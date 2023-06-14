CereVasc's Minimally Invasive Central Nervous System Therapy Delivery System Receives Outstanding Presentation Award at American Society of Gene & Cell Therapy Annual Meeting

BOSTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CereVasc, Inc., a privately held, clinical-stage, medical device company developing novel treatments for neurological diseases, announced today that a presentation of study results for its minimally invasive Central Nervous System (CNS) Delivery System was awarded an Outstanding Poster Presentation Award by the American Society of Gene and Cell Therapy as part of their 2023 Annual Meeting.

The study, performed in collaboration with members of the UMass Chan Medical School Horae Gene Therapy Center including Dr. Heather Gray-Edwards, DVM, PhD, and Dr. Hector Benatti, DVM, PhD, and Dr. Matthew Gounis, PhD of the New England Center for Stroke Research, titled "A New Minimally Invasive Endovascular Approach to the Cerebello-Pontine Angle (CPA) Cistern Enables Improved AAV Biodistribution Compared to Cisterna Magna Injection," highlights data generated from animal studies of CereVasc's approach to deliver gene and cell therapies to the CNS. Based upon these study results, the authors concluded that "percutaneous endovascular injection into the CPA cistern may provide a clinically safer, minimally invasive method of accessing the CNS for delivery of gene and cell-based therapies using established imaging technology and an established trained neurointerventional workforce," and that the CereVasc CNS Delivery System is "highly applicable to other gene therapy technologies that favor repeated administration (ex. oligonucleotide therapeutics)."

"We are honored that ASGCT recognized data on our minimally invasive CNS Delivery System with an Outstanding Poster Presentation Award," said Dan Levangie, Chairman and CEO of CereVasc. "We appreciate the challenges faced by CNS therapeutic researchers and industry to identify an effective and minimally invasive route of administration for their therapeutic assets. We believe our data highlighted with this Award demonstrates the potential of our novel alternative to more invasive techniques employed to deliver therapies to the CNS. We believe the CereVasc CNS delivery platform is an attractive, potential alternative that could allow researchers and corporations to bring their assets to the clinic," continued Levangie.

About CereVasc, Inc.

Located in Massachusetts' healthcare hub, CereVasc, Inc., is a clinical-stage, venture-funded, medical device company focused on the development of novel, minimally invasive treatments for patients with neurological diseases. Its flagship product, the eShunt System, is intended to offer the first minimally invasive treatment for communicating hydrocephalus (CH) and an improvement to the current standard of care. The eShunt device concept originated from Tufts Medical Center physicians Carl Heilman, MD, Neurosurgeon-in-Chief and Chair of Neurosurgery, and Adel Malek, MD, PhD, Chief of Neurovascular Surgery and Director of Endovascular Neurosurgery. The patented eShunt System includes an endovascularly implantable cerebral spinal fluid (CSF) shunt and delivery components, which are designed to treat CH without invasive surgery. For additional information, please visit our website at www.cerevasc.com.

The eShunt® Device is an investigational device and not available for sale within or outside the United States.

