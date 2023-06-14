Amber Group Continues to Provide Uninterrupted On/Off Ramp Services Despite Banking Crisis

A secure and reliable solution for investors seeking seamless conversions between fiat currencies and digital assets

SINGAPORE, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Amber Group, a leading provider of digital wealth management and crypto liquidity solutions, remains committed to providing uninterrupted on/off ramp services for its clients despite the US banking crisis and tightened regulations. As many crypto firms struggle to maintain fiat on/off-ramps, Amber Group continues to operate from a position of strength in the global market, offering secure and reliable access to digital assets through its solidified fiat on/off ramp services.

While cryptocurrencies continue to gain traction as an asset class, the gap between crypto and fiat worlds remains a significant obstacle to mainstream adoption. The recent closure of major crypto-friendly banks, such as Signature Bank and Silicon Valley, has made it even more challenging for investors to access digital assets reliably or affordably. Amber Group's uninterrupted on/off ramps offer a seamless solution to this issue, providing investors with a bridge between the traditional financial world and the rapidly evolving digital asset landscape.

Through its fiat on/off ramp solution, Amber Group enables investors to convert between USD fiat and digital assets at competitive exchange rates and with low transaction fees. VIP clients can even enjoy fee discounts. Additionally, Amber Group provides quick access to funds, settling transactions instantly or within 24 hours, allowing users to move their funds between fiat and crypto without lengthy processing times. To provide a secure and dependable platform, Amber Group has partnered with fully licensed and regulated banking providers, offering investors a trusted choice.

Annabelle Huang, Managing Partner at Amber Group, said, "At Amber Group, we recognize the crucial role that crypto-fiat solutions play in advancing the digital asset industry, particularly during these challenging times. We are proud to continue offering seamless on/off ramp services to our clients, despite the ongoing challenges in the crypto market. With this continuity, we aim to offer an even more secure and reliable gateway to digital assets, facilitating ease of access to this rapidly evolving asset class."

About Amber Group

Amber Group is a leading crypto finance services provider, specializing in digital wealth management and crypto-native liquidity solutions. The firm offers a comprehensive range of digital asset services, spanning liquidity provisioning, trading, financing, and investing. It is backed by prominent investors including Fenbushi, Sequoia, Paradigm, Tiger Global, Dragonfly, Pantera, Coinbase Ventures, and Blockchain.com.

