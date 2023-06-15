KNB Communications celebrates 25 years of award-winning work

Healthcare marketing and PR agency's milestone anniversary punctuated with impressive accolades.

STAMFORD, Conn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KNB Communications has been smashing the status quo in healthcare and health technology communications since its founding a quarter of a century ago. In 1998, thoughtful, strategic, and inspired storytelling looked very different, as did the healthcare and health tech landscape. Back then, social media, smart phones, and influencers weren't part of any communications strategy. Telehealth was barely an emerging concept, health equity was merely aspirational, and artificial intelligence wasn't much more than a fascinating movie plot. Now, these tools and initiatives are the floor, not the ceiling — and KNB has thrived by staying ahead of each evolution.

KNB Communications (PRNewswire)

"If there's one industry where disruption should be welcomed — it's healthcare."

"KNB Communications was founded with the goal of helping healthcare and health tech companies tell their story to their stakeholders. They were doing important work — life changing and even lifesaving work — but they didn't always understand how to promote it and communicate it effectively," noted the agency's president and managing partner, Chintan Shah. "This is still true today, and while the 'how' has greatly changed, the 'why' remains the same: The team at KNB is steadfastly committed to revolutionizing healthcare."

Mr. Shah isn't the only one to take notice of the agency's dedication to breaking through boundaries. Since its inception, KNB Communications has collected an impressive number of accolades for its creative and strategic work, including eHealthcare Leadership Awards, Muse Creative Awards, and HITMC Medigy Awards. Most recently, KNB Communications was selected as one of 2023's "Top 10 healthcare marketing companies" by the editors at Healthcare Business Review. It's little wonder over 250 healthcare companies have partnered with the agency over the decades, including startups, businesses on the Fortune 100 list, not-for-profit organizations, publicly traded companies, academic research institutions, and private equity groups investing in healthcare tech.

Shah credits the company's success and longevity to an unwavering commitment to its mission: To provide the most creative and expert healthcare, life sciences, and technology marketing and communications services.

"If there's one industry where disruption should be welcomed — it's healthcare," he confirmed. "And over the past 25 years, the team at KNB Communications has consistently conceived new, imaginative, and paradigm-shifting campaigns that resonate with target audiences, and more importantly, drive results."

Mr. Shah went on to note that in the highly competitive agency world, growth and survival often come down to two things: transformation and talent. "It's not enough to chase trends, a successful agency must set them," he added. "And to do that, you need to have a top-notch team of dynamic and captivating storytellers who are equal parts creative, nimble, and strategic. That's been our recipe for success since 1998."

As for the next 25 years, Shah explained the agency has ambitious goals and expects to double its annual revenue, client list, and of course its team by 2025.

About KNB Communications: Headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut, KNB Communications is an award-winning public relations and marketing agency specializing in the healthcare AI, life sciences, medical devices, and dental and health technology domains. The medical marketing and PR firm is widely recognized for developing creative, strategic, and impactful integrated campaigns. The KNB team is made up of media relations, social media, email marketing, content, website, digital marketing, and video experts.

Contact: Amy Roberts

Email: aroberts@knbcomm.com

Phone: 435-659-1164

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE KNB Communications