Comscore Ranks Latino Alternative TV (LATV) as the Fifth Largest U.S. Hispanic Focused Digital Network

LATV's American Latino audience engagement and reach outranks Telemundo and Univision

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LATV ( www.latv.com ) the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States announced today that it ranked in fifth place in nationwide reach and engagement of U.S. Hispanic audiences by Comscore. LATV's engagement of young American Latinos outranks other networks including Telemundo, Univision, and Vice Media Group.

LATV is the nation's second-largest Hispanic minority-owned media network, reaching 19% of the American Latino demographic. LATV's digital network also reaches over 53 million users per month.

Comscore Rankings (April 2023)

NGL Media Adsmovil Hispanic Premium Network H Code Media Prisa Media US LATV Network Univision Digital Network Hispanic Exchange - Canela Media Complex Vice Media Group Telemundo Sites Univision.com Grupo Televisa

"It's an honor to be ranked so highly by Comscore," says Andres Palencia, CEO of LATV. "At LATV, our vision is to ensure that all young American Latinos genuinely feel represented and 'seen' in the media. For many decades, that was not the case. LATV's focus on reaching diverse audiences through authentic content resonates with viewers and major blue-chip advertisers who are definitely taking notice."

A few of LATV's advertisers include Verizon, Target, GM, Chase, Pfizer, Samsung, Sephora, Starbucks, P&G, VW, Statefarm, and Lowe's.

LATV's ranking is significant as Latinos represent an increasingly affluent and growing U.S. demographic.

According to a 2022 Pew Research Center report, the U.S. Hispanic population reached 62.1 million in 2020 , an increase of 23% over the previous decade that outpaced the nation's 7%

overall population growth. A Latino Donor Collaborative (LCD) poll shows that American Latinos are fueling the economy at a faster rate: their purchasing power increased by 87% from 2010 to 2020, compared with 51% for the same period amongst non-Latinos. Latinos are also predicted to account for 70% of home ownership over the next 20 years.

About LATV

LATV is the leading English-speaking Gen Z and Millennial Latino entertainment network in the nation and the second-largest Latino minority-owned media network in the United States. LATV earns over 53 million unique views per month and reaches 19% of the American Latino demographic. A pioneering bilingual media company elevating Latino voices and redefining Latino culture, LATV's content emphasizes young Latino culture and Latina empowerment, as well as LGBTQ+ and Afro-Latino pride. For more information visit www.latv.com .

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore allows media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

For more details visit www.latv.com

