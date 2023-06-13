RavenDB Welcomes David Baruc as Chief Revenue Officer: Seasoned Tech Leader to Drive Global Sales and Accelerate Growth

With David's expertise and strategic vision, RavenDB aims to reinforce its position as a leading player in the NoSQL database market, driving global sales, and propelling the company's growth trajectory forward.

HADERA, Israel, June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RavenDB , the leading global NoSQL document database, today announced the appointment of David Baruc joining its leadership team as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) to fuel its continued global expansion.

David Baruc, Chief Revenue Officer of RavenDB (PRNewswire)

RavenDB revolutionizes data management for organizations in cloud and on-premise environments. With high performance and fully transactional (ACID) data integrity, RavenDB is the trusted solution for over 1,000 organizations, including Fortune 500 and global enterprises. By seamlessly bridging the gap between cloud and on-premise systems, RavenDB empowers businesses to adapt to evolving data requirements, unlocking new possibilities and driving innovation. Its versatile, enterprise-grade NoSQL solution sets the standard for exceptional performance, seamless scalability, and robust features, making RavenDB the trusted partner for organizations optimizing their data infrastructure.

Having joined RavenDB in 2022 as the head of global sales, David's promotion to CRO solidifies his role in leading RavenDB's worldwide sales teams and operations. He will be spearheading the development of the company's growth engines, including go-to-market strategies, business development activities, partner channels, and the expansion of RDB's cloud suite of solutions.

Bringing over 20 years of management experience to RavenDB, David has an extensive background in business development and a track record of success at renowned tech organizations including Digital.ai, Emerson Automation Solutions, and Stratasys.

"We are happy and proud to promote David to the role of RavenDB's CRO. David has a proven track record of scaling performance and building strong business partnerships in various organizations, and particularly, in the SaaS software space," said RavenDB CEO & Founder, Oren Eini. "RavenDB's enhanced sales capacity with a focus on optimization, people, and productivity is tightly connected to David's unique leadership and execution skills. His promotion is part of our long-term growth strategy; to continue to be a market leader in the space of smart database platforms with an infinite ability to scale, meeting today's needs of tomorrow."

"I'm excited and proud to lead a growth strategy in one of the most important backbones of technology today. The world has gone digitally smarter, making RavenDB the perfect hub for innovation and scale. I'm thrilled to be part of an amazingly talented team in a space I love," said David Baruc, newly appointed Chief Revenue Officer of RavenDB.

About RavenDB:

RavenDB is a NoSQL Document Database for applications operating on the cloud or on-premise. It is one of the first databases designed for a distributed environment and is the first Document Database to offer high performance with Fully Transactional (ACID) Data Integrity. Today, RavenDB serves over 1,000 organizations ranging within all sector of activity among them most of the Fortune 500 & Global enterprises.

Contact details:

Elke Aronson

RavenDB Brand Manager

+972-52-6279977

elke.aronson@ayende.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098987/CRO_RavenDB.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2098989/RavenDB_Logo.jpg

RavenDB Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE RavenDB