including MOTORTREND, HOT ROD, ROADKILL, TOP GEAR AMERICA and more, MotorTrend Group is the ultimate source of entertainment and information for both auto enthusiasts and car shoppers, with a monthly audience of more than 26 million and over 70 million social followers. Featuring world-class automotive entertainment across the #1 television network for automotive fans, digital streaming channels, iconic events, the largest automotive social network, over seven decades of print and digital editorial content and cutting-edge resources for new-car shoppers, MotorTrend embodies every corner of car culture. From electric vehicles to timeless classic customs, MotorTrend Group brings the latest motoring trends to fans of all generations.

Dodge//SRT

For more than 100 years, the Dodge brand has carried on the spirit of brothers John and Horace Dodge. Their influence continues today as Dodge shifts into high gear with a lineup that delivers unrivaled performance in each of the segments where they compete.

Dodge drives forward as a pure performance brand, offering SRT Hellcat versions of the Dodge Challenger, Dodge Charger and Dodge Durango, as well as an R/T performance hybrid version of the all-new Dodge Hornet, representing the brand's first-ever electrified performance vehicle. Dodge delivers the drag-strip dominating 807-horsepower Dodge Challenger SRT Super Stock; the 797-horsepower Dodge Charger SRT Redeye, the most powerful and fastest mass-produced sedan in the world; and the 710-horsepower Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat, the most powerful SUV ever; and best-in-class standard performance in the compact utility vehicle segment with the Dodge Hornet. Combined, these four muscle vehicles make Dodge the industry's most powerful brand, offering more horsepower than any other American brand across its entire lineup.

In 2022, the Dodge brand ranked No. 1 in the J.D. Power APEAL Study (mass market), making it the only domestic brand ever to do so three years in a row. In 2020, Dodge was named the "#1 Brand in Initial Quality," making it the first domestic brand ever to rank No. 1 in the J.D. Power Initial Quality Study (IQS).

Dodge is part of the portfolio of brands offered by leading global automaker and mobility provider Stellantis. For more information regarding Stellantis (NYSE: STLA), please visit www.stellantis.com.

