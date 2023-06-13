National Historic Vehicle Register Celebrates 75 Years of Porsche History with Induction of America Roadster

America Roadster raced by Josie von Neumann becomes 34th vehicle documented by Hagerty Drivers Foundation for the Library of Congress

TRAVERSE CITY, Mich., June 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Hagerty Drivers Foundation, a 501 (c) (3) nonprofit organization, announced the 1952 Porsche America Roadster (Type 540), Chassis No. 12336 as the 34th vehicle to be inducted into the National Historic Vehicle Register, the only federally recognized program to document the historical and cultural significance of the automobile.

Hagerty Drivers Foundation (PRNewswire)

The "America Roadster" No. 12336 is one of sixteen aluminum-bodied Porsches built specifically for U.S. racers, thanks to the impetus of importer Max Hoffman and famed racer and dealer, John von Neumann. Neumann and Hoffman recognized the potential competition and sales success for a modified roadster in the burgeoning sports-car-crazed, post-war U.S., and rallied the upstart German automaker to build a more competitive model than their standard 356. Josie von Neumann raced this America Roadster after it was sold by her stepfather to entrepreneur John Crean. Josie took home victories in the America Roadster as she began her short career, besting many of the most significant European sports cars in the 1950s California racing scene. The America Roadster helped launch Porsche's success and longstanding heritage as a competition leader.

The Porsche will be on public display inside a special case erected this September on the National Mall during the Foundation's annual "Cars at the Capital" celebration. The free event will also feature Amelia Earhart's 1937 Cord, the 33rd vehicle added to the National Historic Vehicle Register, and have activities for all ages.

The announcement of the America Roadster's enshrinement in the National Historic Vehicle Register was made by Hagerty CEO McKeel Hagerty at the historic 75th Anniversary Broad Arrow Group Porsche sale at the Porsche Experience Center in Atlanta on Saturday, June 10. The celebration of the car going on the Register was done in honor of the car's late owner and significant Porsche collector, Robert "Bob" Ingram.

Bob Ingram with his wife Jeanie and sons Rory and Cam became caretakers of the America Roadster when they added it to their noteworthy collection of important Porsches in 2009. Road Scholars, led by Cam Ingram, performed an exhaustive nut and bolt restoration of the car in 2018 in just 7 months, and afterwards it took 3rd in class at the Pebble Beach Concours. "Having the America Roadster added to the National Historic Vehicle Register and documented for perpetuity on the anniversary of Porsche is an enormous honor. Of all of the significant Porsches, we feel this is a fitting example for the Register. This is a tough year to have lost our dad and to honor his legacy with the celebration of this important car and document Porsche heritage in the U.S. in our father's honor is a great distinction," said Rory Ingram.

"Porsches have long captivated auto enthusiasts in the United States – and while there are many tremendous examples, this is a great place to see where that influential history began in the U.S. The car's unique tie to Max Hoffman, as well as John and Josie von Neumann, make it a fantastic example to document and preserve Porsche's story in the Library of Congress for future generations to learn about," said Casey Maxon, senior manager of heritage for the Hagerty Drivers Foundation.

Additional photos of the Porsche America Roadster can be found HERE .

About Hagerty Drivers Foundation

The Hagerty Drivers Foundation is a 501c3 nonprofit launched in 2021 by Hagerty. With the purpose of shaping the future of car culture while celebrating our automotive past, the Hagerty Drivers Foundation provides scholarships for students in the automotive field of education, as well as students seeking formal driver education training. In addition, the Foundation continues to build a federally recognized program – the National Historic Vehicle Register – that documents and records the important history of our automotive past. For more information, please visit https://driversfoundation.org/.

Clint Davis for 000 Magazine (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Hagerty Drivers Foundation