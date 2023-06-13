Solomon Tesfaye Telila, Minister of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in China: Expecting More Chinese Approaches in Promoting Global Sustainable Prosperity and Development

A clean and beautiful world is essential for building a community of all life on Earth. This shared aspiration spans nations and cultures. The Global Development Initiative is actively driving the push towards global green and sustainable development, injecting fresh momentum into the cause.

Shaanxi Province is a significant energy hub and a crucial base for China's comprehensive energy security. The province plays a vital role in the transportation of coal, the transmission of power, and the shipping of gas from western China to eastern China, serving as a gateway for the national dual carbon strategy. On June 7, 2023, over 20 diplomats from 15 countries visited State Grid Shaanxi Electric Power Company to witness Shaanxi's efforts in implementing the dual-carbon strategy. Solomon Tesfaye Telila, the Minister of the Embassy of the Federal Democratic Republic of Ethiopia in China, was invited to deliver a speech on behalf of the diplomats at the meeting. He emphasized the importance of infrastructure investment and cooperation between China, Ethiopia, and the broader African community, stressing the crucial role it plays in unlocking the full potential of mutually beneficial partnerships. He believed that by collaborating, both countries can lay a strong groundwork for sustainable development, economic prosperity, and improving the lives of people worldwide.

The original speech text is as follows:

I am honored to stand in front of you and speaks not as an observer but as a witness to the solid cooperation between China and Ethiopia in the energy sector.

China and Ethiopia have been engaged in cooperation in the area of energy for several years. Here are some key aspects of their collaboration:

Infrastructure Development: China has been involved in the construction of major energy infrastructure projects in Ethiopia, particularly in the hydroelectric sector. Chinese companies have played a significant role in the development of hydroelectric dams, including the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) transmission line and the Gibe III Dam. These projects aim to increase Ethiopia's power generation capacity and promote renewable energy sources.

China has provided financial support and investment for energy projects in Ethiopia. Chinese institutions, such as the Export-Import Bank of China and China Development Bank, have extended loans and credit facilities to Ethiopia for the development of energy infrastructure..

China has facilitated technology transfer and knowledge sharing in the energy sector. This includes providing expertise in hydropower generation, transmission, and distribution systems. Chinese companies have introduced advanced technologies and equipment, helping Ethiopia in enhancing its energy capabilities and improving the efficiency of its power infrastructure.

China has supported Ethiopia's efforts to develop renewable energy sources. This includes collaboration in the development of wind farms, such as the Adama Wind Power Project, and the exploration of solar energy projects.

China has also provided training and capacity building programs for Ethiopian professionals in the energy sector. This includes technical training on power plant operation, maintenance, and management. These initiatives aim to enhance the skills of Ethiopian personnel and foster self-sufficiency in energy infrastructure development and operation.

China has been involved in various electric generation projects in Ethiopia. Here are a few examples of Chinese companies that have been involved in this sector are China Gezhouba Group Corporation (CGGC):CGGC has been involved in several hydroelectric projects in Ethiopia.

China State Construction Engineering Corporation (CSCEC): CSCEC has been involved in the construction of both hydroelectric and wind power projects, such as the Adama II Wind Power Project.

China Electric Power Equipment and Technology Co., Ltd (CET) has been worked on projects to improve the country's power infrastructure and enhance the efficiency of electricity transmission.

China Machinery Engineering Corporation (CMEC): CMEC has been involved in the construction of several power plants in Ethiopia, including the Gibe III hydroelectric project. They have also been involved in the development of solar power projects in the country.

The work done by the State Grid China so far include but not limited to:

1. The 8 cities 9000 km distribution line and rehabilitation work such as Addis Ababa, Hawassa, Jimma, Bahir Dar, Mekele, Dere Dawa, Adama, Harare totally 19664 km transmission line.

2. Ethio-Kenya, Ethio-Djibouti GERD-Holeta-Addis Ababa Transmission line. A key project for regional integration.

3. Solar projects

Infrastructure investment and cooperation between China and Ethiopia and Africa at large is crucial for unlocking the full potential of our win win partnership. By working together, we can build a solid foundation for sustainable development, economic prosperity, and improved livelihoods for our peoples.

Let us seize this opportunity to engage in fruitful discussions, forge new partnerships in the post pandemic era that will pave the way for a brighter future. Together, we can create a robust and interconnected Africa that is resilient, prosperous, and fully integrated into the global economy.

Thank you.

