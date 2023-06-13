RED OXYGEN PARTNERS WITH TELNYX TO PROVIDE INCREASED CUSTOMER CONNECTIVITY THROUGH SMS

SAN FRANCISCO, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Red Oxygen, a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider, today announces it has joined the partner program for Telnyx, a next-gen communications platform that provides carrier-grade services on a global, private IP network and transmits billions of SMS/MMS messages every year. As a result of the partnership, Telnyx clients can utilize Red Oxygen to add more functionality to their software solutions. This includes combined services of message routing, customer support, and billing, all within the easy-to-use SMS interface.

"Telnyx is committed to unlocking the power of intelligent connectivity, and Red Oxygen offers messaging that provides easy connectivity between businesses and their customers, so the partnership is a natural fit," said Tom Sheahan, Red Oxygen CEO. "We're proud to partner with this innovative organization that is prioritizing offering added value to customers."

Integration between Telnyx and Red Oxygen is simple, making business SMS setup and transmission accessible for software providers of all kinds. Additionally, Red Oxygen's multiple application programming interface (API) options give Telnyx customers the flexibility to use what works for their specific software needs. Red Oxygen customers will also be able to scale messaging infrastructure and numbers much faster—thanks to Telnyx's industry-leading 10dlc/TCR setup speeds.

In addition to Telnyx, Red Oxygen is already a partner to many other notable companies, including: RMS Mercury, Direct CONTROL Medical, and more.

To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/

To visit Red Oxygen's Telnyx partner page, visit redoxygen.com/partners/telnyx/

ABOUT RED OXYGEN

Founded in 2001, Red Oxygen is a leading short message service (SMS) solutions provider. The company enables businesses to send appointment and payment reminders, security codes, emergency alerts and staffing updates easily online, through email or from a spreadsheet. Headquartered in San Francisco and with offices in Australia, Canada and the United Kingdom, Red Oxygen has worked with some of the world's top brands, including: Lowe's, Allstate, Neiman Marcus, Shell, The University of Chicago, Pfizer and more. Red Oxygen has been trusted to send more than 400 million messages to people in over 50 countries. To learn more about Red Oxygen, visit https://redoxygen.com/ or follow them on Facebook and LinkedIn.

