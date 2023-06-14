Cornell Communications Transforms Nurse Call Systems with Innovative Use of Multimedia Platform

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cornell Communications announced its unique use of a Multimedia Engine to fundamentally improve the value and utility of nurse call systems for senior care communities. Cornell is the first company of its kind to build Session Initiation Protocol or SIP capability directly into its platform engine to accommodate everything from staff text/chat to two-way resident and community voice communication, video and more. This makes its InFORM™ I A Mobile nurse call solution more efficient and easier to use for senior care facilities and their residents.

Cornell Communications introduces a unique, multimedia platform that supports new Voice and Video Doorbell capabilities in its nurse call system for senior care communities. (PRNewswire)

Cornell is the first company of its kind to build Session Initiation Protocol or SIP capability directly into its platform engine to accommodate everything from staff text/chat to two-way resident and community voice communication, video and more.

Customers' and their residents' needs have expanded well beyond simple alert notification. "Today, they want resources that can help improve operational productivity and enhance resident and staff satisfaction, safety and retention. Our latest nurse call solution – InFORM™ I A Mobile – has been developed on a platform to support all of these goals, today and into the future," says JJ Johnson, Cornell CEO.

Cornell provides a unique spin on the industry's evolution toward Unified Communication

Cornell Chief Technology Officer Alper Dortbudak explains Cornell's innovative use of SIP to achieve multimedia communication capability over a single platform, "Unlike off-the-shelf-solutions, our native-enablement of SIP delivers two key advantages: faster response to customer requests for new features and a smoother, more convenient user experience, which allows staff to seamlessly and efficiently move from one application to another."

Multimedia capability in an easy-to-use form is a gamechanger for senior care communities. "Security for our residents is paramount," according to Amber Swindler, Director at Prairie Ridge in Glasgow, Mont. "With Cornell's video doorbell call station that security starts at the front door. Staff members can see who is at the door from anywhere in the building using their InFORM™ I A Mobile handset."

Of course, adopting new technology can be a challenge. Cornell's seamless integration of a robust set of innovative features helps there too. "Our staff loves that they only need to carry one mobile device now," says Swindler. "And as important as the product features are, service and support are every bit as important to us. Cornell really understood what we needed, and they've been working closely with us to make it happen."

For more information about Cornell's Native-Enabled SIP Engine, the InFORM™ I A Mobile nurse call system or Cornell's other emergency response communication systems, call 1-800-558-8957 for a free demonstration or visit www.cornell.com.

About Cornell Communications

Cornell Communications, located in Milwaukee, Wis., is the leading provider of emergency response systems. For more than 40 years, Cornell has been innovating and manufacturing cutting-edge technology for nurse call and Area of Refuge (AOR) applications. Every solution is designed for ease of installation, high reliability, low cost of ownership and non-obsolescence. Cornell's longevity is attributed to providing high value solutions, while maintaining the customer intimacy that is so important to its nationwide customers.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cornell Communications, Inc.