Association of National Advertisers (ANA) names BizMark, a Pedowitz Group Company, the B2B Small Agency of the Year (Bronze) at 47th Annual B2 Awards

ALPHARETTA, Ga., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- For the fourth consecutive year, BizMark, a Pedowitz Group Company, took home a Top Award at the B2 Awards hosted by the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

For the fourth consecutive year, BizMark, a Pedowitz Group Company, earned a Top Award at the ANA B2 Awards.

ANA members represent the most powerful and influential brands in the world, and the prestigious B2 Awards signify the best in modern B2B thinking and business results. In addition to the top award, BizMark is consistently recognized for best-in-class results across the revenue marketing spectrum.

Best SMB Lead Generation (Silver 2023)

Best Microsite or Landing Page (Gold 2022)

Best Sales Enablement Program (Gold 2022)

Best Marketing on a Small Budget (Gold 2022)

Best Enterprise Lead Generation (Bronze 2022)

Best Corporate Branding Campaign (Bronze 2021)

Best Enterprise Lead Gen Program (Silver 2021)

Best Proprietary Company Event (Bronze 2021)

Best SMB Demand Gen Program (Silver 2021)

Best Product Launch (Gold 2020)

Best Account Based Marketing (Bronze 2020)

Best Direct Response Campaign (Silver 2020)

"We're transforming marketing from a cost center to a repeatable, predictable and scalable revenue machine every day," notes Jeff Pedowitz, President and CEO of The Pedowitz Group. "We're proud that we have an agency team that always over delivers for our clients with smart strategies, compelling creative and flawless execution."

Recognized for excellence by the Financial Communication Society and Chief Marketer, The Pedowitz Group serves a growing roster of global clients including American Express, BlueTriton Brands, Broadridge, Brookfield Oaktree, Compile, Confluence, DataStax, Pitney Bowes, SEI Sphere, Quorum, and Wolters Kluwer.

About The Pedowitz Group:

The Pedowitz Group (TPG) is a premier full-service professional services firm committed to revolutionizing revenue marketing. Specializing in transforming marketing from a cost center to a revenue center, TPG equips marketing, sales, and customer success teams with world-class strategy, technology, creative, and execution capabilities. With a platform-agnostic approach, the firm works with existing tech stacks and introduces new ones, ensuring customized solutions that fit unique needs.

Since 2007, TPG has served more than 1,500 clients worldwide, launched more than 2,500 campaigns and programs, and generated $25 billion in marketing-sourced revenue campaigns. An industry leader recognized for its revenue marketing innovation, TPG holds more than 600 certifications and has a proven track record of delivering measurable results.

For more information, visit www.pedowitzgroup.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

