JanSport Ventures Into New Categories with Classic Tees, Hats and Beanies

Ahead of the 2023 back-to-school season, JanSport set to launch classic tee, hat and beanie collection

DENVER, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- JanSport, America's favorite backpack company, is leaning into its historic roots in the apparel industry by launching a line of tees, hats and beanies. JanSport's Classic Tees embrace the brand's nostalgic yet on-trend aesthetic with designs that resonate with their core consumer, Gen Z.

JanSport Classic Tee (PRNewswire)

For more than 50 years, JanSport has continued to be more innovative, with each backpack, bag and accessory designed with its consumers top of mind. Now, it is extending this commitment into the apparel space, starting with its new line of Classic Tees. The JanSport Classic Tees are made with 100% Climate Considerate Cotton, which is farmed using practices intended to keep carbon out of the atmosphere and in our soils. This collection of tees features classic JanSport branding and bold prints, with each design providing an opportunity for self-expression with every wear, just like JanSport's range of backpacks and accessories.

Launching later this summer, JanSport will unveil a line of on-trend hats and beanies featuring the classic JanSport logo. The hat designs include the Broken in Dad Cap and Classic Trucker Hat, both available in the brand's popular corduroy fabric and colors such as black, antique white, hydrangea, deep juniper and curry. The hats are made with 100% BCI Cotton Twill or Cord. The beanie designs include Classic and Tall fit options and are made with 100% Recycled Poly. Both styles are available in JanSport's well-known pack colors, including black, coconut, deep lake and a skip daisy print.

"While backpacks are at our core, JanSport also has a deep-rooted history in the apparel industry," says Alexandra Reveles, Vice President Global Brand Management at JanSport. "For over 30 years, we created athletic jerseys and apparel for college students and we're excited to revisit this category for our core consumers, Gen Z, starting with the launch of our Classic Tees."

JanSport's Classic Tees are now available for purchase on JanSport.com for $35.00 each. JanSport's Hats and Beanies will be available beginning in August 2023 on JanSport.com and range from $24.00-$30.00.

About JanSport

JanSport, a division of VF Outdoor, LLC., was founded in 1967 in the Pacific Northwest by three pioneers in the outdoor industry and headquartered in Denver, CO. From the beginning, JanSport has lived true to its purpose; Always With You. The brand is a true and trusted ally throughout all life adventures and values inclusivity, authenticity, and self-expression. With sustainability at its core, JanSport is committed to improving the environmental impact of its products through material and manufacturing innovations while continuing to provide the same durability, versatility, and long-life JanSport packs are known for. Though the brand began by manufacturing and marketing world-class outdoor backpacks, the product offerings today include daypacks, bags and accessories sold on www.jansport.com, in department stores, and in specialty and boutique retail locations worldwide.

JanSport Classic Tees (PRNewswire)

JanSport Classic Trucker Hats and Dad Caps (PRNewswire)

JanSport - Always With You (PRNewswire)

